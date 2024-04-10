New ‘Amadeus’ TV series reveals Mozart and Salieri actors

Will Sharpe stars as Mozart in new Sky TV drama series ‘Amadeus’. Picture: Getty / Alamy

By Siena Linton

The play that inspired much-loved 1984 film ‘Amadeus’ is set for a TV adaptation. Here’s everything you need to know about Sky’s new Mozart series, from cast and composer to release date.

A new TV drama on the life and music of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart is due to arrive on small screens later this year.

Titled Amadeus, the Sky series will follow the young composer as he arrives in bustling 18th-century Vienna, full of hopes, dreams and ambitions of great musical success.

In the Austrian capital he makes two fateful acquaintances that will transform the course of his life: young soprano Constanze Weber, who would later become his wife, and fellow composer Antonio Salieri who, in the story famously told in the original play, prays upon Mozart’s downfall.

Like the film before it, the Amadeus series will be a “fresh, intimate and irreverent” reimagining of Peter Shaffer’s original award-winning stage play, according to Sky TV.

But who is cast to play the great Austrian composer and his Italian arch-nemesis? And when will the series arrive on our screens?

Who is cast in Amadeus?

Cast in the lead role as Mozart himself is actor, writer and director Will Sharpe, who in 2023 earned a Primetime Emmy nomination for his role as tech entrepreneur Ethan Spiller in the second season of HBO’s The White Lotus.

His rival, Salieri, will be played by Paul Bettany, best known for his roles as J.A.R.V.I.S. and Vision in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. At the time of Bettany’s casting announcement the actor shared his excitement at working alongside Sharpe, who he says is “hands down the most exciting actor of his generation.”

As yet, no other cast members have been announced.

Paul Bettany and Will Sharpe are cast as composers Salieri and Mozart in new Sky TV series, ‘Amadeus’. Picture: Getty

When will Amadeus be released?

Sky TV have confirmed that Amadeus will be released as a five-part limited series.

Production on the series is due to begin in Hungary in spring 2024.

While no official release date has been announced, the new series is expected to arrive on Sky TV before the end of 2024.

Here’s hoping for yet another classical music blockbuster, following in the footsteps of Maestro, TÁR, and Chevalier...