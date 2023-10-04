What’s the difference between a sharp and a flat note?

4 October 2023, 15:40

Explaining flat, sharp and natural notes in music
Explaining flat, sharp and natural notes in music. Picture: Alamy

By Rosie Pentreath

Sharps and flats are most easily described as the black keys on the piano. But what is the difference, and which is which?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Sharp notes and flat notes are the black notes on a standard piano keyboard, and they are at the same time exactly the same, and completely the opposite, of each other.

They are the same, in that every sharp note is the equivalent, or ‘enharmonic equivalent’ to use the full term, to a flat note (and vice versa) in modern Western music. Think of enharmonic equivalents like different spellings of same-sounding words.

But they are also opposites, in that when it comes to Western scales – the set sequences of notes that form the building blocks of classical music – sharps and flats technically don’t coexist: at any given time, the context of a specific scale throws you into a universe that only abides by sharps, or one that only abides by flats (but never by both in one scale).

That’s not to mention the history of Western tuning – and the context of different tuning systems around the world – that before ‘even temperament’ didn’t deem flats and sharps as equivalent to each other at all.

Let’s go on…

Read more: How many keys does a standard piano have? It’s 88 – here’s why...

This piano doesn't have any black keys

What is a sharp note?

A sharp note is a note that’s raised. Going back to the piano keyboard, the notes are arranged in order from the lowest on the furthest left, up to the highest on the furthest right.

So, to the right of the white note A, you would find a black note. This note is called ‘A sharp’, the ‘sharp note’ variation of the original note, and it raises the note by one semitone. After A sharp, if you were to go one note higher again, you would arrive at B.

If we need to differentiate the A from its sharpened version, we call it ‘A natural’.

The interval between a natural note and its ‘sharp note’ – or ‘flat’ note (but we get onto that later) – neighbour is called a ‘semitone’, the smallest conventional interval in traditional Western classical music notation.

So what about ‘flats’, then?

Read more: What’s so creepy about a semitone?

Six sharps – key of F sharp major
Six sharps – key of F sharp major. Picture: Alamy

What is a flat note?

A flat note is a note that’s lowered. Going back to the keyboard, we would call all black notes left of their ‘natural’ white note neighbour a flat note.

Let’s start from A again. The note left of A on the keyboard is ‘A flat’ and it lowers the note by a semitone. After ‘A flat’, if you were to go one note lower, you would arrive at G.

You can collectively refer to sharps and flats as ‘accidentals’, to distinguish them from their natural note neighbours. And you can have double sharps, notated with a small ‘x’ symbol in music notation, or double flats, notated as two of the small ‘b’ symbols, to raise or lower natural notes by a tone (two semitones) instead of just one semitone.

Read more: What is the circle of fifths?

Microtonal piano shown in clip

What is the difference between a sharp and a flat note?

A sharp raises a note, a flat lowers it.

A sharp is notated with the # symbol (yes, a ‘hashtag’ if you’re below a certain age…). Sharp derives from dièse in French, or diesis from Greek, and means “higher in pitch.”

A flat is notated with the ♭ symbol, which is like a small ‘b’ – literally “soft B” in Italian, which a lot of classical music notation derives from – and means “lower in pitch”.

The sharps and the flats of the standard keyboard today are the same notes as each other, but whether they are a sharp or a flat is to do with context.

Let’s go back to the two examples of the three-note sequences we named above: in A A# B, the pitch moves as the sharp made the starting note one semitone higher. In A, A♭, G, the pitch moves down as the flat made the A one semitone lower.

We could have just as easily gone up in terms of pitch with A, B♭, B (still arriving at B, still with a semitone between each note) and could have just as easily gone down in terms of pitch with A, G#, G (still arriving at G, still with a semitone between each note). They sound just the same as the first examples we gave.

So what would change the context?

Scales.

And equal temperament.

Classic FM Music Teacher of the Year Awards with ABRSM – meet our winners of 2023!

What are scales?

Scales are sequences of notes, tones, and intervals, which move in a specific direction – either up or down – and dividing what is called an octave, in Western classical music.

An octave is the interval of an eighth, which is the distance you go from a note to the pitch and sound frequency that is double that note, making it sound the same to the human ear, but either in a higher (up an octave) or lower (down an octave) version.

Well established scales follow the same rules to split the octave in a predictable way, and these have formed the basis of tonal classical music. Scales can be in the minor or the major key, and they can have either sharps (e.g. C sharp major), or flats (e.g. B flat major), but not both (for example, A flat major doesn’t have any A sharps in it).

You can start these established scales from anywhere on the keyboard, white notes and black, and the sharps or flats of that scale help to give the notes the pitches that build the correct sequence of intervals to create familiar harmonies.

Read more: Why are there only 12 notes in Western music?

What is equal temperament?

Equal temperament is a tuning system that sticks to established intervals when dividing the octave into a scale.

The most common tuning system since the 18th century has been 12-tone equal temperament. In this system, flats sound equivalent to sharps, for example the note below G is known as both G flat, or F sharp.

These notes are enharmonic equivalents (different spellings of same-sounding words).

Around 500 years ago, G flat and F sharp wouldn’t only have looked different, been “spelt” differently, but also sounded different too. There were very slight pitch variations between flats and their now-equivalent sharps (and vice versa).

