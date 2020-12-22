Andrea Bocelli sings ‘Hallelujah’ with his daughter in stunning new duet

A poignant duet from Andrea and Virginia Bocelli. Picture: Andrea Bocelli/YouTube

By Maddy Shaw Roberts

As we’re all missing live performance, two Bocellis give us a special moment of music.

The star tenor Andrea Bocelli has released a beautiful new duet with his eight-year-old daughter, Virginia Bocelli, filmed for his special online concert ‘Believe in Christmas’.

On the empty stage of Teatro Regio di Parma, father and daughter sprinkle some Bocelli magic on Leonard Cohen’s timeless ‘Hallelujah’, Andrea on guitar and vocals, and Virginia on vocals and harmony.

“Ah, you’ve brought me a guitar,” Bocelli says to his youngest daughter, as she joins him on the illuminated stage. “Is it tuned up?”

“Yes,” she says.

The tenor replies, “Shall we do a song together?”, as he elegantly plucks out the ballad’s opening notes.

Watch more: Tenor icons Andrea Bocelli and Joseph Calleja sing an impromptu duet over dinner >

After breaking records with his Easter concert at Milan’s Duomo – which beat all that came before it, to become the largest classical livestream in YouTube history – Bocelli returned with a festive stream to fill a music-shaped hole in people’s lives this Christmas.

Filmed in the round, the one-off ticketed concert featured the tenor alongside musicians and special guests, and was streamed around the world.

For the ‘Hallelujah’ video, which you can watch on YouTube for free, Bocelli teamed up with creative director Franco Dragone, best known for his ground-breaking work with Cirque Du Soleil, for a magical duet to usher in the festive season.

Virginia, the daughter of Andrea and his wife Veronica Berti, sings in perfect harmony with her father, looking up at him adoringly as he takes over the vocals in Italian, with the backing of a full orchestra down below.

We’re wishing this father-daughter duo many more years of happy duets together…