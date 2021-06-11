How to watch Andrea Bocelli’s Euro 2020 performance live

11 June 2021, 10:58

Watch Andrea Bocelli perform 'Nessun dorma' at Euro 2021 opening ceremony
Watch Andrea Bocelli perform 'Nessun dorma' at Euro 2021 opening ceremony. Picture: PA

By Maddy Shaw Roberts

Watch the star tenor take on Puccini’s spectacular aria ‘Nessun dorma’ at Rome’s Stadio Olimpico, to usher in the delayed Euro championship.

Here’s how to watch live as beloved Italian singer Andrea Bocelli lifts the UEFA Euro 2020 Opening Ceremony with the aria to end all arias – Puccini’s great ‘Nessun dorma’.

Read more: What are the lyrics to Puccini’s aria ‘Nessun dorma’?

The star tenor, a lifelong football fan, will be the only musician to perform at the event in Rome’s Olympic Stadium, on Friday 11 June.

“It will be a pleasure and an honour to be able to offer my voice, tomorrow, at the opening ceremony of UEFA Euro 2020,” Bocelli said in an Instagram post.

“It will also be a precious opportunity to send a strong message of hope and positivity. That Vincerò (I will win), underlined by the high register and ideally sung by all 24 national teams involved, will also serve as a wish for everyone in the world, overcoming difficulties and tackling challenges in their own games: in other words, always winning.”

After a year’s delay due to coronavirus, the UEFA Euro 2020 Football Championship will begin this Friday at 8pm with a match between Italy and Turkey.

Read more: Book tickets for Andrea Bocelli’s UK and Ireland 2022 tour

Bocelli has previously lent his voice to the Olympics, World Cup and even the UK’s Premier League final.

‘Nessun dorma’, for its final lyric ‘I will win’, has become a popular choice at sporting events since Luciano Pavarotti made it the soundtrack of the 1990 World Cup.

Bocelli performed the aria, from Puccini’s opera Turandot, at New York’s Central Park in 2011. He also performed it at the Global Awards 2018, a glitzy ceremony bringing together Global’s Classic FM, LBC, Smooth and all their sister stations. Watch his performance below, as we await his new rendition at the UEFA Euro Opening Ceremony.

How to watch Andrea Bocelli’s Euro 2021 performance live

Andrea Bocelli’s Euros opening ceremony performance can be watched live in the UK on BBC One or BBC iPlayer at 7pm on Friday 11 June.

The UEFA Euro 2020 Opening Ceremony will take place before the first match between Italy and Turkey, with kick-off at 8pm UK time.

In the US, the ceremony will be broadcast on ESPN, TUDN Radio, TUDN.com, TUDN USA, TUDN App, Univision, and Univision NOW.

Andrea Bocelli News

See more Andrea Bocelli News

Andrea Bocelli Global Awards 2018 performance

Andrea Bocelli: Wife, songs, net worth and everything you need to know
Andrea Bocelli and Ellie Goulding duet on new single

Andrea Bocelli unveils two new duets with Ellie Goulding and Jennifer Garner
Andrea Bocelli and Sarah Brightman at the Classical Brit Awards

‘Time to Say Goodbye’ by Andrea Bocelli named a funeral favourite

Andrea Bocelli Music

See more Andrea Bocelli Music

'Sì' could be the UK's new No. 1 album

Can Andrea Bocelli beat Tom Odell and Lady Gaga to No. 1?

Andrea Bocelli and Dua Lipa release new duet 'If Only'

Andrea Bocelli and Dua Lipa release new duet ‘If Only’ – listen
Andrea Bocelli Global Awards 2018 performance

Watch Andrea Bocelli’s amazing performance of 'Nessun Dorma' at The Global Awards

Global Awards

Andrea Bocelli Pictures

See more Andrea Bocelli Pictures

Andrea Bocelli And Veronica Berti Wedding

Five years ago, Andrea Bocelli got married in a dream ceremony in Tuscany
Andrea Bocelli's house

Where does Andrea Bocelli live? Behind the scenes in his Italian family home
Milos Karadaglic live at the Classic BRIT Awards 2

Classic BRIT Awards 2012: The Highlights

Events

Andrea Bocelli Guides

See more Andrea Bocelli Guides

andrea bocelli passione

Andrea Bocelli: Passione - an album guide

andrea bocelli cover art no text

Andrea Bocelli: Opera - an album guide

Andrea Bocelli: Concerto, One Night in Central Par

Andrea Bocelli: Concerto, One Night in Central Park - an album guide