Soprano surprises train station with a breathtaking performance of Schubert’s ‘Ave Maria’

8 July 2021, 17:22

‘Ave Maria’ in a train station
‘Ave Maria’ in a train station. Picture: YouTube / Pien van Gerven

By Kyle Macdonald

One of classical music’s greatest melodies and a moment of peace among the busyness of the day.

Watch the beautiful moment when the bustle of a Dutch train station was brought to a standstill by the beauty of the human voice.

In the 2015 video, filmed in the city of Nijmegen in the Netherlands, a solo soprano soars with Franz Schubert’s music and the sacred text Ave Maria. The voice belongs to soprano Pien van Gerven, who is accompanied by pianist Raquel Garzás García-Pliego.

García-Pliego plays one of the city’s public pianos, situated at the station.

Read more: Spectacular Carmina Burana flashmob brings train station to a shuddering halt

And thanks to videographer Paul Maas, we can see the moment passersby encountered Schubert’s music. Watch it below:

It’s a reminder of the timeless beauty of Schubert, and music’s power to cut through whatever may be occupying us on a busy day.

Schubert originally composed this piece not as a sacred song, but as a musical setting of Walter Scott’s narrative poem The Lady of the Lake. This music comes as the epic’s heroine, Ellen Douglas, sings a prayer to the Virgin Mary titled Ellens dritter Gesang.

After the piece was published, Schubert’s music was set to the full text of the Ave Maria and it took the form beloved today.

Schubert News

See more Schubert News

Schubert's Unfinished Symphony – Completed!

Schubert's 'Unfinished' Symphony completed by artificial intelligence
Winterreise Rose Poster

A bass and a pianist walked up to a public piano and belted out a one-hour Schubert song-cycle
schubert unfinished symphony score

Exclusive: musicologists have found a missing part of Schubert’s Unfinished Symphony

Schubert Music

See more Schubert Music

Game of Thrones Schubert

This improvisation turns Game of Thrones into a gorgeous Romantic fantasy
new releases 19th June

New releases: Yannick Nézet-Séguin conducts Mendelssohn and Mario Venzago conducts Schubert
Death and the Maiden Schiele

Schubert - String Quartet No. 14 in D minor, 'Death and the Maiden'

Schubert Pictures

See more Schubert Pictures

composer instagrams

Someone has made Instagram profiles for the great composers, and they are gorgeous

Discover Music

Beethoven composer letters

Letters of the great composers: 14 moving, funny and inspiring quotations from the documents they left behind

Discover Music

Schubert sand drawing on Elie Beach

Schubert sand drawing on Elie Beach

Schubert Album Reviews

See more Schubert Album Reviews

New releases 13th July

New releases: Vladimir Ashkenazy plays Bach and Maxim Rysanov plays Schubert
new releases 24th april

New releases: Mozart In Havana & Ivana Gavric plays Chopin

Martha Argerich Carte Blanche Verbier

Martha Argerich: Carte Blanche

Martha Argerich

Schubert Guides

See more Schubert Guides

Franz Schubert

Schubert: 20 facts about the great composer

Franz Schubert

The Best Recordings Of Franz Schubert's Unfinished Symphony

Franz Schubert

How To Buy Franz Schubert's "Trout" Quintet