Genius Google tool turns your tuneless humming into a lovely violin solo

1 October 2020, 16:05

Google tool turns your humming into a music solo
Google tool turns your humming into a music solo. Picture: Google / Tone Transfer

By Sian Hamer

The humble hum is about to make masterpieces...

You’ve probably never considered that your mindless humming could be turned into a beautiful instrumental solo.

But now, thanks to Google’s incredibly intelligent AI tool Tone Transfer, it can.

Using your phone or desktop, you can transform any unpolished melody into a violin, saxophone, flute or trumpet solo.

And when we say unpolished melody, we literally mean any noise. Honestly, anything.

Try the tool here >

So, how does it work? Well, Google’s machine learning model can convert any tune into a digital signal. Once you’ve uploaded something, you can then choose which instrument you’d like your recording to be ‘played’ on.

Google research scientist Hanoi Hantrakul describes it as deconstructing sound into “Play-Doh”, which can then be moulded into something else.

Read more: Autotune – a creative tool or the curse of modern pop? >

It’s all pretty cool – particularly the technology behind it.

“We do this by training a machine learning model to distill what makes an instrument sound like that particular instrument,” Hanoi explains.

Transfer your humming into a beautiful violin solo
Transfer your humming into a beautiful violin solo. Picture: Google / Tone Transfer

Read more: What colour is the sound of your name? This synaesthesia tool will tell you >

“You can sing into it, and you bang on some pots, and you have a cat meow in the background,” he continues.

“That’s a lot of inspiration for the model to work with, and I feel like that's where the magic of Tone Transfer happens.”

Making music with cats? Sounds like an excellent distraction from all that practice you should be doing...

More From ClassicFM

Live music Month with Viking, on Classic FM

Live Music Month 2020: watch exclusive live performances and Classic FM Sessions online

Videos

Who was Ignatius Sancho? Google Doodle celebrates British composer on first day of Black History Month

Who was Ignatius Sancho? Google Doodle celebrates British composer on first day of Black History Month
Chi-chi Nwanoku OBE

Chi-chi Nwanoku: ‘Classical music is suddenly going to become much more diverse’
Who was Scott Joplin, the ‘King of Ragtime’?

Who was Scott Joplin, the ‘King of Ragtime’? Discover the Black American composer’s life and music

Joplin, S

October is Live Music Month on Classic FM

Live Music Month 2020: what live music from our partners can you watch online or at venues?

Latest instrument features

278 cellists play ‘Adagio for Strings’ from 29 countries

278 cellists playing ‘Adagio for Strings’ from 29 countries is everything the world needs
Photo: Marcos Tristao

The powerful story behind the viral photograph of a 12-year-old Brazilian violinist
Pianist plays on piano properly for the first time in 20 years, with the help from bionic gloves

This injured concert pianist thought he’d never play again. A pair of ‘bionic’ gloves changed everything.
Pianist plays piano to sheep in New Zealand

Man in black tie plays piano concert for unsuspecting sheep

Videos

A video of a cat enjoying the piano

Cat piano videos are good for your health. A scientific study says so.

More instruments

See more More instruments

Violin

Violin

Piano

Piano

Guitar

Guitar

Flute

Flute