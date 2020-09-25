Need to get your head down? Science suggests these are the perfect classical works for studying.

Music can make or break a revision session. So, we put together a countdown of the perfect classical music to set you on the path to success...

Salzburg Symphony No. 1 (‘Divertimento in D major’) – Mozart The perfect, high-spirited slice of musical motivation to throw you head-first into your study session. Extensive interplay between the violins will drive you on and set you up for an efficient day of revision.

Canon in D – Pachelbel An easy-but-a-goodie. The way Pachelbel’s Canon builds on that one, steady cello line makes it the ideal concentration soundtrack.

Gymnopédie No. 1 – Erik Satie Take a deep breath, a warm sip of tea and listen to this beautiful, minimal piano piece. Sometimes, the simplest melodies can bring the deepest thoughts…

Goldberg Variations – Bach A masterpiece of classical repertoire. Bach’s music has a deep, disciplined measure and precise structure that make it the ideal soundtrack to a stimulating study session.

Academic Festival Overture – Brahms Time to up the pace a little. Brahms is the perfect pace-quickener for when you need to blast through long passages of text – and when that brass fanfare hits, it’s just pure joy.

Time (Inception) – Hans Zimmer Intense, moving and disturbing: Zimmer’s main theme for Inception has the power to take you into a world of pure focus, determination and brain power.

The Well-Tempered Clavier – Bach Fingers starting to feel a bit clumsy on the old laptop keys? J.S. Bach’s Well-Tempered Clavier is a masterpiece of precision, designed to train your mind as well your keyboard technique.

Etudes – Chopin Lunch break is over, you’ve had a coffee, now let’s get back to it. The ambitious arpeggio passages in Chopin’s fiendish Etudes are the perfect brain-trainer.

Piano Concerto No. 23 – Mozart It’s long been rumoured that listening to Mozart is good for focusing (some studies even say it could make your baby smarter). While there may be no proof in that particular pudding, the gorgeous rising melodies and beautifully balanced rhythms in Mozart’s Piano Concerto No. 23 will guide you into the right mindset.

The Hours – Philip Glass A genius work of minimalism. Simple layers on simple layers build, creating beautiful cross-rhythms to spur you on in the moments where it feels like the revision may never end.

Etudes – Debussy Debussy designed each of his etudes to focus on a different practice technique. The perfect framework for an efficient study session.

A Beautiful Mind – James Horner For those moments when you feel like your brain just isn’t up to it, pop this on. Horner’s gorgeous orchestration and spinning melodies give you the power and drive to make you feel capable of anything.

I Giorni – Einaudi A gentle, hypnotic piece to bring you peace while you work, and to help you breathe if you ever feel like there’s just too much on your plate.