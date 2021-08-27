When 1000 classical musicians appeared in a shopping mall for a spine-tingling flashmob

27 August 2021, 14:23 | Updated: 27 August 2021, 14:51

Watch this joyous classical music flashmob transform a mall into a moment of beauty
Watch this joyous classical music flashmob transform a mall into a moment of beauty. Picture: YouTube / Funke News

By Rosie Pentreath

We’d be surprised if 1000 musicians performing sublime Verdi in this Berlin shopping centre failed to brighten your day.

We always enjoy experiencing a bit of surprise classical music outside the concert hall, as we’re nonchalantly going about our days.

And that’s what these lucky punters got when they were at a shopping mall in Berlin, back in 2016.

1000 musicians quickly set themselves up, and gave a stirring rendition of Italian opera composer Giuseppe Verdi’s uplifting ‘Va, pensiero’ chorus, from the opera Nabucco.

And under the baton of the famous conductor Kent Nagano, no less.

Read more: This absolutely epic Beethoven ‘Ode to Joy’ flashmob is still the greatest

The forces of 950 amateur musicians and 50 professional colleagues performed the stirring chorus to full crowds and spectators on several storeys, bringing joy to the days of those lucky enough to come across this inspiring musical moment. See the moment captured in the video above.

Verdi composed his opera, Nabucco, in 1841 and ‘Va, pensiero’ is heard at a pivotal moment, detailing Babylonian captivity in Jerusalem in 586 BC.

This isn’t the first excellently executed European flashmob we’ve had serious FOMO over.

Musicians in the Catalonian city of Sabadell treated us to this awe-inspiring Beethoven ‘Ode to Joy’ flashmob (see above), and there was more epic Beethoven in the German city of Nuremberg another time.

A memorable Mozart rendition, and this incredible Carmina Burana flashmob, are also both very strong contenders for The Greatest Classical Music Flashmob Of All Time award.

Bravissima!