Read more: How did music notation actually begin?

Introducing the Baroque Trumpet with Alison Balsom | Classic FM

Sharp and flat in tuning

While we’re on the topic of slight pitch variations, let’s step away from the music theory side of sharps and flats, and think about them acoustically for a minute.

The definition of a sharp being a note that’s raised, and a flat being one that’s lowered, applies to tuning a single note, a single tone, as well. When an orchestra tunes to a single tone, usually an ‘A’ in Western orchestras, musicians aim to get their note to exactly the same frequency, or pitch, so there is no discord between the notes in the audiences’ ear.

An individual musician’s pitch may be ‘off’ in terms of it being higher – or sharp – and they must tune down and make the note flatter to match the correct pitch. Or their ‘off’ note could be flat, lower than the rest of the orchestra, so they will have to tune it upwards, or become sharper.

Latest on Classic FM

Piracicaba Symphony Orchestra play in the dark

A storm suddenly cut the stage lights – but this orchestra kept playing perfectly in pitch black

Videos

Nina Simone, Marian Anderson and Sheku Kanneh-Mason (left to right) are just some of the famous faces that have left their mark on the classical music world

25 Black musicians who have shaped the classical music world

Who was Luciano Pavarotti? Facts about the legendary Italian tenor

Who was Luciano Pavarotti? How this Italian tenor became the world’s most famous opera star

Luciano Pavarotti

Angelina Jolie (right) stars as legendary Greek soprano, Maria Callas (left) in the upcoming musical biopic about the singer

Angelina Jolie to star as legendary Greek operatic soprano Maria Callas in new musical biopic

Maria Callas

Who was Felicia Montealegre, Chilean actress and Leonard Bernstein’s wife?

Who was Felicia Montealegre, Chilean actress and Leonard Bernstein’s wife?

Bernstein, L

This week’s on-air highlights – including Album of the Week and Drive Discovery.

This week’s Classic FM radio highlights – including Album of the Week and Drive Discovery

Amazing key changes in pop music

These are the 10 greatest key changes in all pop music

Violinist Esther Abrami and pianist Khatia Buniatishvili – beautiful and moving pieces of classical music

10 most beautiful and moving pieces of classical music

Freddie De Tommaso sings ‘Nessun dorma’ for the Ryder Cup

Freddie De Tommaso sings a glorious ‘Nessun dorma’ at dawn, on Rome’s famed golf course

Bid to win a Yamaha piano and lesson with Konya Kanneh-Mason, and Cornwall manor house stay

Classic FM Auction: Bid to win a Yamaha piano and private lesson, and Cornwall manor house stay

Charity

Latest music theory features

‘Auld Lang Syne’ was written by Scottish poet Robert Burns, and is usually sung to fireworks on New Year’s Eve

What are the lyrics to Auld Lang Syne, and what does Auld Lang Syne actually mean?

27 days ago

Can you answer these quiz questions using just the musical notes?

Can you answer these quiz questions using just music notes?

4 months ago

Lifestyle

Are you smarter than a 16-year-old? Find out below...

Can you answer these GCSE Music questions? Find out if you would pass first time...

4 months ago

Lifestyle

Amadeus Café, Mahon

This restaurant wanted to put some beautiful music on their menu… and made a really bad choice

5 months ago

Ivan Fischer improves 'Happy Birthday'

Conductor completely tears apart ‘Happy Birthday’ and makes it a million times better

6 months ago

Iván Fischer

Latest quizzes

See more Latest quizzes

Are you smarter than a musical 18-year-old? Find out below...

Can you answer these A-Level music questions? Find out if you would pass first time...

4 months ago

Lifestyle

Who are Sideshow Bob and Bugs Bunny playing in these operatic parodies...

Can you guess the opera these cartoon characters are singing?

5 months ago

Lifestyle

What song did Olivia Olson sing in Love Actually? Take our quiz if you know the answer...

The Ultimate Christmas Movie Music Quiz

10 months ago

Lifestyle

We can accurately guess your birth month from your classical music preferences

We can accurately guess your birth month from your classical music preferences

11 months ago

Lifestyle

How far can you get in this classical music ‘Who Wants To Be A Millionaire’ quiz?

How far can you get in this classical music ‘Who Wants To Be A Millionaire’ quiz?

11 months ago

Lifestyle

Latest features

See more Latest features

Everything you need to know about German film composer, Hans Zimmer.

Inside Hans Zimmer’s greatest film scores, family, and awards so far

7 days ago

Zimmer

The most memorable times classical music featured in the hit cartoon ‘Bluey’

Bluey soundtrack: what are all the pieces of classical music used in the TV show?

8 days ago

Yuja Wang is one of the greatest pianists of the 21st century.

Who is Yuja Wang, and what makes her so good at the piano?

8 days ago

Yuja Wang

Maxim Vengerov, Lise Davidsen, Yo-Yo Ma: among today’s leading classical artists

The 30 greatest classical musicians performing today

8 days ago

A depiction of Jesus holding a lamb

What are the lyrics to ‘The Lord is my Shepherd’ and who wrote the hymn?

8 days ago