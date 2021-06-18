Orchestra interrupts Prokofiev with Star Wars ‘Imperial March’ in hilarious prank on conductor

18 June 2021, 12:19

Orchestra pranks conductor by interrupting Prokofiev with Star Wars
Orchestra pranks conductor by interrupting Prokofiev with Star Wars. Picture: Mohamed Gamal

By Sian Moore

The perfect music prank doesn’t exis-

It’s not uncommon for brass sections to have a bit of time on their hands mid-rehearsal. And as a particularly brave brass section were playing through Prokofiev’s rumbling ‘The Montagues and Capulets’, their minds wandered, and imaginations were stirred.

The trombonists and tuba player saw a prime opportunity to sweep into another iconic piece of music, unbeknownst to conductor Gianluca Marcianò.

You know that bit in Romeo and Juliet that sounds a little bit like John Williams’ famous Star Wars theme…?

Watch below, as star-crossed lovers are smoothly swapped for Darth Vader and stormtroopers, as the distinct melody of John Williams’ imposing ‘Imperial March’ fills the music hall.

Read more: Star Wars ‘Imperial March’ in the style of Beethoven sounds momentous and sad

The conductor’s reaction? He takes the unexpected change in his stride.

Pranksters Mohamed Gamal, Juanjo Penas, Jose Antonio and Jorge Viana, are so consumed with laughter that they struggle to even finish the piece.

Gamal first shared the video in 2016, and since then it has amassed over 34 million views.

According to the YouTube description, the ageless prank was the idea of oboist Lindsey Jo Kleiser. Bravo, Lindsey.

