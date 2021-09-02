Vivaldi’s ‘Summer Storm’ played on a mighty organ is a thunderous whirlwind of sound.

Jonathan Scott on the organ of The Bridgewater Hall. Picture: Jonathan Scott

By Kyle Macdonald

You’ve never heard The Four Seasons as epic as this. Get your headphones ready...

The chamber orchestra can wait in the wings, as Vivaldi’s favourite concertos get a full-voiced outing on a magnificent pipe organ.

In this video, Jonathan Scott performs his own solo organ arrangement of Antonio Vivaldi’s Presto from the Summer concerto of his The Four Seasons. And it’s quite the show.

Read more: Imposing organ rendition of Wagner’s ‘Ride of the Valkyries’ will get your heart racing

The organ of The Bridgewater Hall is regarded as one of the finest concert instruments of its kind. It features 5500 pipes, that are put to dramatic use in this tempestuous arrangement, full of deep murmurings from the skies and flashes of musical lightning.

Hold on to your hats and umbrellas, and be prepared to run for cover. There’s a bellowing wind on its way, thanks to Vivaldi...

Born in Manchester, Jonathan studied piano and organ at Chetham’s School of Music before gaining a scholarship to attend the Royal Northern College of Music.

He’s an Associate Artist of The Bridgewater Hall and regularly entertains thousands with lunchtime concerts on their outstanding organ.

And if you remain in the mood for some blistering organ, Jonathan’s entertained us before. Listen again to Budapest’s mighty organ ringing out Grieg’s ‘Hall of the Mountain King’. It’s a terrifying sound. Enjoy!