Movie maestro John Williams named 2023’s most-performed living composer

9 January 2024, 15:45

John Williams conducts ‘Harry Potter’ with LA Philharmonic at Hogwarts Castle

By Siena Linton

Film music legend John Williams has reclaimed the top spot as the world’s most performed living composer.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

John Williams has been crowned the top living composer in 2023, according to newly released survey results.

The legendary film composer was knocked from the top spot in 2022 by Estonian minimalist Arvo Pärt, but regained it in the last year according to Bachtrack’s annual classical music statistics round-up.

2023 saw landmark anniversaries for many of John Williams’ beloved scores, from Schindler’s List and Jurassic Park at 30, to Saving Private Ryan at 25, as well as the release of the fifth instalment of the Indiana Jones film franchise, The Dial of Destiny.

It was also the year that Williams, 91, made history as the oldest person to receive a nomination for an Academy Award.

Williams’ victory comes shortly after he revealed that he may have more melodies to come, rowing back on previous rumours that the fifth Indiana Jones score could be his last.

Read more: Steven Spielberg confirms a documentary on film music legend John Williams is coming

John Williams receives the American Film Institute’s Life Achievement Award, as Steven Spielberg applauds.
John Williams receives the American Film Institute’s Life Achievement Award, as Steven Spielberg applauds. Picture: Getty

Bachtrack’s 2023 results mark 10 years of the survey, which has been carried out every year since 2013. The report is based on the performances listed on its website last year, which numbered over 30,000.

Over the last decade, there was a slight increase in the percentage of works performed by living composers, from six percent in the first survey to 14 percent in 2023.

Of those living composers, four in the top 10 are women: Sofia Gubaidulina, Caroline Shaw, Unsuk Chin, and Anna Clyne.

However, only seven women feature in the full top 20, which also includes Jesse Montgomery, Anna Thorvaldsdóttir, and Kaija Saariaho, who died in 2023. This number is down from nine in 2022.

Only 22 of the top 200 most-performed composers of all time are women, compared to two in 200 as recorded in the first survey in 2013.

Storming Rachmaninov Piano Concerto No. 2 finale at the Royal Albert Hall | Classic FM

Rachmaninov received a boost in performances, in his 150th anniversary year. His Symphonic Dances was the most performed composition of all classical works in 2023, with his Piano Concerto No.3 taking second spot and the Piano Concerto No.2 in fourth position.

The top five most programmed composers in the survey were Mozart, Beethoven, Bach, Brahms, and Schubert.

Performances of Mahler’s works have almost doubled in the 10 years of the survey, and Verdi was named the most performed opera composer of the year.

As for performers, star cellist Sheku Kanneh-Mason was the most in-demand cellist, and one of the busiest concert soloists of 2023. Violin-cello sibling duo Renaud and Gautier Capuçon, and pianists Kirill Gerstein and Daniil Trifonov, were highly in demand, alongside the Berlin Philharmonic, which was the ‘busiest orchestra’ of the year.

Read Bachtrack’s full survey here.

John Williams latest

See more John Williams latest

Legendary film composer and conductor John Williams confirms he is not retiring from music yet.

John Williams is not retiring, says he likes to ‘keep an open mind’ at age 91

Composer John Williams becomes an Honorary Knight of the Order of the British Empire, presented by Dame Karen Pierce, British Ambassador to the United States

John Williams becomes an Honorary Knight of the Order of the British Empire

John Williams conducts the LA Phil at Universal Studios' Hogwarts Castle

John Williams conducts magical ‘Harry Potter’ in front of illuminated Hogwarts Castle

Indiana Jones soundtrack

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny soundtrack: All the songs from John Williams’ nostalgia-fuelled adventure
Harrison Ford: ‘Raiders March follows me everywhere… it was in my last colonoscopy!’

Harrison Ford: ‘Raiders March follows me everywhere… it was in my last colonoscopy!’

Did you have ‘a work by Ludwig van Beethoven sung by Harrison Ford’ on your bingo card for the upcoming Indiana Jones film plot?

Why Beethoven’s Fifth Symphony makes a surprise appearance in Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

Beethoven

John Williams conducts surprise ‘Indiana Jones’ at US film premiere

John Williams emerges from behind curtain, to conduct surprise ‘Indiana Jones’ at US premiere
T-Rex conducts symphony orchestra in an ultra-realistic performance of ‘Jurassic Park’

Conductor leads full orchestra in ‘Jurassic Park’ theme – dressed as a tiny-armed T-Rex

John Williams scored the first three Harry Potter movies

Harry Potter soundtrack: what are the famous themes and did John Williams score all the movies?

Which film scores have won best soundtrack at the Oscars? All winning scores from the last 50 years

Oscars

Best classical music

See more Best classical music

The 15 most famous tunes in classical music

The 15 most famous tunes in classical music

Discover Music

Best symphonies: Ludwig van Beethoven, Antonin Dvorak and Florence Price

The 15 greatest symphonies of all time

Discover Music

4 eras of classical music

The 4 eras of classical music: a quick guide

Discover Music

A young Marin Alsop, Sir Simon Rattle, and Seiji Ozawa conduct their respective orchestras.

The 25 greatest conductors of all time

Discover Music

Hildegard von Bingen, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and Edward Elgar among the greatest composers in classical music history.

30 of the greatest classical music composers of all time

Best pianists of all time

The 25 best pianists of all time

Discover Music

Latest on Classic FM

AI piano disabled musicians to play Beethoven

The new AI piano that allows disabled musicians to play Beethoven in full harmony

Beethoven

What are the lyrics and origins of Allegri’s ‘Miserere’? Tenebrae choir sing at Bartholomew the Great

What are the lyrics and origins of Allegri’s ‘Miserere’?

Allegri

Alexander Armstrong: Classic FM and Pointless host’s family, TV and movies, and singing background

Alexander Armstrong: Classic FM and Pointless host’s family, TV and movies, and singing background

Discover Music

Did Mozart really transcribe Allegri’s Miserere, after hearing it once in the Sistine Chapel?

Did a teenage Mozart really transcribe Allegri’s Miserere, after hearing it once in the Vatican?

Mozart

Cat piano prodigy surprises owner with tuneful solo.

Owner catches her cat playing the piano, with surprising virtuosity…

Discover Music

Glynis Johns sings Sondheim’s ‘Send in the Clowns’

The late Glynis Johns’ eternal ‘Send in the Clowns’ is her singular artistry at its most beautiful and moving

Videos

Conductor surprised on birthday by youth orchestra

Youth orchestra expertly pranks their conductor, surprising him on his birthday

Videos

Dan Walker to host all-new Classic FM Breakfast

Dan Walker reveals his all-time favourite pieces of classical music

Discover Music

Squid Game soundtrack: what classical music is in the Netflix show?

Squid Game soundtrack: what classical music is in the Netflix show?

Discover Music

Stephen Mangan joins Classic FM, now home of Dan Walker on Breakfast

Stephen Mangan joins Classic FM in exciting new radio line-up for 2024