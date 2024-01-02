John Williams is not retiring, says he likes to ‘keep an open mind’ at age 91

2 January 2024, 12:00

Legendary film composer and conductor John Williams confirms he is not retiring from music yet.
Legendary film composer and conductor John Williams confirms he is not retiring from music yet. Picture: Getty

By Siena Linton

The 91-year-old film composer says ‘everything is possible’, following rumours he would retire after the fifth Indiana Jones film.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Legendary composer John Williams has denied claims that he has written his final film score, after rumours of his retirement swirled in July 2022.

The 91-year-old movie maestro has gifted us the beloved music to Star Wars, Indiana Jones, E.T. and many more silver screen hits, and it appears we haven’t heard the last of him yet.

Williams revealed in an interview with The Times that he “wouldn’t want to rule anything out” when it comes to new film scores.

In July 2022, Williams hinted that his score to Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, the fifth film in the franchise, might be his last. After lead actor Harrison Ford announced it would be his final film, Williams told the Associated Press: “I thought: If Harrison can do it, then perhaps I can, also.”

Read more: John Williams hints at retirement from film music, says new score might be his last

Harrison Ford: ‘Raiders March follows me everywhere… it was in my last colonoscopy!’ | Classic FM

However, in January 2023, John Williams delighted us all at a conference with director and long-time collaborator Steven Spielberg, when he responded to a journalist on whether or not he had really retired.

“Steven [Spielberg] is a lot of things,” the composer replied. “One thing he isn’t, is a man you can say no to.”

And now, after a year of keeping us guessing, Williams has confirmed that we absolutely shouldn’t count him out just yet.

“I don’t care music for grand pronunciamentos, statements that are firm and finished and surrounded by closed doors,” he told The Times. “If I made one without putting it in context then I withdraw it.”

He continued: “If a film came along that I was greatly interested in, with a schedule that I could cope with, then I wouldn’t want to rule anything out.

“Everything is possible. All is before us. Only our limitations are holding us back.

“Or, to put it more simply: I like to keep an open mind.”

Read more: Steven Spielberg confirms a documentary on film music legend John Williams is coming

John Williams: ‘I’d love to compose a Bond score’ | Exclusive 90th birthday interview

So what might we have to look forward to, from movie maestro John Williams’ next project?

Well, he’d love to score a Bond film, as he told Classic FM in an exclusive interview for his 90th birthday.

And he could even be writing the soundtrack to his very own story, as we speak. In January 2023, Steven Spielberg revealed that he was making a documentary on John Williams’ life and music.

For now though, it looks like we’ll have to wait in anticipation for more clues...

John Williams latest

See more John Williams latest

Composer John Williams becomes an Honorary Knight of the Order of the British Empire, presented by Dame Karen Pierce, British Ambassador to the United States

John Williams becomes an Honorary Knight of the Order of the British Empire

John Williams conducts the LA Phil at Universal Studios' Hogwarts Castle

John Williams conducts magical ‘Harry Potter’ in front of illuminated Hogwarts Castle

Indiana Jones soundtrack

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny soundtrack: All the songs from John Williams’ nostalgia-fuelled adventure
Harrison Ford: ‘Raiders March follows me everywhere… it was in my last colonoscopy!’

Harrison Ford: ‘Raiders March follows me everywhere… it was in my last colonoscopy!’

Did you have ‘a work by Ludwig van Beethoven sung by Harrison Ford’ on your bingo card for the upcoming Indiana Jones film plot?

Why Beethoven’s Fifth Symphony makes a surprise appearance in Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

Beethoven

John Williams conducts surprise ‘Indiana Jones’ at US film premiere

John Williams emerges from behind curtain, to conduct surprise ‘Indiana Jones’ at US premiere
T-Rex conducts symphony orchestra in an ultra-realistic performance of ‘Jurassic Park’

Conductor leads full orchestra in ‘Jurassic Park’ theme – dressed as a tiny-armed T-Rex

John Williams scored the first three Harry Potter movies

Harry Potter soundtrack: what are the famous themes and did John Williams score all the movies?

Which film scores have won best soundtrack at the Oscars? All winning scores from the last 50 years

Oscars

Braimah Kanneh-Mason performs the theme from Schindler’s List at the Royal Albert Hall

Braimah Kanneh-Mason performs deeply moving ‘Schindler’s List’ theme 30 years on from the film’s release

Videos

Best classical music

See more Best classical music

The 15 most famous tunes in classical music

The 15 most famous tunes in classical music

Discover Music

Best symphonies: Ludwig van Beethoven, Antonin Dvorak and Florence Price

The 15 greatest symphonies of all time

Discover Music

4 eras of classical music

The 4 eras of classical music: a quick guide

Discover Music

A young Marin Alsop, Sir Simon Rattle, and Seiji Ozawa conduct their respective orchestras.

The 25 greatest conductors of all time

Discover Music

Hildegard von Bingen, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and Edward Elgar among the greatest composers in classical music history.

30 of the greatest classical music composers of all time

Best pianists of all time

The 25 best pianists of all time

Discover Music

Latest on Classic FM

Conductor and organist Anna Lapwood awarded MBE in 2024 New Year Honours

Star organist Anna Lapwood awarded MBE in 2024 New Year Honours

City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra’s 100 Years of Movie Magic

What’s the difference between a symphony and a philharmonic orchestra?

Discover Music

‘O Holy Night’ performed by the choir of St Bartholomew the Great at Classic FM's Carols by Candlelight

‘O Holy Night’ voted the Nation’s Favourite Carol in our annual Christmas music poll

Konya and Braimah Kanneh-Mason at Classic FM's Carols by Candlelight with Viking

Kanneh-Mason family duo play evocative ‘In the Bleak Midwinter’ in London’s oldest surviving church

Christmas

Watch soprano’s incredible vocal acrobatics in Handel’s Messiah

Soprano effortlessly sings jaw-dropping Handel ‘Messiah’ aria from church pulpit

Handel

Real-life von Trapp great grandchildren sing a breathtaking impromptu ‘Edelweiss’

When the real-life Von Trapp great grandchildren sang a breathtaking, impromptu ‘Edelweiss’

Videos

The 10 best pieces of music by American maestro and composer, Leonard Bernstein.

Leonard Bernstein’s music: 10 best works by the American maestro

Bernstein, L

All the classical music featured in Bradley Cooper’s ‘Maestro’, from Leonard Bernstein to Beethoven.

What classical music is featured in Bradley Cooper’s Bernstein biopic ‘Maestro’?

Bernstein, L

Leonard Bernstein conducts an orchestra with just his eyebrows

When Leonard Bernstein needed only his eyebrows to conduct the Vienna Philharmonic

Bernstein, L

Guest conductor, Tim Schultheis, truly came to sleigh at this orchestral concert...

Audience member conducts ‘Sleigh Ride’, stealing the show in joyful moment

Videos