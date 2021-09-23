Immense stalacpipe organ plays out haunting Beethoven ‘Moonlight’ Sonata in a dark cave

23 September 2021, 13:37

In a dark cave, the Great Stalacpipe Organ plays haunting Moonlight Sonata
In a dark cave, the Great Stalacpipe Organ plays haunting Moonlight Sonata. Picture: Alamy

By Sian Moore

This electrically supported lithophone can be found in the depths of the Luray Caverns in Virginia, and its sound will give you chills.

In a shadowy, otherworldly cavern in Virginia, United States, the Great Stalacpipe Organ echoes.

This curious contraption is actually a lithophone: an instrument whose sound is produced by pieces of rock being struck together.

With the help of electricity, a custom console is used to tap the Luray Caverns’ hanging stalactites with rubber mallets.

Listen as Beethoven’s gentle ‘Moonlight’ Sonata is played on the organ, and the haunting melody rings through the depths of Virginia...

Read more: Listen to this eerie aeolian harp sculpture that sounds like a futuristic nightmare

The Great Stalacpipe Organ was designed and installed in 1956 by organist Leland W. Sprinkle.

But why did he chose the caverns of the Shenandoah National Park in Virginia for his instrument?

Apparently, Sprinkle was inspired after watching a tour guide tap the stone formations to produce musical tones.

Read more: Imposing organ rendition of Wagner’s ‘Ride of the Valkyries’ will get your heart racing

The Great Stalacpipe Organ was designed and installed in 1956, by organist Leland W. Sprinkle.
The Great Stalacpipe Organ was designed and installed in 1956, by organist Leland W. Sprinkle. Picture: Alamy

The project took a lengthy three years, as selecting the perfect stalactites and altering each one to produce the ideal tone was a rigorous process.

These days, the tremendous organ is most often played through an automated system, similar to a child’s music box.

But, it can certainly still be played manually... *books a flight to Virginia*

More From ClassicFM

Watch a sublime string quartet serenade Venetians with Vivaldi on a boat shaped like a violin

A sublime string quartet serenades Venice’s canals with Vivaldi, on a boat shaped like a violin
Chi-chi Nwanoku plays in the Chineke! Orchestra at Classic FM Live

Chi-chi Nwanoku: ‘After a three-decade career in classical music, I was still the only person of colour on stage’

Chineke! Orchestra

French string duo Camille and Julie Berthollet play at Classic FM Live 2021

‘It’s our responsibility to show classical music to everyone,’ say young stars Camille and Julie Berthollet

Camille & Julie

Classic FM Live 2021: experience the spectacular Royal Albert Hall concert in pictures

Classic FM Live 2021: experience the spectacular Royal Albert Hall concert in pictures

Events

Alexandra Dariescu is a ground-breaking Romanian pianist playing at Classic FM Live 2021

Who is Alexandra Dariescu? The groundbreaking Romanian pianist’s biography, performances and recordings
Audience confidence rises by nearly 50 percent after attending first concert, study finds

Audience confidence rises by nearly 50 percent after attending first post-lockdown concert, study finds

Latest instrument features

Antonio Cadenas plays piano

101-year-old man with Alzheimer’s shows us all the eternal power of music
Violin-shaped boat parades near the Accademia Bridge in Venice, Italy.

A giant 12-metre violin boat just sailed through the canals of Venice
India’s ambulance sirens will play out traditional flute and tabla music

India to replace ambulance sirens with traditional flute and tabla music
Season 3 of HBO’s Succession has been announced for Autumn 2021.

Succession soundtrack: Here’s why the HBO show’s theme tune is stuck in your head
Best versions of Beethoven’s Moonlight Sonata

7 greatest-ever versions of Beethoven’s Moonlight Sonata

Beethoven

More instruments

See more More instruments

Violin

Piano

Guitar

Flute