All of John Williams’ record-breaking 54 Oscar nominations so far

All of John Williams’ record-breaking 54 Oscar nominations so far. Picture: Getty

By Maddy Shaw Roberts

With 54 Academy Award nominations across his glittering career, John Williams continues to hold the record as the most Oscar-nominated living person. Here’s every nomination he has ever had.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

As the Oscars nods have been announced over the last few years, one headline has remained the same – once again, film composer John Williams has broken his own record for the most nominations of any living person.

Last year, Williams scored a 53rd nomination for his music for Steven Spielberg’s The Fabelmans, making the then 90-year-old maestro the oldest person to be nominated for an Oscar.

2024 saw Williams scoop a further nod for his newly written score for the great Indy finale, Spielberg’s Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny – another piece in the successful puzzle of Williams and Spielberg’ decades-long partnership.

In 2024, Williams will be going up against four other composers for the Best Original Score title – Ludwig Göransson for Oppenheimer, Jerskin Fendrix for Poor Things, Laura Karpman for American Fiction, and Robbie Robertson for Killers of the Flower Moon.

Before we find out the winner on 10 March, let’s explore all of John Williams’ 54 nominations so far, including his five wins.

Read more: Which film scores have won best soundtrack at the Oscars?

1968: Valley of the Dolls Best Scoring of Music – Nominated 1970: Goodbye, Mr Chips Best Score of a Musical Picture – Nominated 1970: The Reivers Best Original Score – Nominated 1972: Fiddler on the Roof Best Scoring – Won Chaim Topol in Fiddler on the Roof - John Williams’ first Oscar win. Picture: Alamy 1973: Images Best Original Dramatic Score – Nominated 1973: The Poseidon Adventure Best Original Dramatic Score – Nominated 1974: Cinderella Liberty Best Original Dramatic Score – Nominated 1974 – ‘Nice to Be Around’ from Cinderella Liberty Best Song – Nominated 1974: Tom Sawyer Best Scoring – Nominated 1975: The Towering Inferno Best Original Dramatic Score – Nominated 1976: Jaws Best Original Score – Won John Williams won his second Oscar for 'Jaws'. Picture: Alamy 1978: Star Wars Best Original Score – Won John Williams hold his Oscar for 'Star Wars', at the 50th Annual Academy Awards in 1978. Picture: Getty 1978: Close Encounters of the Third Kind Best Original Score – Nominated 1979: Superman Best Original Score – Nominated 1981: The Empire Strikes Back Best Original Score – Nominated 1982: Raiders of the Lost Ark Best Original Score – Nominated 1983: E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial Best Original Score – Won John Williams holds his Oscar gong for 'E.T'. Picture: Getty 1983: ‘If We Were in Love’ from Yes, Giorgio Best Original Song – Nominated 1984: Return of the Jedi Best Original Score – Nominated 1985: Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom Best Original Score – Nominated 1985: The River Best Original Score – Nominated 1988: Empire of the Sun Best Original Score – Nominated 1988: The Witches of Eastwick Best Original Score – Nominated 1989: The Accidental Tourist Best Original Score – Nominated 1990: Born on the Fourth of July Best Original Score – Nominated 1990: Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade Best Original Score – Nominated 1991: Home Alone Best Original Score – Nominated 1991: ‘Somewhere in the Memory’ from Home Alone Best Original Song – Nominated 1992: JFK Best Original Score – Nominated 1992: ‘When You’re Alone’ from Hook Best Original Song – Nominated 1994: Schindler’s List Best Original Score – Won John Williams holding his 1994 Oscar for Schindler's List. Picture: Getty 1996: ‘Moonlight’ from Sabrina Best Original Song – Nominated 1996: Sabrina Best Original Musical or Comedy Score – Nominated 1996: Nixon Best Original Dramatic Score – Nominated 1997: Sleepers Best Original Dramatic Score – Nominated 1998: Amistad Best Original Dramatic Score – Nominated 1999: Saving Private Ryan Best Original Dramatic Score – Nominated 2000: Angela’s Ashes Best Original Score – Nominated 2001: The Patriot Best Original Score – Nominated 2002: A.I. Artificial Intelligence Best Original Score – Nominated 2002: Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone Best Original Score – Nominated 2003: Catch Me If You Can Best Original Score – Nominated 2005: Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban Best Original Score – Nominated 2006: Memoirs of a Geisha Best Original Score – Nominated 2006: Munich Best Original Score – Nominated 2012: The Adventures of Tintin Best Original Score – Nominated 2012: War Horse Best Original Score – Nominated 2013: Lincoln Best Original Score – Nominated 2014: The Book Thief Best Original Score – Nominated 2016: Star Wars: The Force Awakens Best Original Score – Nominated 2018: Star Wars: The Last Jedi Best Original Score – Nominated 2020: Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Best Original Score – Nominated 2023: The Fabelmans Best Original Score – Nominated 2024: Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny Best Original Score – Nominated

For more movie music, Join Jonathan Ross every Friday and Saturday at 7pm for Classic FM at the Movies – four hours of brilliant film music every week. Listen on Global Player.