Father and daughter, Andrea Bocelli and 11-year-old Virginia sing tender new duet ‘Dare To Be’

26 February 2024, 12:09 | Updated: 26 February 2024, 12:10

Andrea Bocelli and 11-year-old Virginia Bocelli perform new duet ‘Dare To Be’

Classic FM

By Classic FM

Two generations of Bocellis sing a beautifully harmonised duet for ‘Cabrini’, an upcoming film in which 11-year-old Virginia Bocelli also makes her acting debut.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

For the last few years, star Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli has been giving his musically gifted children a platform in the studio and the concert stage. Andrea, Matteo, and Virginia even recorded their first family Christmas album in 2022, featuring a duet on Leonard Cohen’s ‘Hallelujah’ with his youngest child.

Now 11 years old, Virginia Bocelli has joined her father once more at the mic in a misty-eyed duet for new film Cabrini.

Released on 23 February, the music video for ‘Dare To Be’ sees the father-daughter duo seated on an armchair, their arms tenderly placed around each other as they sing together in Italian and English.

Cabrini, which also features Virginia in a small acting role for the first time, is about one woman, Catholic missionary Francesca Cabrini, and her fight for the equality, health, and happiness of disenfranchised immigrants in New York City in the late 19th century.

Directed by Alejandro Monteverde, the English language film stars Cristiana Dell’Anna, John Lithgow, David Morse, Virginia Bocelli, and Rolando Villazón.

Read more: When Luciano Pavarotti and Andrea Bocelli sang a glorious Neapolitan love duet in 1994

Andrea Bocelli, Virginia Bocelli - Dare To Be (From The Motion Picture "Cabrini")

‘Dare To Be’, which was composed by Andrea Bocelli, Gene Back, Giovanni Caccomo and Courtney Rodriguez, features as an original song for the end credits of the film, a production by Angel Studios.

In a statement, the head of music for Angel Studios, Ryan Svendsen said: “‘Dare To Be’ captures the spirit of Francesca Cabrini, who spent her life bringing light and hope to those who were living on the margins.

“We are honoured to have the musicality of Andrea Bocelli and Virginia Bocelli whose stunning vocals in this beautifully crafted duet amplify the embodiment of Cabrini’s essence within this incredible film.”

Wishing this father-daughter duo many more happy years of duets…

Read more: Andrea Bocelli’s children: Who are Matteo, Amos and Virginia Bocelli and what do they do?

Father and daughter, Andrea Bocelli and 11-year-old Virginia sing tender new duet ‘Dare To Be’
Father and daughter, Andrea Bocelli and 11-year-old Virginia sing tender new duet ‘Dare To Be’. Picture: Universal

What are the lyrics to ‘Dare To Be’?

Vivo di te
Abbi cura di ogni pianto
Ti cercherò
nell’oblio chi si è perso
Abbandonato al tuo coraggio cado anch’io
fiore d’inverno

We dare to free
Visions unseen
New worlds beyond me
Sea to shining sea
With us we bring
A voice that sings
Forgotten harmonies
Even the darkest night
Beholds the light that guides you

Senti come cambia il vento dell’umanità
lode all’aurora

With us we bring
A voice that sings
Forgotten harmonies

Abbandonato al tuo coraggio cado anch’io, fiore d’inverno
Senti come cambia il vento dell’umanità lode all’aurora
Vivo con te nell’incanto
Senti

I dare to dream
New worlds beyond me

Andrea Bocelli latest

See more Andrea Bocelli latest

How many children does Andrea Bocelli have?

Andrea Bocelli’s children: Who are Matteo, Amos and Virginia Bocelli and what do they do?

Pavarotti and Bocelli performing in Modena at his 2003 ‘Pavarotti & Friends’ concert

When Luciano Pavarotti and Andrea Bocelli sang a glorious Neapolitan love duet in 1994

Luciano Pavarotti

Andrea Bocelli and Céline Dion sing 'The Prayer' at the 1999 Grammy Awards

What are the lyrics to ‘The Prayer’ sung by Andrea Bocelli and Celine Dion?

Discover Music

When 17-year-old Josh Groban stepped in for Andrea Bocelli to sing ‘The Prayer’ with Celine Dion

When 17-year-old Josh Groban stepped in for Andrea Bocelli to sing ‘The Prayer’ with Celine Dion
When the world saw a young Andrea Bocelli sing ‘Con te partirò’ for the very first time

When a young Andrea Bocelli sang ‘Con te partirò’ in 1995 and the world heard his voice for the first time
Andrea Bocelli provides semi-operatic soundtrack to story of Snapper the Venus Flytrap

Andrea Bocelli sings Italian song ‘Festa’ in new John Lewis Christmas advert starring Venus flytrap
Matteo Bocelli performing with his father Andrea, at the O2 Arena in September 2022

Matteo Bocelli: Everything you need to know about Andrea Bocelli’s son

Italian opera singer Andrea Bocelli performs inside Windsor Castle grounds at the Coronation Concert

What is the new documentary about Andrea Bocelli and when will it be released?

Remembering Tony Bennett’s eternal ‘New York, New York’ duet with Andrea Bocelli in Central Park

Remembering the cool genius of Tony Bennett with this eternal ‘New York, New York’ Andrea Bocelli duet
Andrea Bocelli

Andrea Bocelli’s greatest songs of all time

Best classical music

See more Best classical music

The 15 most famous tunes in classical music

The 15 most famous tunes in classical music

Discover Music

Best symphonies: Ludwig van Beethoven, Antonin Dvorak and Florence Price

The 15 greatest symphonies of all time

Discover Music

4 eras of classical music

The 4 eras of classical music: a quick guide

Discover Music

A young Marin Alsop, Sir Simon Rattle, and Seiji Ozawa conduct their respective orchestras.

The 25 greatest conductors of all time

Discover Music

Hildegard von Bingen, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and Edward Elgar among the greatest composers in classical music history.

30 of the greatest classical music composers of all time

Best pianists of all time

The 25 best pianists of all time

Discover Music

Latest on Classic FM

More than 120 musicians aim to break Guinness World Record with 26-hour long concert of music by women composers.

Musicians set to break world record with 26-hour concert of music by women composers

10 of Handel’s best pieces of music

10 of Handel’s best pieces of music

Handel

Kazuki Yamada with the City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra

CBSO ‘devastated’ as top orchestra to lose 100% of local funding in Birmingham arts cuts

CBSO

The 10 most life-changing pieces of music by Mozart.

The 10 most life-changing pieces of music by Mozart

Mozart

Will Sharpe stars as Mozart in new Sky TV drama series ‘Amadeus’.

‘White Lotus’ actor Will Sharpe to play Mozart in new series ‘Amadeus’

Mozart

Chineke! Orchestra

What is a symphony? We explain…

Discover Music

Manchester City footballer Nathan Aké plays piano

Star Manchester City footballer Nathan Aké is donating pianos to local schools

Discover Music

Dan Walker to host all-new Classic FM Breakfast show

Meet Dan Walker, Classic FM Breakfast presenter and popular TV host

Rare footage of George Gershwin playing ‘I Got Rhythm’ on piano unearthed

Rare footage of George Gershwin playing ‘I Got Rhythm’ on piano unearthed

Sir Karl Jenkins speaks to Classic FM presenter John Humphrys about ‘Adiemus’ and composing for the coronation, in celebration of his 80th birthday.

‘Adiemus was a rush job’ – Sir Karl Jenkins reflects on his musical success at 80

Jenkins