Star classical tenor Andrea Bocelli to perform poignant ‘Nessun dorma’ at Euro 2020 ceremony

By Maddy Shaw Roberts

The Italian tenor will wrap his vocal cords around Puccini’s great aria, in a spectacular finale for the Euros 2020 opening ceremony.

Andrea Bocelli, the world’s most popular living tenor, will be performing at the Euros 2020 opening ceremony in the Stadio Olimpico in Rome, Italy.

The star Italian singer will perform a much-loved Puccini aria in a glorious operatic finale to the ceremony, taking place on 11 June. ‘Nessun dorma’ has been a sports and pop culture hit, since Luciano Pavarotti made it widely known after performing it at the 1990 World Cup.

As the final live act in the ceremony, Bocelli will perform on the field of play while 24 helium balloons simultaneously form a single bunch as a symbol of unity and spirit. As they rise up, a burst of colourful pyro effects will take over the entire stadium roof.

The live ceremony will then transition into a virtual performance for the millions watching from home to enjoy. It will be themed around a real-life performance of the official tournament song, ‘We Are the People’, by Martin Garrix, Bono and The Edge.

A “solemn yet festive” celebration, the ceremony will recognise the difficulties of the past year, while using the power and tradition of great music to unite.

Andrea Bocelli to perform 'Nessun dorma' at Euros Opening Ceremony 2020. Picture: Getty

Who is Andrea Bocelli?

Andrea Bocelli is an internationally beloved operatic tenor, and classical-crossover artist.

Since 1994, Bocelli has recorded 16 solo albums of both pop and classical music and nine complete operas, and has sold over 85 million records worldwide. His poignant concert from an empty Milan cathedral last year broke records to become the biggest classical live stream in YouTube history.

Bocelli has sung for Queens, Popes and Prime Ministers all around the world, and was made a Grand Officer of the Order of Merit of the Italian Republic in 2006.

The aria he will sing at the Euros, ‘Nessun dorma’, is from the opera Turandot and is one of the most famous arias of all time. Its final lyric, ‘Vincerò’ (I will win) has made it a fitting choice for sporting events.

Andrea Bocelli performs during UEFA Champions League Final match between Barcelona and Manchester United at the Stadio Olimpico in 2009. Picture: Getty

Who else will perform at the Euro 2020 ceremony?

Elsewhere at the ceremony, 12 aerial drummers will perform above the stadium stands, while a cast of dancers will control 24 balloons sporting the colours of the flags of the 24 participating teams.

Plus, the Italian State police ensemble (Banda Musicale della Polizia di Stato), which has represented Italy in recent years with concerts around the world, will perform wearing the Historical Uniform.

How can I watch the Euro 2020 ceremony?

In the UK, ITV and the BBC are broadcasting the ceremony and all matches. The first match will take place between Italy and Turkey on Friday 11 June at 8pm BST.