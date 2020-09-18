Dad with dementia’s piano playing is a powerful reminder that music heals

18 September 2020, 17:28 | Updated: 18 September 2020, 17:33

By Helena Asprou

This video featuring a pensioner with dementia playing Bach at the piano is a powerful reminder that music heals – and it’s giving us all the hope we need.

Nick Harvey, a TV composer from East Sussex, once shared a video on Twitter featuring his father with dementia playing a piano piece he had written over 30 years ago.

The sweet-sounding melody, ‘Where’s The Sunshine’, was penned by 79-year-old pensioner Paul Harvey in the 1980s while he was working as head of music and drama at Imberhorne School.

And although Paul now lives with dementia, the video shows him recalling the music and performing his piece perfectly.

Nick has shared other heart-warming videos of his father – including where he turns four notes into a brilliant improvisation, and of him playing Bach – see below:

Nick Harvey shares a video of his dad playing Bach
Nick Harvey shares a video of his dad playing Bach. Picture: Nick Harvey
Paul Harvey performs Bach
Paul Harvey performs Bach. Picture: Nick Harvey

Previously, Nick posted: “Sometimes he drifts into another world and I feel like I’m losing him. He is never more present, however, than when he plays the piano.

“He came to mine today and I asked him to play one of his compositions. He thought he wouldn’t be able to remember it.”

That certainly wasn’t the case: Paul remembered the piece note-for-note, and gave his son a moving two-minute recital (see video above).

Ever since Nick shared the videos, he has seen an overwhelming response as Twitter followers have been equally touched by his father’s performance.

Among the thousands of people to leave their comments were pianist James Rhodes and chart-topping artist Emeli Sandé.

The ’Read All About It’ singer wrote: ‘Thank you @mrnickharvey for sharing this personal moment. Your dad's composition is beautiful.

‘Listening to him play, I am reminded of the healing power of music and the refuge it provides for us. Love to your dad and family and all others suffering with dementia.’

And while some Twitter users chose to share their personal experiences, others highlighted the need for music education.

This is especially significant at a time when many schools across the country are experiencing cuts and major changes to the curriculum, despite the proven benefits of music on people living with dementia.

As well as reducing symptoms such as anxiety and depression in those with the condition, listening to music or playing an instrument can also help them to maintain their speech and language skills.

Nick later shared a photograph of the original manuscript his father had used to write the song, which is written in the key of G major:

Thanks for sharing your father’s performances with us, Nick – we hope he continues to find joy through beautiful music!

More From ClassicFM

Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra invites socially-distanced audiences to Poole with chief conductor Kirill Karabits

The return of live music: what venues have re-opened and are there any classical concerts near me?

Coronavirus

The best live-streamed and archive classical concerts available online

The best classical music and opera online streams available

A Harry Potter super-fan uses every woodwind instrument at his disposal in a John Williams anthem for the ages

A Harry Potter super-fan uses every woodwind instrument at his disposal in a John Williams anthem for the ages

Williams

Cat falls asleep inside piano as owner plays lullaby

Cat falls asleep inside piano to soothing lullaby, makes our hearts melt

Discover Music

Classical music memes that will motivate you to practice

16 classical music memes guaranteed to guilt you into practising

Discover Music

Anna Netrebko has been hospitalised with COVID-19

Star soprano Anna Netrebko has been hospitalised with COVID-19

Anna Netrebko

Latest news

See more Latest news

ORA SIngers at the Tate Modern

40 socially-distanced singers performing ‘Spem in alium’ at the Tate Modern is profoundly uplifting

1 day ago

Drive-in Christmas pantomime will tour the UK this festive period

Drive-in Christmas pantomimes announced for socially-distanced festive season

1 day ago

Coronavirus

Aled Jones is released a new album titled 'Blessings'

Aled Jones duets with Judi Dench, Susan Boyle and Brian Blessed on his new album ‘Blessings’

1 day ago

Aled Jones

Amira Willighagen

The time 9-year-old Amira Willighagen sang an unbelievable Nessun dorma to win Holland’s Got Talent

2 days ago

Puccini

Classic FM partners with Philharmonia Orchestra for online summer series, The Philharmonia Sessions – Nicola Benedetti

Classic FM partners with Philharmonia Orchestra for online summer series, The Philharmonia Sessions

2 days ago

Philharmonia

Latest videos

See more Latest videos

What does the ballet scene in I’m Thinking of Ending Things mean?

What is the music in Netflix’s ‘I’m Thinking of Ending Things’, and what does the ballet scene mean?

2 days ago

Discover Music

These musicians are playing their instruments while upside down

Musicians are playing their instruments while upside down, because why not?

2 days ago

Videos

Iván Fischer acoustical mask

Conductor invents ‘music-enhancing’ face mask for orchestral concerts

3 days ago

Iván Fischer

Andrew Lloyd Webber and Carrie Hope Fletcher perform ‘Far Too Late’

We just got a glimpse of Andrew Lloyd Webber's new musical ‘Cinderella’, and we love it

4 days ago

Lloyd Webber

Burly brown bear caught ballet dancing underwater on webcam footage

Burly brown bear caught ballet dancing underwater on webcam footage

4 days ago

Videos

Latest pictures

See more Latest pictures

These pictures of Pavarotti with watermelons are a vibe

Turns out, Pavarotti sang with watermelons way before Harry Styles did. Just saying.

Luciano Pavarotti

Michelangelo's God

Artist brings famous historical portraits to life in hyperrealistic drawings

Discover Music

Hong Kong Sinfonietta

Around the world, we’re getting a glimpse of what live music looks like post-lockdown

Discover Music

Lang Lang

Lang Lang: net worth, injury, wife and more facts about the star pianist

Lang Lang

Ennio Morricone, immortalised on the streets of his beloved Rome.

Poignant Ennio Morricone street art appears in Rome, a day after the film composer’s death

Morricone