What are the lyrics to ‘Nessun Dorma’?

What is Pavarotti really singing about in Puccini’s aria? We translated the Italian lyrics to find out...

‘Nessun dorma’ is an incredibly emotional aria, that for the passion and precision he poured into it, we have all come to associate with the late tenor Luciano Pavarotti.

The slight problem with that, is that we get so distracted by watching Pavarotti in his element, that we forget to pay attention to the lyrics.

So, does anyone *actually* know what Pavarotti is singing about?

Puccini’s aria, from the opera Turandot, includes the lyrics: “None shall sleep, even you, oh Princess, in your cold room”, “watch the stars that tremble with love and hope”, and the monumentally cheery “no one will know his name and we must, alas, die”.

Cheery, huh?

What is the English translation of ‘Nessun dorma’?

None shall sleep,

None shall sleep!

Even you, oh Princess,

In your cold room,

Watch the stars,

That tremble with love

And with hope.

But my secret is hidden within me,

My name no one shall know,

No... no...

On your mouth, I will tell it,

When the light shines.

And my kiss will dissolve the silence that makes you mine!

(No one will know his name and we must, alas, die.)

Vanish, o night!

Set, stars! Set, stars!

At dawn, I will win!

I will win!

I will win!

What are the original Italian lyrics for ‘Nessun dorma’?

Nessun dorma! Nessun dorma!

Tu pure, o Principessa

Nella tua fredda stanza

Guardi le stelle che tremano

D'amore e di speranza!

Ma il mio mistero è chiuso in me

Il nome mio nessun saprà!

No, no, sulla tua bocca lo dirò

Quando la luce splenderà!

Ed il mio bacio scioglierà

Il silenzio che ti fa mia!

ll nome suo nessun saprà

E noi dovrem, ahimè! Morir! Morir!

Dilegua, o notte! Tramontate, stelle!

Tramontate, stelle! All'alba vincerò!

Vincerò! Vincerò!

Watch Pavarotti's full performance here: