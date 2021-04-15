Toddler’s reaction to his grandpa playing saxophone is pure love and joy

15 April 2021, 16:02

Toddler’s reaction to his grandpa playing saxophone is pure love and joy. Picture: Twitter / @jaylabrenae

By Sian Moore

The power of music, and the joy of family. Our hearts...

A special musical moment between a grandpa and his grandson has gone viral – and we are feeling the love through our screen.

In the video (watch below), the older man serenades the little boy with a soothing saxophone solo, and the child doesn’t take his eyes off his grandpa once.

You can see just how mesmerised the boy is as he beams at his ‘GPops’ from across the kitchen counter.

“My son’s face as his grandpa plays the saxophone, their relationship will always be so special!” tweeted ‘Mama Jay’, the mother of the child captured in the clip.

The look on his face is just pure love and joy.

A mini maestro in the making...

