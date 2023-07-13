Time to Say Goodbye: What are the lyrics, who sings it, and what do the Italian lyrics mean?

Andrea Bocelli sings 'Time To Say Goodbye'

By Sophia Alexandra Hall

We explore the history of one of the best-selling singles of all time, most famously recorded by Andrea Bocelli.

‘Time to Say Goodbye’, or Con te partirò is an Italian song which has topped the charts over and over since it was first released in 1995.

Made famous by Italian tenor, Andrea Bocelli, after he debuted the song at the 1995 Sanremo Music Festival, the work has become one of the musician’s best-known.

Released on Bocelli’s second studio album, the song has become one of the best-selling singles of all time.

It was written by Francesco Sartori, an Italian trumpet player, pianist and composer, and its lyrics were by songwriter, Lucio Quarantotto.

Due to the international acclaim Bocelli found with the song, he went on to release further versions of the song in other languages.

Andrea Bocelli debuted the song, ‘Time to Say Goodbye’ at the 1995 Sanremo Music Festival. Picture: Getty images

What language is ‘Time to Say Goodbye’ in?

Whilst the original 1995 song was written in Italian, Bocelli went on to release both an English and Spanish version.

In 1996 Bocelli released a second version of the song as a duet with English soprano, Sarah Brightman.

Sung partly in English, the song went on to sell more than 12 million copies worldwide. It became the biggest-selling single in Germany of all time, and the duo would go on to record a version sung in German and Italian.

Bocelli’s Spanish version of the song released a year later in 1997, titled, Por ti volaré (in English – For You I Will Fly).

Andrea Bocelli and Sarah Brightman performing on stage at the Classical Brit Awards in 2008. Picture: Getty images

What do the lyrics of ‘Time to Say Goodbye’ mean?

In a 2019 study by Co-op Funeralcare, Bocelli and Brightman’s performance of ‘Time to Say Goodbye’ was ranked as the nation’s second favourite choice of music for a funeral, due to its farewell theme.

But, despite the seemingly lyrical ‘goodbye’, there are conflicting thoughts as to what the lyrics of ‘Time to Say Goodbye’ are actually trying to say.

In English, the lyrics seem to tell the story of a protagonist who is saying goodbye to countries they never saw or shared with his lover. But then halfway through the song, it seems the lovers will in fact go to those countries... except they’ll be travelling on ships that don’t exist anymore. So it’s time to say goodbye again.

Not the clearest of translations. However, due to the romantic and hopeful nature of the melody, many have interpreted the song as not being on the theme of ‘goodbyes’ but rather, new chapters.

The literal translation of the Italian tune, Con te partirò is I will leave with you, suggesting instead that no matter where the lovers in the song are going, they will be going together.

Andrea Bocelli sings ‘Con te partirò’, which translates literally in English to ‘I will leave with you’ . Picture: Getty images

What are the Italian lyrics for ‘Time to Say Goodbye’?

Quando sono solo

Sogno all’orizzonte

E mancan le parole

Sì lo so che non c’è luce

In una stanza quando manca il sole

Se non ci sei tu con me, con me

Su le finestre

Mostra a tutti il mio cuore

Che hai acceso

Chiudi dentro me

La luce che

Hai incontrato per strada

Time to say goodbye

Paesi che non ho mai

Veduto e vissuto con te

Adesso si li vivrò

Con te partirò

Su navi per mari

Che, io lo so

No, no, non esistono più

It’s time to say goodbye

Andrea Bocelli - Con Te Partirò

What are the English lyrics for ‘Time to Say Goodbye’?

When I am alone I sit and dream

And when I dream the words are missing

Yes I know that in a room so full of light

That all the light is missing

But I don’t see you with me, with me

Close up the windows, bring the sun to my room

Through the door you’ve opened

Close inside of me the light you see

That you met in the darkness

Time to say goodbye

Horizons are never far

Would I have to find them alone

Without true light of my own with you

I will go on ships overseas

That I now know

No, they don’t exist anymore

It’s time to say goodbye

Sarah Brightman & Andrea Bocelli - Time to Say Goodbye

What are the Spanish lyrics for ‘Time to Say Goodbye’?

Cuando vivo solo, sueño un horizonte, falto de palabras

En la sombra y entre luces, todo es negro para mi mirada

Si tú no estás junto a mí aquí

Tú en tu mundo

Separado del mío por un abismo

Oye, llámame

Yo volaré a tu mundo lejano

Por ti, volaré

Espera, que llegaré

Mi fin de trayecto eres tú

Para vivirlo los dos

Por ti, volaré

Por cielos y mares, hasta tu amor

Abriendo los ojos por fin

Contigo viviré