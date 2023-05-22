What is a Baritenor? Meet the singer with an incredible three-octave operatic range

22 May 2023, 18:50

What is a Baritenor? Michael Spyres and his three-octave operatic range | Classic FM

By Kyle Macdonald

Michael Spyres is a baritenor with an incredible range that spans the entire range of male operatic singers. Meet the opera star whose voice everyone is talking about...

Every so often, someone comes along to upend all those things we thought we knew and assumed were fact. And what’s just what one incredible singer, Michael Spyres, is doing in the opera world.

There are the voice types and categories that we’ve all heard of: sopranos, mezzos, tenors, baritones and basses. But have you heard of a Baritenor?

Spyres, an American opera star born in Missouri, is capable of singing in range, tone and style of both baritone and tenor voices. A total two-for-the price-of-one, he is truly world-class in either, and both.

We met the baritenor backstage at London’s Royal Albert Hall, just before he made his Classic FM Live debut on that legendary stage. In that performance he sang a baritone aria from Rossini’s The Barber of Seville as well as tenor moments from Puccini and Verdi operas.

Spyres gave us the low-down (and high-ups) of his unique voice type, and demonstrated his mind-blowing three-octave range, from a bass C, to a high tenor C. Watch in the video above.

Read more: An epic ‘Nessun Dorma’ that leaves a Royal Albert Hall audience in awe

Michel Spyres sings with the orchestra of English National Opera at Classic FM Live
Michel Spyres sings with the orchestra of English National Opera at Classic FM Live. Picture: Matt Crossick

Spyres explained that in his teens and 20s, he had a natural baritone voice, but a singing teacher encouraged him to develop his tenor register. Though it was hard work, Spyres said, “I’m pretty persistent”.

“Finally in my early 30s,” he added, “That’s when the tenor really started to blossom.”

Having developed the technique and knowledge of both voice types, Spyres was able to find his new vocal identity.

But the American star is not the first ‘baritenor’ – in fact, the voice type has a long history. It was much more common in the Baroque era, and later found its own in the 1800s, in the mingling of voice and grand drama in the works of Berlioz and Rossini. But by the 19th century, the singing style was largely lost.

Interestingly, 21st-century Canadian singer Josh Groban is generally recognised as a baritenor. He once described himself as “a baritone with some high notes up my sleeve”.

Spyres’ vocal acrobatics have been the subject of much fascination and fandom online.

A recent comment on Reddit’s opera forum summed it up: “Just – how! It’s not fair on the rest of us that he can do this. Who else before the public today has a technique to match Spyres?”

But as with all things, there’s the technical side, and then there’s the emotional side and the true impact music has on an audience. Here, Spyres is very special too. Just watch the power, emotion and connection in his performance of Puccini’s most famous aria, recorded at Classic FM Live:

An epic 'Nessun dorma' from opera star Michael Spyres at Classic FM Live | Classic FM

Michael’s latest album, Contratenor, showcases his incredible range and passion for a too-long neglected voice type.

The word ‘baritenor’ may be a linguistic portmanteau but as you can hear, Spyres has the opera portamento to compliment it. Here’s to many more high notes (and some of the deep ones), from this remarkable singer of our time.

Discover music

See more Discover music

Piano-playing dog sings a melancholy tune at the piano, delighting owner’s guests

Dog spotted confidently singing and playing at owner’s piano

12 hours ago

13 primary school hymns that were 100% certified belters

13 primary school hymns that were 100% certified belters

14 hours ago

Christian Bale in The Dark Knight Rises (2012)

The 10 best Hans Zimmer soundtracks

14 hours ago

Zimmer

10 soothing pieces of classical music in Mental Health Awareness Week

The most soothing pieces of classical music – in Mental Health Awareness Week

3 days ago

Are you smarter than a 16-year-old? Find out below...

Can you answer these GCSE Music questions? Find out if you would pass first time...

3 days ago

Lifestyle

Nick Mohammed plays violin in Ted Lasso Season 3

Does Nick Mohammed really play violin in Ted Lasso?

3 days ago

Best classical music

See more Best classical music

The 15 most famous tunes in classical music

The 15 most famous tunes in classical music

Best symphonies: Ludwig van Beethoven, Antonin Dvorak and Florence Price

The 15 greatest symphonies of all time

4 eras of classical music

The 4 eras of classical music: a quick guide

Women composers gallery

21 of the greatest women composers in classical music

Best pianists of all time

The 25 best pianists of all time

Most romantic opera duets (Stacey Alleaume as Violetta and Liparit Avertisyan as Alfredo in Verdi's La Traviata in Sydney, 2022)

The 10 most romantic opera duets of all time

Classic FM Live Playlists

See more Classic FM Live Playlists

Classic FM Hall of Fame

Classic FM Pet Classics

Classic FM at the Movies

Celebrating the Coronation playlist

Classic FM Relax

Classic FM Revision

Browse by

See more Browse by

Periods & genres

Occasions

Moods

Instruments

Latest on Classic FM

This week’s on-air highlights – including Album of the Week and Drive Discovery.

This week’s Classic FM radio highlights – including Album of the Week and Drive Discovery

75

75 percent of students are listening to orchestral music to help them revise, new research reveals
Kazuki Yamada with the City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra

CBSO’s new chief conductor Kazuki Yamada: ‘I will bring Japanese music and culture to Birmingham’

CBSO

Lizzo: pop star, flute star, and now an animated sitcom voice-over star.

Lizzo and her flute star in The Simpsons season finale, in ‘dream come true’ cameo

Trumpeter creates mesmerising sound wave visualisation using fire

Trumpeter uses actual fire to create mesmerising soundwave visualisation

Videos

disney

Why this original song by Alan Menken was cut from the 2023 Little Mermaid remake

Alan Menken

Alan Titchmarsh to host 'Nature Notes' on Classic FM

Alan Titchmarsh to host ‘Nature Notes’ on Classic FM, celebrating classical music and nature
Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, plays piano as part of the opening sequence of the Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final in Liverpool.

Catherine, Princess of Wales plays piano in incredible surprise cameo at Eurovision

Videos

bow

Violin soloist handles a nightmare bow break with sheer professionalism and style

Michael Spyres at Classic FM Live

An epic ‘Nessun Dorma’ that leaves a Royal Albert Hall audience in awe

Puccini