Vivaldi’s ‘Summer Storm’ played on a mighty organ is a thunderous whirlwind of sound.

2 September 2021, 20:06 | Updated: 2 September 2021, 20:09

Jonathan Scott on the organ of The Bridgewater Hall
Jonathan Scott on the organ of The Bridgewater Hall. Picture: Jonathan Scott

By Kyle Macdonald

You’ve never heard The Four Seasons as epic as this. Get your headphones ready...

The chamber orchestra can wait in the wings, as Vivaldi’s favourite concertos get a full-voiced outing on a magnificent pipe organ.

In this video, Jonathan Scott performs his own solo organ arrangement of Antonio Vivaldi’s Presto from the Summer concerto of his The Four Seasons. And it’s quite the show.

Read more: Imposing organ rendition of Wagner’s ‘Ride of the Valkyries’ will get your heart racing

The organ of The Bridgewater Hall is regarded as one of the finest concert instruments of its kind. It features 5500 pipes, that are put to dramatic use in this tempestuous arrangement, full of deep murmurings from the skies and flashes of musical lightning.

Hold on to your hats and umbrellas, and be prepared to run for cover. There’s a bellowing wind on its way, thanks to Vivaldi...

Born in Manchester, Jonathan studied piano and organ at Chetham’s School of Music before gaining a scholarship to attend the Royal Northern College of Music.

He’s an Associate Artist of The Bridgewater Hall and regularly entertains thousands with lunchtime concerts on their outstanding organ.

And if you remain in the mood for some blistering organ, Jonathan’s entertained us before. Listen again to Budapest’s mighty organ ringing out Grieg’s ‘Hall of the Mountain King’. It’s a terrifying sound. Enjoy!

Vivaldi News

See more Vivaldi News

viola player expression

We can’t stop watching the expression on this viola player’s face

Discover Music

Vivaldi colours

Vivaldi’s Four Seasons, reimagined as beautiful coloured data visualisations
Cremaine Booker & Tina Guo - Vivaldi Double Cello

This multi-screen Vivaldi double concerto is exactly what the internet was invented for

Vivaldi Music

See more Vivaldi Music

Palisander Quartet

This piece is called the ‘Nightmare Concerto’, and this amazing recorder quartet will show you why

Discover Music

vivaldi

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto in G, for two mandolins (RV 532)

vivaldi

Antonio Vivaldi: Gloria in D (RV 589)

Vivaldi Album Reviews

See more Vivaldi Album Reviews

new releases 1st may

New releases: Beethoven with the Royal Northern Sinfonia & Lars Vogt and 'Strauss in St Petersburg'
New Releases 20th Feb

New Releases: Richard Harvey's Kyrie and The Four Seasons with Francesco Grillo

Discover Music

Seasons Kerenza Peacock

Seasons - Kerenza Peacock/Trafalgar Sinfonia

Vivaldi Guides

See more Vivaldi Guides

Ospedale

Vivaldi - Gloria in D: Why Vivaldi had to hide his singers away
vivaldi composer

Vivaldi: facts about the great composer