The armless musician who played the piano with his feet to win China’s Got Talent

30 October 2020, 15:33

Liu Wei won the first season of China's Got Talent
Liu Wei won the first season of China's Got Talent. Picture: YouTube / Scarlett Li

By Sian Hamer

Chinese pianist Liu Wei won the first ever series of China’s Got Talent in 2010 by beautifully playing the piano – with just his toes.

Back in 2010, Liu Wei went on to win China’s Got Talent after this incredible performance, which we’re happy to see is doing the rounds again.

Wei lost his arms when he was 10 years old after touching a high-voltage wire while playing hide-and-seek.

After 45 days in critical condition, he regained consciousness. And while in hospital, he met an armless painter who inspired him to learn to use his feet to do everyday activities.

Around the age of 18, Wei decided to use his new skill to pursue his dream of being a musician.

His first music teacher quit, believing it was impossible for someone to play the piano with just their toes. So, Wei taught himself how to play in secret.

Read more: This injured concert pianist thought he’d never play again. A pair of ‘bionic’ gloves changed everything. >

A decade ago, he wowed the judging panel on the first-ever series of China’s Got Talent and received a standing ovation from the audience for his first audition, following a performance of ‘Mariage D’amour’ by Richard Clayderman.

He told the judges: “At least I have a pair of perfect legs.”

Months later in the final, he sang James Blunt’s ‘You’re Beautiful’ while also playing the piece on the piano.

Read more: 11 of the most relaxing pieces of piano music >

The stirring performance (watch above) saw him beat seven-year-old stand-up comedian Zhang Fengxi to be crowned champion. Liu was just 23 years old at the time.

The Beijing-born musician says the melodies he can play are limited due to the length of his toes.

There are some pieces he loves, but is unable to play because he can’t reach across octaves, ABC News reported.

Read more: Dad with dementia’s piano playing is a powerful reminder that music heals >

“I don’t know why people always believe my life is so painful because I don’t have arms,” he told Shanghai Daily.

“I am a happy man living a colourful life, just like other young people.”

What an amazing tale of the power of music – and an inspiring moment to relive.

More From ClassicFM

Scary things to tell a musician

23 petrifying phrases to tell a classical musician this Halloween
Music to change your life

10 pieces of classical music that will 100% change your life

Musicians on Halloween

Musicians have been sharing their incredibly geeky Halloween costumes
Gianandrea Noseda conducts the LSO in Verdi's 'Dies Irae'

What are the lyrics and translation of Verdi’s ‘Dies Irae’ – and which films have I heard it in?

Verdi

150 professional opera singers protest in Parliament Square

‘Being told to retrain is an insult’: 150 opera singers fight for the arts in Parliament protest

Coronavirus

The story of blind pianist, singer and composer Maria Theresia von Paradis

The story of Maria Theresia von Paradis, the blind pianist, singer and composer who inspired Mozart

Latest instrument features

Man plays cocktail piano

Man plays cocktail piano, mixes a drink just by pressing the keys

Videos

Card for piano teacher Larisa Suknov

A young pianist wrote his teacher this thank you card, and it’s achingly beautiful
Nicola Benedetti Grammy Award and violin

Nicola Benedetti: we reveal the star violinist’s recordings, family and awards

Nicola Benedetti

Min Lee cello lesson

Mother proves point by picking up her daughter’s cello and playing it as a violin
Marutaro hedgehog plays jazz piano

Hedgehog inadvertently plays freeform jazz by walking across piano keys

More instruments

See more More instruments

Violin

Violin

Piano

Piano

Guitar

Guitar

Flute

Flute