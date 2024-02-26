Father and daughter, Andrea Bocelli and 11-year-old Virginia sing tender new duet ‘Dare To Be’

Andrea Bocelli and 11-year-old Virginia Bocelli perform new duet ‘Dare To Be’

By Classic FM

Two generations of Bocellis sing a beautifully harmonised duet for ‘Cabrini’, an upcoming film in which 11-year-old Virginia Bocelli also makes her acting debut.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

For the last few years, star Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli has been giving his musically gifted children a platform in the studio and the concert stage. Andrea, Matteo, and Virginia even recorded their first family Christmas album in 2022, featuring a duet on Leonard Cohen’s ‘Hallelujah’ with his youngest child.

Now 11 years old, Virginia Bocelli has joined her father once more at the mic in a misty-eyed duet for new film Cabrini.

Released on 23 February, the music video for ‘Dare To Be’ sees the father-daughter duo seated on an armchair, their arms tenderly placed around each other as they sing together in Italian and English.

Cabrini, which also features Virginia in a small acting role for the first time, is about one woman, Catholic missionary Francesca Cabrini, and her fight for the equality, health, and happiness of disenfranchised immigrants in New York City in the late 19th century.

Directed by Alejandro Monteverde, the English language film stars Cristiana Dell’Anna, John Lithgow, David Morse, Virginia Bocelli, and Rolando Villazón.

Read more: When Luciano Pavarotti and Andrea Bocelli sang a glorious Neapolitan love duet in 1994

Andrea Bocelli, Virginia Bocelli - Dare To Be (From The Motion Picture "Cabrini")

‘Dare To Be’, which was composed by Andrea Bocelli, Gene Back, Giovanni Caccomo and Courtney Rodriguez, features as an original song for the end credits of the film, a production by Angel Studios.

In a statement, the head of music for Angel Studios, Ryan Svendsen said: “‘Dare To Be’ captures the spirit of Francesca Cabrini, who spent her life bringing light and hope to those who were living on the margins.

“We are honoured to have the musicality of Andrea Bocelli and Virginia Bocelli whose stunning vocals in this beautifully crafted duet amplify the embodiment of Cabrini’s essence within this incredible film.”

Wishing this father-daughter duo many more happy years of duets…

Read more: Andrea Bocelli’s children: Who are Matteo, Amos and Virginia Bocelli and what do they do?

Father and daughter, Andrea Bocelli and 11-year-old Virginia sing tender new duet ‘Dare To Be’. Picture: Universal

What are the lyrics to ‘Dare To Be’?

Vivo di te

Abbi cura di ogni pianto

Ti cercherò

nell’oblio chi si è perso

Abbandonato al tuo coraggio cado anch’io

fiore d’inverno

We dare to free

Visions unseen

New worlds beyond me

Sea to shining sea

With us we bring

A voice that sings

Forgotten harmonies

Even the darkest night

Beholds the light that guides you

Senti come cambia il vento dell’umanità

lode all’aurora

With us we bring

A voice that sings

Forgotten harmonies

Abbandonato al tuo coraggio cado anch’io, fiore d’inverno

Senti come cambia il vento dell’umanità lode all’aurora

Vivo con te nell’incanto

Senti

I dare to dream

New worlds beyond me