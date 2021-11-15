12,000 Venezuelan musicians perform Tchaikovsky to set ‘world’s largest orchestra’ record

12,000 musicians perform at the Military Academy of the Bolivarian Army in Fuerte Tiuna Military Complex, in Caracas. Picture: Getty

By Sophia Alexandra Hall

12,000 musicians have attempted a world record by performing a 12-minute long piece at a military academy in Venezuela.

Thousands of musicians were brought together on Saturday 13 November 2021 by Venezuela’s nationally financed ‘El Sistema’ music programme, whose alumni includes the legendary musical director, Gustavo Dudamel, to attempt a Guinness World Record for the ‘World’s Largest Orchestra’.

Performers ranged in age from 12 to 77, and gathered at the Venezuelan Military Academy in Caracas, Venezuela to attempt the record as part of a larger one-hour concert.

The piece in question for the record attempt was Tchaikovsky’s Marche Salve, a tone poem which was written by the Romantic composer in 1876 to celebrate Russia’s intervention in the Serbo-Turkish War.

To ensure the orchestra made it into the record books, the 34-year-old conductor, Andres David Ascanio, told the musicians, “If you break a string, don't stop. If you lose the score, go on by heart, but don’t stop.”

The conductor’s directions were broadcast on a giant screen, so they could be seen by the thousands of musicians who filled the military academy’s courtyard, which is framed by mountains.

During the performance, over 260 auditors from KPMG watched the performance to make sure every musician complied with the rules. These rules included not sharing instruments, and playing for at least five minutes during the score.

At the end of the work, the emotion of the gargantuan performance was obvious on a number of the performers’ faces, and many raised their instruments above their heads when the piece came to its climactic conclusion.

The musicians now have a tense 10-day wait before they get confirmation from Guinness that this performance met all of the conditions to mark a new world record for ‘World’s Largest Orchestra’.

The previous world record was set by 8,097 musicians in 2019 who performed the Russian National Anthem in a stadium in St Petersburg, Russia.