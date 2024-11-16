Gladiator II star Denzel Washington on classical music: ‘Bocelli’s my boy!’

By Classic FM

Denzel Washington spoke to Classic FM’s Dan Walker about Gladiator II, his greatest roles on stage and screen, and his favourite classical music.

Legendary Hollywood superstar Denzel Washington has revealed his deep admiration for Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli.

He spoke to Dan Walker for a special episode of Classic FM at the Movies, all about his role as Macrinus in the new Gladiator II film as well as some of his greatest work to date, potential plans for retirement, and his favourite classical music.

The star of countless blockbuster films, including American Gangster, The Equalizer trilogy, and Malcolm X, Washington plays the devious Macrinus in Ridley Scott’s new Gladiator sequel, a slippery figure who does everything he can to stay on top.

Denzel Washington speaks to Dan Walker about his role as Macrinus in Gladiator II, plus his favourite classical music. Picture: Classic FM

Denzel Washington shares his thoughts on classical music

In 1990, Denzel Washington received trumpet lessons from jazz legend Terence Blanchard, as he prepared to play the fictional musician Bleek Gilliam. His own eclectic music taste ranges from Donald Byrd to SZA and The Weeknd, but what does he make of film music, and in particular that of the new Gladiator II, scored by Harry Gregson-Williams?

Washington responded: “I snuck into the IMAX last night and watched the last 20 minutes of Gladiator. My goodness.

“Every sound, the music, the score, I mean, I’ll never learn how to make a movie like that, but I understand and appreciate all of those elements that come together. And music is a huge, huge part of it.”

On the wider classical genre, Washington shared that he has a particular love for Andrea Bocelli, who’s music he was introduced to by his barber.

“Bocelli is my boy, you know? I listen to it to get home from the gym, or, you know, I just love it ... The guy who cuts my hair, Cherry, he turned me onto Bocelli years back, and Romanza and all those albums.”

He went on to share his own personal relationship with classical music through his partner, Pauletta Washington: “My wife was a child prodigy. She was a Van Cliburn competitor as a child.

“She got her master’s, and she [went to] Juilliard and all of that. So, I learned a lot about classical music from her.“

Denzel Washington plays Macrinus in Gladiator II. Picture: Alamy

What does Denzel Washington think of his Gladiator II character Macrinus?

Denzel Washington shared some sage advice, on being asked whether or not he saw his character Macrinus as a villain.

“I see him as an opportunist, a product of his environment,” he told Dan Walker. “I think Nelson Mandela said: ‘A leader, like a shepherd, puts the fast nimble sheep out front so that the rest will follow, not realising that they're all being led from behind.‘“

Washington described Macrinus as just that: “He’s a leader from behind, but he’s on the dark side. He sold his soul.”

As for whether or not he felt pressure to live up to the cult status the first Gladiator film has achieved, Washington was characteristically cool: “The movie’s not called ‘Macrinus’. So there’s no weight on my shoulders!”

Paul Mescal portrays Lucius, the gladiator determined to bring down Rome. Picture: Alamy

Is Denzel Washington retiring?

Washington also addressed recent rumours of his supposed retirement from acting. Declared by the New York Times in 2020 as “the greatest actor of the 21st century,” it seems unthinkable that he would not be on screen.

“I'm not retiring from the film business,” he clarified to Dan. “There’s less and less films for me to do in the standard that I want. And really, I love filmmaking, so I want to learn more about it, I want to get back behind the camera.”

While some have speculated that Black Panther 3 could be Washington’s final role before retirement, the Hollywood legend gave Dan the opportunity to set the record straight.

“I never said that was the last film I was gonna do,” he said. “That’s what they put out. It’s one of the last films I’m thinking about doing.

“I’m only interested in working with the best,” he continued, mentioning Ryan Coogler, Steve McQueen, and Paul Thomas Anderson. “So that’s the level I’m talking about. People that inspire me.”

Giving a rough estimate, the actor said it would be six or seven years from now before he has finished acting in the movies that he wants to star in. Then, he says, it’s time to focus on directing and producing films.

“In six or seven years I’ll be 77, starting to direct a film. By the time I’m finished I may be 79 or 80. You don’t wanna be 80 with some tights on. You don’t wanna be 80 ‘equalizing’ anybody. Yeah, you don’t wanna see that!

“I don’t wanna fall asleep on a set. But I think I’ll try falling asleep on a movie. I think that’s what’s left for me – then I’ll retire!”

