9 hilariously misheard Christmas carol lyrics to bring you joy

By Rosie Pentreath

‘Joy to the World’, ‘12 Days of Christmas’ and ‘Deck the Halls’ have been found to be among the most misheard Christmas carols – and we can 100% relate.

It’s not hard to mishear song lyrics. We’ve all done it. And once they’re stuck, they’re well and truly stuck – especially when it comes to Christmas carols and songs.

We’ve all been there in school assembly, belting out “While shepherd’s washed their socks by night” or “We three kings from Orientar”…

In fact, there’s an enjoyable feeling of nostalgia in remembering what we misremembered. And now, somebody’s done research on the subject.

The research, which was part of a wider look at the benefits of singing in a choir by Sandra Colston of community choir, Funky Voices, found that ‘Joy to the World’, ‘12 Days of Christmas’ and ‘Deck the Halls’ contain the top three misheard Christmas carol lyrics.

‘Joy to the World’ oddly features nations that are “prudes” and ’12 Days of Christmas’ features four “colly” birds, not “calling” birds (a throwback, incidentally, to the 19th-century lyrics). And there’s a bloke called “John Virgin” in ‘Silent Night’, apparently...

Colston’s motto is “sing loud and proud, strong and wrong”, and based on this she researched commonly misheard and mis-sung song lyrics. The resulting list was based on how many mentions the misheard lyrics got, with ‘Joy to the World’ and ‘12 Days’ mentioned the most.

The 9 most commonly misheard Christmas lyrics