Man plays piano for monkeys inhabiting abandoned cinema in Thailand

Guy plays piano for macaques in an old, abandoned cinema in Thailand. Picture: Paul Barton/YouTube

By Maddy Shaw Roberts

A barrel of monkeys invite a man and his piano into their unusual habitat: an old, abandoned cinema.

A pianist and his furry friends monkeying around at the ivories is doing the rounds, for anyone who needs a smile today.

Paul Barton – who recently went viral for a poignant video of himself playing piano to his daughter over five years – captured the moment on film after discovering an old, abandoned cinema in Lopburi, Thailand.

Curiously, the cinema had been taken over by macaques, a breed of Old World monkeys.

“Many years ago, the owner had a dream to build a cinema in her hometown,” Barton explains on his YouTube video. “It was a big success with the locals – but only for a short time as the macaques that live at the ‘Monkey Temple’ next door, took a liking to her cinema, and collectively took control of it.

“They were so well organised and determined, the owner, outnumbered, had no choice but to abandon her business and just let the macaques take over as they wished to.

“The owner has since given the macaques her building as they like to sleep there and shelter from the rain, so much.”

Barton decided to see how the animals might react to some gentle Bach.

As he plays a piano transcription of the ‘Adagio’ from Toccata, Adagio and Fugue in C, the four-legged creatures nestle around the instrument to enjoy a moment of music together.

“An old macaque came to say hello and offered her hand in friendship. It was unexpected and I felt moved she ever-so-gently accepted me and a piano into her home.”

A wholesome, musical tail to remember.