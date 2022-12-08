The Ultimate Christmas Movie Music Quiz

What song did Olivia Olson sing in Love Actually? Take our quiz if you know the answer... Picture: Alamy

By Sophia Alexandra Hall

Do you know who wrote the music for ‘Home Alone’, or what film the song ‘Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas’ comes from? Test your knowledge now...

Ah the festive period. A time for gathering around the fire to sing Christmas carols, stuffing yourself silly with seasonal snacks, and rewatching your favourite Christmas classics on the big screen.

But while you might be able to quote a stocking full of lines from these festive films, how well do you know their music?

In this quiz, we test your Christmas movie music knowledge – from the songs sung by background choirs, to classical pieces performed by the actors themselves.

Test yoursElf below...

