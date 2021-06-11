Andrea Bocelli tickets for UK and Ireland 2022 tour now on sale – book yours here

Andrea Bocelli announces UK and Ireland tour for 2022. Picture: PA

By Maddy Shaw Roberts

Watch star Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli live in concert, at spectacular music arenas across the UK and Ireland.

Beloved operatic singer Andrea Bocelli has announced new tour dates in the UK and Ireland in September and October 2022, and tickets are now officially on sale.

The Italian tenor will continue his Believe World Tour in Liverpool, Glasgow, Belfast, Birmingham and Sheffield, and will be playing rescheduled show dates in Dublin and at The O2 London.

During the pandemic, Bocelli dedicated his time to music-making. His album Believe (2020) contains a personal collection of uplifting songs that will be performed by the tenor on his UK and Ireland tour.

In Easter 2020, Bocelli broke international streaming records with his poignant performance from Milan’s Duomo Cathedral which peaked at over three million live viewers, making it the largest classical stream in YouTube history.

“Good music brings with it a powerful message of peace and fellowship, teaching us about beauty, and helping us to open our hearts and minds,” Bocelli has said.

What are Andrea Bocelli’s UK and Ireland 2022 tour dates?

SEPTEMBER 2022

Sunday 18 – Liverpool M&S Bank Arena

Tuesday 20 – Glasgow SSE Hydro Arena

Thursday 22 – Belfast SSE Arena

Saturday 24 – Birmingham Utilita Arena

Sunday 25 – Sheffield Arena

Tuesday 27 – Dublin 3 Arena (rescheduled date)

Wednesday 28 – Dublin 3 Arena (rescheduled date)

Friday 30 – London The O2 (rescheduled date)

OCTOBER 2022

Saturday 1 – London The O2 (rescheduled date)

Get tickets to see Andrea Bocelli in UK and Ireland

Here’s how you can get tickets for Andrea Bocelli’s UK and Ireland tour. Tickets for all show dates go on sale on Friday 11 June at 10am at www.myticket.co.uk.

The Andrea Bocelli Foundation has partnered with PLUS1 so that for every ticket sold for Bocelli’s UK and Ireland tour, £1 will support ABF Educational Projects in Haiti, offering support to children from the most vulnerable areas of the country.