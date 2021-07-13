We blurred these 15 musical instruments, but any real music geek will still recognise them

13 July 2021, 10:37 | Updated: 13 July 2021, 10:54

Can you name these blurred-out musical instruments?
Can you name these blurred-out musical instruments? Picture: Getty

By Maddy Shaw Roberts

Narrow your eyes, picture an orchestra, and see if you can name these blurred-out instruments.

You love the sound they make. But have you been paying attention to the finer details of these beloved musical instruments?

It’s time to test both your eyesight and your level of orchestral geekery, with a selection of blurred-out string, wind and brass instruments (that’s about the extent of the clues you’ll get).

Our sincerest apologies for all the squinting we’re about to ask you to do…

This week's on-air highlights – including Album of the Week and Drive Discovery
