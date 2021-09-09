New York opera singers rehearse delightful Mozart trio in subway on the way to work

By Rosie Pentreath

When you don’t have a practice room handy, go for the next best thing – practising on the go.

Three opera singers have been spotted harmonising on a subway commute.

In a video (watch below), a man and two women can be heard perfecting a wonderful Mozart trio on the New York subway, perfecting glorious harmonies that bulge to fill the plastic seat-adorned carriage.

Wearing face masks against the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the operatic trio has only a small audience as they perform a short excerpt, with a near-empty carriage helping their voices carry magnificently.

The singers’ commute performance is Mozart’s ‘Soave sia il vento’, from the opera Così fan tutte.

It’s not the first time sublime music has brought some happiness to an otherwise dreary commute.

This soprano surprised train passengers with a beautiful performance of Schubert’s ‘Ave Maria’. And in 2018, a top orchestra performed at a train station using objects from lost property.

Communicating pure joy in their rendition, these melodious subway users laugh after their final chord and, in a lovely gesture, thank their onlookers for watching.

It really is our pleasure. Thank you for the music, bold operatic commuters of New York.