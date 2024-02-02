Who is Jacob Collier, the viral musician turning audiences into choirs?

2 February 2024, 17:49

Who is star musician Jacob Collier?
Who is star musician Jacob Collier? Picture: Getty

By Siena Linton

Multi-Grammy-winning singer-songwriter, instrumentalist and producer Jacob Collier is one of the brightest musical minds of the 21st century. But how is he so talented, and how did he become famous? We investigate...

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Hailing from North London, Jacob Collier first shot to fame in 2013 with a series of innovative arrangements and covers uploaded to YouTube.

His signature close harmonies and ‘crunchy’ chords brought a unique spin to well-loved classics from Stevie Wonder’s ‘Isn’t She Lovely’, to Gene Wilder’s ‘Pure Imagination’.

Almost overnight, Collier had struck on the perfect recipe for viral Internet fame, and soon became the Crown Prince of Harmony and heir to Eric Whitacre’s throne.

In recent years Collier has reached further renown with energetic performances which see him turn large audiences into sublime megachoirs, directed with simple hand motions.

The 29 year old also shares his mind-boggling understanding of complex music theory, with a brilliantly simple way of breaking concepts down into manageable, bite-size chunks.

Read more: Incredible moment Jacob Collier turns his entire concert audience into a choir

Pure Imagination - Jacob Collier

Who are Jacob Collier’s family?

Born on 2 August 1994 to a family of musicians, Collier’s musical pedigree is multi-generational. His mother, Suzie, is a professional violinist and conductor, as well as violin professor at the Junior Royal Academy of Music – the youngest to hold that appointment.

Her own father, and Jacob’s grandfather, Derek Collier, was also a violinist, and taught at the Royal Academy of Music as well as leading the Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra.

All three have been awarded Fellowships of the Royal Academy of Music, with Jacob becoming the third generation of the Collier family to be bestowed the award in July 2023.

Jacob also has two younger sisters, Sophie and Ella, and told Jazzwise in 2015: “We sing Bach chorales together as a family – it’s just so much fun.”

Where did Jacob Collier study music?

Jacob Collier grew up in north London, attending the Mill Hill County High School before transferring to the specialist Purcell School for Young Musicians.

After leaving the Purcell School at 18, Collier joined the Royal Academy of Music to study jazz piano.

As his homemade videos began to gain traction, Collier gained the attention of jazz legend Quincy Jones, who contacted the young musician and later became his mentor. Jones even arranged for Collier to attend Montreux Jazz Festival in Switzerland to meet Herbie Hancock.

What is Jacob Collier’s vocal range?

Jacob Collier has a reported vocal range of just over four octaves, spanning from around A1 (three ‘A’s below middle C) to B5 (two ‘B’s above middle C).

Both notes feature in his viral arrangement of Henry Mancini’s ‘Moon River’.

Jacob Collier - Moon River

In a 2015 masterclass at Berklee College of Music in Boston, USA, Collier responded to a student who asked how low he could sing: “It depends on the day.

“I strive to get colds,” he joked. “And then wake up early as well, to get low notes. I can normally go down to a D, and then any lower than that is just pot luck.”

He went on to explain that he once recorded a series of sounds on one day with a particularly low range, so he could drag and drop the samples into future recordings when he can’t sing so low!

Read more: What is a Baritenor? Meet the singer with an incredible three-octave operatic range

What music has Jacob Collier written?

Jacob Collier released his debut album In My Room in 2016, featuring his own original songs in addition to three covers. It was written, recorded and mixed by Collier in his family home in north London, and he embarked on a one-man show tour shortly afterwards.

His four subsequent albums are titled Djesse Vols 1-4, with one released each year from 2018 to 2020, and the fourth volume due for release in late February 2024.

In addition to the music featured on his albums, Collier has also released arrangements including Harold Darke’s ‘In the Bleak Midwinter’ and Parry’s ‘Jerusalem’.

Collier has collaborated with major music artists from Coldplay and Stormzy, to Alicia Keys and Shawn Mendes.

Jacob Collier has won five Grammy Awards for his music so far, and is nominated for a sixth in 2024.
Jacob Collier has won five Grammy Awards for his music so far, and is nominated for a sixth in 2024. Picture: Getty

What awards has Jacob Collier won?

To date, Jacob Collier has won five Grammy Awards between 2017 and 2021, with a further four nominations including Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals in 2024.

He has even made history as the first British artist to win a Grammy Award for each of his first four albums.

Discover music

See more Discover music

Bryn Terfel: who is the Welsh bass-baritone? Age, family, songs and height revealed

Bryn Terfel: who is the Welsh bass-baritone? Age, family, songs and height revealed

7 hours ago

Bryn Terfel

Sean Magee plays on his Ryanair flight

Folk violinist serenades packed Ryanair flight in spontaneous jig

1 day ago

Prokofiev’s ‘Dance of the Knights’ from Romeo and Juliet is the theme music to The Apprentice.

What’s the classical music in ‘The Apprentice’ and who wrote the now famous TV theme?

2 days ago

Prokofiev

The 15 best pieces of music by Mozart.

The 15 greatest pieces of classical music by Mozart

2 days ago

Mozart

Mozart’s first piece, written at the age of five

Listen to the first piece that Mozart ever wrote… when he was FIVE years old

3 days ago

Mozart

Wigmore Hall and Classic FM offer £5 tickets to U35 audiences for select concerts

Classic FM partners with Wigmore Hall to offer £5 tickets to under-35 audiences

3 days ago

Best classical music

See more Best classical music

The 15 most famous tunes in classical music

The 15 most famous tunes in classical music

Best symphonies: Ludwig van Beethoven, Antonin Dvorak and Florence Price

The 15 greatest symphonies of all time

4 eras of classical music

The 4 eras of classical music: a quick guide

A young Marin Alsop, Sir Simon Rattle, and Seiji Ozawa conduct their respective orchestras.

The 25 greatest conductors of all time

Hildegard von Bingen, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and Edward Elgar among the greatest composers in classical music history.

30 of the greatest classical music composers of all time

Best pianists of all time

The 25 best pianists of all time

Classic FM Live Playlists

See more Classic FM Live Playlists

Classic FM Hall of Fame

Classic FM Revision

Classic FM Movie Music Hall of Fame

Classic FM Pet Classics

Classic FM Relax

Classic FM Video Game Music

Browse by

See more Browse by

Periods & genres

Occasions

Moods

Instruments

Latest on Classic FM

Aled Jones sings heartwarming ‘Pie Jesu’ duet with his 13-year-old self

Aled Jones sings heartwarming ‘Pie Jesu’ duet with his 13-year-old self

Aled Jones

Jersey and Guernsey flags

How to listen to Classic FM in Jersey and Guernsey on DAB+ radio

Pavarotti and Bocelli performing in Modena at his 2003 ‘Pavarotti & Friends’ concert

When Luciano Pavarotti and Andrea Bocelli sang a glorious Neapolitan love duet in 1994

Luciano Pavarotti

Andrea Bocelli and Céline Dion sing 'The Prayer' at the 1999 Grammy Awards

What are the lyrics to ‘The Prayer’ sung by Andrea Bocelli and Celine Dion?

Playing piano can help boost your memory in later life, study finds.

Singing and playing an instrument can boost brainpower and memory in later life, study finds
When 17-year-old Josh Groban stepped in for Andrea Bocelli to sing ‘The Prayer’ with Celine Dion

When 17-year-old Josh Groban stepped in for Andrea Bocelli to sing ‘The Prayer’ with Celine Dion

Andrea Bocelli

John Williams’ 10 greatest movie soundtracks

John Williams’ 10 greatest movie soundtracks

Williams

The Choral Scholars of University College Dublin

Dublin university choir sings poignant ‘Auld Lang Syne’ in resonant acoustic

Videos

Hayoung Choi plays Haydn

Young soloist’s blistering Haydn concerto that won her the world’s most prestigious cello competition

Haydn

The traditional ‘piping in of the haggis’

Why does the haggis get its own entrance music? Inside the Burns Night tradition