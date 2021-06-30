Star Wars’ Darth Vader gatecrashes a classical concert, stays for ‘Imperial March’

30 June 2021, 12:04

By Sian Moore

When the most feared Sith Lord crashes your concert, there’s only one piece of music you can play.

As the Russian State Cinema Symphony Orchestra paused between movements, the ensuing silence was unexpectedly broken by the distinct sound of deep breathing.

Glancing over their shoulders in confusion, the crowd were greeted with three intimidating concert gatecrashers: two stormtroopers and one of cinema’s most legendary villains... Darth Vader himself.

The appropriate response to a Sith Lord taking a seat at your concert?

Playing John Williams’ imposing ‘Imperial March’, of course...

Read more: This trumpeter’s ‘Star Wars’ fanfare in a deserted stairwell will give you goosebumps

Surprisingly, the unexpected guest didn’t gatecrash the show in a galaxy far, far away – but in Russia’s Moscow State Tchaikovsky Conservatory.

Despite his late arrival, George Lucas’ formidable character still offered a bow to the orchestra’s conductor, Sergei Skripka.

And as scenes from the Star Wars series flash onto the screen behind the musicians, Darth Vader simply sits back and has a lovely time.

Well, we imagine he does... it’s a little tricky to tell with the giant mask and everything.

