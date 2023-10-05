What are the clefs in music?

5 October 2023, 12:00 | Updated: 5 October 2023, 12:10

What are the clefs in music?
What are the clefs in music? Picture: Alamy

By Rosie Pentreath

We see clefs at the start of all musical scores and staves. But what are they telling us and why do they look the way that they do?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

At the top of every score, and the beginning of every stave, repeated on every line, is a symbol that, to seasoned musicians, becomes so familiar as to be invisible.

The humble but mighty clef.

Clef is a name derived from the same French word, which means ‘key’.

Take the quiz: Can you name all these musical clefs?

What is a clef?

A clef is a symbol used in music notation to indicate which notes, or pitches, are represented by the lines and spaces on a stave.

Placing a clef on a stave assigns a particular pitch to one of the five horizontal lines, which defines the pitches on the remaining lines (i.e. those drawn above or below the stave) and spaces.

Clefs appear at the beginning of a stave (which is read from left to right) and they indicate pitch in two main ways: what shape they are, and the position on the stave they are plotted.

Read more: What’s the difference between a sharp and a flat note?

What does a clef do?

A clef helps to indicate what key a piece of music is in. It has the power to change pitches as they are read and interpreted from a score.

Theoretically, any type of clef can be placed with its base on any line on the stave. With five lines on the staff and three different types of clefs (see below), there are technically 15 possibilities of clef.

Six of these are redundant, though, because they result in an identical assignment of the notes to the lines and spaces. For example, a G-clef on the third line yields the same note placement as a C-clef on the bottom line.

Only nine different clefs have been needed throughout classical music history.

Read more: Why are there only 12 notes in Western music?

Classic FM Music Teacher of the Year Awards with ABRSM – meet our winners of 2023!

How many clefs are there, and what are their names?

There are three categories of clef: F-clef, G-clef and C-clef.

When these clefs are placed on a line, they fix a reference note to that line: an F-clef says that line must be the F below middle C, a G-clef says the line it is placed on is G above middle C, and C-clef is exactly that: placed on the line that is middle C.

Within these three types are individual clefs, some are used more than others.

The most famous, and only-used G-clef today, is the ‘treble clef’, which is the most common clef used in Western classical music, and the first one we get introduced to in our theory lessons. It’s a curly shape, sort of a circle with a tall head attached, and a little tail with an extra curl on the end.

If you draw it from the centre, you start it on the second line from the bottom of the stave, defining that as the G above middle C.

Treble clef
Treble clef. Picture: Alamy

Another common clef is the bass clef. The bass clef is the only F-clef still in common use, and can be seen in the second stave of a standard piano score – or the piano left hand. The bass clef is like the letter ‘c’, but flipped horizontally so it’s a back-to-front ‘c’.

When the F-clef is placed on the third line, it is called the baritone clef. This clef used to be used for the left hand of keyboard music, and is now mostly seen in the baritone parts of vocal music.

Bass clef
Bass clef. Picture: Alamy

The third most common clef is a type of C-clef, and it’s the mainstay of viola players across the land: the alto clef (some people just call it ‘viola clef’ for this reason).

The alto clef is sort of like two back-to-front Cs, placed either side of the pitch it’s indicating, which is the middle line of the stave: the middle C.

Alto clef
Alto clef. Picture: Alamy

A similar clef is the tenor clef, another C clef but it makes the second-top line of the stave the middle C.

Here they all are, neatly laid out:

Treble, Bass, Alto, Tenor – in order, the four most used clefs in music
Treble, Bass, Alto, Tenor – in order, the four most used clefs in music. Picture: Alamy

Which instruments use which clefs?

The treble clef, a G-clef, is used by violin, flute, oboe, cor anglais, clarinet, saxophone, French horn, trumpet, cornet, vibraphone, xylophone, mandolin, recorder, bagpipe and guitar players, as well as other instruments in some contexts.

The bass clef, an F-clef, is used by cello, double bass, bass guitar, bassoon, contrabassoon, bass recorder, trombone, tuba, timpani and some other players. It’s also used in the second lowest line in harp and keyboard scores.

The alto clef, a C-clef, is used by viola, viola d’amore, alto trombone, viola da gamba, and mandola players. It is also associated with the countertenor voice, and so fittingly called the countertenor clef.

The tenor clef, another C-clef, is used by viola da gamba players, and for upper ranges of bass clef instruments such as the bassoon, cello, euphonium, double bass, and tenor trombone.

Latest on Classic FM

This bizarre one-octave ‘microtone’ piano will change your perception of pitch and harmony forever

This one-octave ‘microtone’ piano will change your perception of pitch and harmony forever

Videos

Stella Chen, winner of Gramophone Young Artist of the Year, performs with the London Mozart Players

Violinist Stella Chen wins Young Artist of the Year at Gramophone Awards – watch theViolinist Stella Chen wins Young Artist of the Year at Gramophone Awards – watch the ceremony on Sunday!

Events

Five arrested as Just Stop Oil protesters storm the stage of ‘Les Misérables’ in London’s West End

Five arrested as Just Stop Oil protesters storm the stage of ‘Les Misérables’ in London’s West End
Piracicaba Symphony Orchestra play in the dark

A storm suddenly cut the stage lights – but this orchestra kept playing perfectly in pitch black

Videos

Explaining flat, sharp and natural notes in music

What’s the difference between a sharp and a flat note?

Nina Simone, Marian Anderson and Sheku Kanneh-Mason (left to right) are just some of the famous faces that have left their mark on the classical music world

25 Black musicians who have shaped the classical music world

Who was Luciano Pavarotti? Facts about the legendary Italian tenor

Who was Luciano Pavarotti? How this Italian tenor became the world’s most famous opera star

Luciano Pavarotti

Angelina Jolie (right) stars as legendary Greek soprano, Maria Callas (left) in the upcoming musical biopic about the singer

Angelina Jolie to star as legendary Greek operatic soprano Maria Callas in new musical biopic

Maria Callas

Who was Felicia Montealegre, Chilean actress and Leonard Bernstein’s wife?

Who was Felicia Montealegre, Chilean actress and Leonard Bernstein’s wife?

Bernstein, L

This week’s on-air highlights – including Album of the Week and Drive Discovery.

This week’s Classic FM radio highlights – including Album of the Week and Drive Discovery

Latest music theory features

Amazing key changes in pop music

These are the 10 greatest key changes in all pop music

6 days ago

‘Auld Lang Syne’ was written by Scottish poet Robert Burns, and is usually sung to fireworks on New Year’s Eve

What are the lyrics to Auld Lang Syne, and what does Auld Lang Syne actually mean?

28 days ago

Can you answer these quiz questions using just the musical notes?

Can you answer these quiz questions using just music notes?

4 months ago

Lifestyle

Are you smarter than a 16-year-old? Find out below...

Can you answer these GCSE Music questions? Find out if you would pass first time...

4 months ago

Lifestyle

Amadeus Café, Mahon

This restaurant wanted to put some beautiful music on their menu… and made a really bad choice

5 months ago

Latest quizzes

See more Latest quizzes

Are you smarter than a musical 18-year-old? Find out below...

Can you answer these A-Level music questions? Find out if you would pass first time...

4 months ago

Lifestyle

Who are Sideshow Bob and Bugs Bunny playing in these operatic parodies...

Can you guess the opera these cartoon characters are singing?

5 months ago

Lifestyle

What song did Olivia Olson sing in Love Actually? Take our quiz if you know the answer...

The Ultimate Christmas Movie Music Quiz

10 months ago

Lifestyle

We can accurately guess your birth month from your classical music preferences

We can accurately guess your birth month from your classical music preferences

11 months ago

Lifestyle

How far can you get in this classical music ‘Who Wants To Be A Millionaire’ quiz?

How far can you get in this classical music ‘Who Wants To Be A Millionaire’ quiz?

11 months ago

Lifestyle

Latest features

See more Latest features

Violinist Esther Abrami and pianist Khatia Buniatishvili – beautiful and moving pieces of classical music

10 most beautiful and moving pieces of classical music

6 days ago

Freddie De Tommaso sings ‘Nessun dorma’ for the Ryder Cup

Freddie De Tommaso sings a glorious ‘Nessun dorma’ at dawn, on Rome’s famed golf course

7 days ago

Everything you need to know about German film composer, Hans Zimmer.

Inside Hans Zimmer’s greatest film scores, family, and awards so far

8 days ago

Zimmer

The most memorable times classical music featured in the hit cartoon ‘Bluey’

Bluey soundtrack: what are all the pieces of classical music used in the TV show?

9 days ago

Yuja Wang is one of the greatest pianists of the 21st century.

Who is Yuja Wang, and what makes her so good at the piano?

9 days ago

Yuja Wang