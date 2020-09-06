Someone inverted every interval in Für Elise because everything exists on the Internet

6 September 2020, 15:39

Fur Elise inverted

By Lizzie Davis

And it actually doesn’t sound half bad.

Beethoven’s piano miniature ‘Für Elise’ is one of the most famous pieces ever written – every young pianist has had a bash at playing that famous melody. But what would it sound like if every interval between the notes was inverted?

YouTuber Andrew Huang, whose channel explores music of all genres, has created what he called ‘the Beethoven flip challenge’.

Essentially, using the first as the guide, he flipped all the other notes in the piece.

Here’s what it sounded like

In the words of Andrew himself, “you know, I expected it to be worse”.

You can watch the full video of Andrew explaining how he did it right here:

