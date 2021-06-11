How to watch Andrea Bocelli’s Euro 2020 performance live

Watch Andrea Bocelli perform 'Nessun dorma' at Euro 2021 opening ceremony. Picture: PA

By Maddy Shaw Roberts

Watch the star tenor take on Puccini’s spectacular aria ‘Nessun dorma’ at Rome’s Stadio Olimpico, to usher in the delayed Euro championship.

Here’s how to watch live as beloved Italian singer Andrea Bocelli lifts the UEFA Euro 2020 Opening Ceremony with the aria to end all arias – Puccini’s great ‘Nessun dorma’.

The star tenor, a lifelong football fan, will be the only musician to perform at the event in Rome’s Olympic Stadium, on Friday 11 June.

“It will be a pleasure and an honour to be able to offer my voice, tomorrow, at the opening ceremony of UEFA Euro 2020,” Bocelli said in an Instagram post.

“It will also be a precious opportunity to send a strong message of hope and positivity. That Vincerò (I will win), underlined by the high register and ideally sung by all 24 national teams involved, will also serve as a wish for everyone in the world, overcoming difficulties and tackling challenges in their own games: in other words, always winning.”

After a year’s delay due to coronavirus, the UEFA Euro 2020 Football Championship will begin this Friday at 8pm with a match between Italy and Turkey.

Bocelli has previously lent his voice to the Olympics, World Cup and even the UK’s Premier League final.

‘Nessun dorma’, for its final lyric ‘I will win’, has become a popular choice at sporting events since Luciano Pavarotti made it the soundtrack of the 1990 World Cup.

Bocelli performed the aria, from Puccini’s opera Turandot, at New York’s Central Park in 2011. He also performed it at the Global Awards 2018, a glitzy ceremony bringing together Global’s Classic FM, LBC, Smooth and all their sister stations. Watch his performance below, as we await his new rendition at the UEFA Euro Opening Ceremony.

How to watch Andrea Bocelli’s Euro 2021 performance live

Andrea Bocelli’s Euros opening ceremony performance can be watched live in the UK on BBC One or BBC iPlayer at 7pm on Friday 11 June.

The UEFA Euro 2020 Opening Ceremony will take place before the first match between Italy and Turkey, with kick-off at 8pm UK time.

In the US, the ceremony will be broadcast on ESPN, TUDN Radio, TUDN.com, TUDN USA, TUDN App, Univision, and Univision NOW.