27 May 2021, 14:46

Saxophone battle spontaneously breaks out in New York subway, and commuters erupt with joy. Picture: YouTube / Sapphire Adizes

By Sian Moore

What’s better than an unexpected saxophone solo on your commute home? Two saxophones, of course.

New York City’s subway is no stranger to beautiful, brave and sometimes downright bizarre musical performances.

When one saxophonist gave a lively solo in a cramped carriage, another fellow musician just couldn’t resist a golden opportunity... to pull out his own woodwind instrument and join in.

In a moment of glorious spontaneity, the two instrumentalists engaged in a spirited saxophone battle with a loose rendition of Michael Jackson’s ‘Billie Jean’.

As for the unsuspecting train commuters, a musical treat was truly in store...

Read more: Toddler’s reaction to his grandpa playing saxophone is pure love and joy

The musician sporting the red trousers is tenor saxophone player Sapphire Adizes – but it seems his fellow performer hasn’t been revealed.

Despite the video being over seven years old, it’s still doing the rounds on social media.

One person commented on YouTube: “Fun fact: this isn’t your first time here, and it won’t be the last one.”

You got that right... *smashes repeat button again*.

