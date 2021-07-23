The most glorious classical driving playlist to accompany your commute

We handpick the most uplifting, expansive and beautiful music ever written, to accompany your long or regular drives.

Nothing improves a long drive or regular commute like a fine soundtrack.

Great music helps hours spent in the car feel glorious, uplifting and epic. We’d go as far as saying these drives become events in their own right, nay something to look forward to, with the right music.

And whether it’s a fine opera aria you can belt along to at the top of your lungs, or a violin concerto that has the energy to keep you going mile after mile, we recommend keeping the musical selections upbeat.

Here’s our suggestion for a playlist of the very finest classical music to keep you company on your next glorious commute.

Aaron Copland: Fanfare for the Common Man Start your road trip with the most magnificent brass fanfare from the father of 20th Century American music, Aaron Copland. Copland’s short piece for brass and percussion conveys expansiveness, hopeful horizons and forward-propelling strength that’s perfect for getting any drive off to the right start. Read more: The 15 most famous tunes in classical music

Clara Schumann: Scherzo No. 2 in C minor Keep the energy at the right level with this fiery Scherzo from 19th century great, Clara Schumann. Schumann’s piano work dashes and dances across the keys, and has the level of speed that we hope your journey has got to at this point. The minor key also keeps the energy up while also inviting a sense of existential awe during your ongoing journey.

Antonio Vivaldi: ‘Summer’ from the Four Seasons The third concerto from Vivaldi’s enduringly popular set of four violin concertos, the Four Seasons, contains an energetic third movement ‘storm’ and, although we don’t want anyone’s journey hampered by a bad break in the weather, we recommend this for its sheer vigour. With ‘Summer’ from the Four Seasons blasting, we guarantee that you will feel enlivened, and energised, ready to take on anything in this glorious drive of yours.

Philip Glass: Violin Concerto (second movement) Sticking with heroic violin concertos for a minute, and minimalist composer Philip Glass violin concerto will pick up from the Vivaldi in terms of bombast, but it will take the mood around a corner into more reflective drive time. The second movement from this concerto is heart wrenchingly beautiful and spacious, but with a power that lends itself to any positive journey.

Gustav Holst: ‘Jupiter’ from The Planets English composer Gustav Holst gifted us seven wonderful and distinct orchestral pieces when he composed The Planets, an astrological representation in music of the seven planets of our solar system visible from Earth at the time the piece was written (1914). ‘Jupiter’, dubbed by Holst as ‘the Bringer of Jollity’ by Holst is a brilliant, glittering orchestral piece that transforms into a dignified, swelling melody with an inspiring mood. The melody is also known for being set into the patriotic hymn, ‘I Vow to Thee, My Country’.

Edward Elgar: Enigma Variations Let the countryside expand out around you as you stick on Elgar’s enduringly beloved Enigma Variations. This set of fourteen ravishing orchestral variations following an original theme will make for a reflective, uplifting drive.

Samuel Coleridge-Taylor: Deep River Keep the mood reflective and heartening with English composer Samuel Coleridge-Taylor’s poignant and beautiful arrangement of the spiritual song, ‘Deep River’. The swelling melody and wonderful harmonies of this work evoke landscape, tradition and an opportunity for deep contemplation. Read more: 10 of Samuel Coleridge-Taylor’s all-time best pieces of music

Ralph Vaughan Williams: The Lark Ascending After a moment of rumination on your journey, pick the mood back up with Vaughan Williams’ beloved orchestral piece, The Lark Ascending. Often voted to the top of the Classic FM Hall of Fame, the Lark is an orchestral tone poem with a solo violin part that sets George Meredith’s poem about the flight of an English songbird over a meadow landscape. Sublime.

Léo Delibes: ‘Flower Duet’ from Lakmé From the lark’s song to that of Delibes’ duetting soprano and mezzo in the opera Lakmé... we think it’s about time for the ‘Flower Duet’. Made synonymous with travel by British Airways’ TV commercials, the wonderful aria takes flight with an incredibly uplifting melody. A magnificent piece of music for moving to, you’ll feel you can take on anything calmly and serenely with this one.

Antonin Dvořák: Slavonic Dance Op. 72 No. 2 Czech Romantic composer Dvořák’s second Slavonic Dance from the Op. 72 collection sways and swells with stunning melodies. Its phrases carry you, and the music seems to positively will any journey to go swimmingly. This piece is a treat for any driver with a few more miles left to go.

Giacomo Puccini: ‘Nessun dorma’ from Turandot Channel your inner Pavarotti, wind down the window and blast the powerful operatic number, ‘Nessun dorma’, to get the blood flowing again. The invigorating tenor aria became a signature piece for Italy’s most famous opera singer, the aforementioned Pavarotti, and since he performed it at the FiFA World Cup in 1990 it has become synonymous with football and sporting events. Warning: questionable-but-triumphant singalong may occur.

Florence Price: The Oak American composer Florence Price’s orchestral work The Oak is powerful and evocative. Tremolando, scalic strings work busily under steadfast brass, while woodwind glimmers add sparkle and energy in this energetic piece. Florence Price was a prolific composer of orchestral music, chamber pieces and songs who made history as the first Black female composer to have a work performed by a major US symphony orchestra, when the Chicago Symphony Orchestra performed her Symphony in E minor.