Unearthly acoustics as saxophone and overtone flute improvise duet in giant cooling tower

8 March 2021, 17:21

Baritone sax and overtone flute improvise duet in giant cooling tower
Baritone sax and overtone flute improvise duet in giant cooling tower. Picture: Winne Clement/YouTube

By Maddy Shaw Roberts

When the reverb is out of this world...

Being a curiously inclined species, musicians have long been fascinated with the possibilities of playing their instruments inside cooling towers.

(Just listen to the sound of a balloon being popped in one at an abandoned nuclear plant, and you’ll get the obsession.)

Winne Clement, a flautist and instrument maker, was offered the chance to play in one of the giant cooling towers at a gas powerplant in Vilvoorde, Belgium.

He was joined for the musical experiment by saxophonist Koen Van Roy who plays some bopping baritone sax, alongside his friend on overtone flute.

“Me and Koen Van Roy never played together, so this was our first time improvising together,” Clement said. “The huge space made it a very nice and unforgettable experience!”

Read more: Saxophonist finds industrial pipe, plays duet with his own echo >

“The direct echo bounce with the light reverb on top holds a lot of rhythmical possibilities.”

Clement is right – the delayed reverb basically sets the tempo for the performance, allowing the two musicians to invite a third member, the echo, into their unexpected trio.

Read more: This contrabass flute might be the spookiest thing you’ve ever heard >

“We just arrived, set up some lights and a camera and played a small improv concert there,” Clement added.

“So, it sure would be nice to go back and take some time to explore them!”

Whatever the wonderfully weird location, music always finds a way...

More From ClassicFM

The Collegiate Church of St Mary, Warwick Sunday Zoom

Church priest accidentally turns into the ‘Blues Brothers’ in Zoom filter mishap
Breathtaking moment a Russian ballerina dances real ‘Swan Lake’ on ice

Breathtaking moment a Russian ballerina dances real ‘Swan Lake’ on ice
Opera and jazz fans among ‘happiest’ of music genres, study finds

Opera and jazz fans among ‘happiest’ of music genres, study finds
The best live-streamed and archive classical concerts available online 2021

The best classical music and opera online streams available in 2021
Join us for Great British Orchestras Week on Classic FM

Join us for Great British Orchestras Week on Classic FM

News & Weather

What are Bach’s all-time best pieces of music?

10 of Bach’s all-time best pieces of music

Bach

Latest instrument features

This little terraced house seems ordinary outside. But has an enormous musical surprise…

This little terraced house seems ordinary outside. But has an enormous musical surprise…
Beethoven’s Für Elise, but it’s for fiery flamenco guitar quartet

Fiery flamenco guitar quartet plays Beethoven’s Für Elise with panache

Beethoven

Incredible blind, autistic pianist Derek Paravicini can play any piece after hearing it once

Meet the blind, autistic piano genius, who can play any piece after hearing it once
‘Musicians need to be able to make mistakes. Now they live online forever’ – organist Anna Lapwood

‘Young musicians need to be able to make mistakes. Now they live online forever’ – organist Anna Lapwood
Violinist Nicola Benedetti has announced a new series of ‘With Nicky’

‘With Nicky’: Nicola Benedetti’s educational violin videos with practice tips, techniques and support

Nicola Benedetti

More instruments

See more More instruments

Violin

Violin

Piano

Piano

Guitar

Guitar

Flute

Flute