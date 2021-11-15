12,000 Venezuelan musicians perform Tchaikovsky to set ‘world’s largest orchestra’ record

15 November 2021, 12:48 | Updated: 15 November 2021, 13:25

12,000 musicians perform at the Military Academy of the Bolivarian Army in Fuerte Tiuna Military Complex, in Caracas
12,000 musicians perform at the Military Academy of the Bolivarian Army in Fuerte Tiuna Military Complex, in Caracas. Picture: Getty

By Sophia Alexandra Hall

12,000 musicians have attempted a world record by performing a 12-minute long piece at a military academy in Venezuela.

Thousands of musicians were brought together on Saturday 13 November 2021 by Venezuela’s nationally financed ‘El Sistema’ music programme, whose alumni includes the legendary musical director, Gustavo Dudamel, to attempt a Guinness World Record for the ‘World’s Largest Orchestra’.

Performers ranged in age from 12 to 77, and gathered at the Venezuelan Military Academy in Caracas, Venezuela to attempt the record as part of a larger one-hour concert.

The piece in question for the record attempt was Tchaikovsky’s Marche Salve, a tone poem which was written by the Romantic composer in 1876 to celebrate Russia’s intervention in the Serbo-Turkish War.

Read more: This is what a colossal orchestra of 7,500 musicians playing Dvorák sounds like

To ensure the orchestra made it into the record books, the 34-year-old conductor, Andres David Ascanio, told the musicians, “If you break a string, don't stop. If you lose the score, go on by heart, but don’t stop.”

The conductor’s directions were broadcast on a giant screen, so they could be seen by the thousands of musicians who filled the military academy’s courtyard, which is framed by mountains.

During the performance, over 260 auditors from KPMG watched the performance to make sure every musician complied with the rules. These rules included not sharing instruments, and playing for at least five minutes during the score.

At the end of the work, the emotion of the gargantuan performance was obvious on a number of the performers’ faces, and many raised their instruments above their heads when the piece came to its climactic conclusion.

The musicians now have a tense 10-day wait before they get confirmation from Guinness that this performance met all of the conditions to mark a new world record for ‘World’s Largest Orchestra’.

The previous world record was set by 8,097 musicians in 2019 who performed the Russian National Anthem in a stadium in St Petersburg, Russia.

More From ClassicFM

A TikTok opera about Tiger King. Yes, you heard that correctly.

You know Netflix’s Tiger King as a true crime documentary; but are you ready for the TikTopera?

ENO

Tiny Violin steals the show on Got Talent España

A tiny, 4-inch violin leaves Spain’s Got Talent viewers spellbound

Discover Music

Van Gogh Alive in Zurich, Switzerland

Buy tickets for immersive Van Gogh Alive exhibition at Media City UK

Events

This week’s on-air highlights – including Album of the Week and Drive Discovery

This week’s on-air highlights – including Album of theThis week’s on-air highlights – including Album of the Week and Drive Discovery
The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air ran from 1990-1996

Will Smith recalls Fresh Prince cast ‘went silent’ as he played Beethoven on piano in improvised scene

Beethoven

Chineke conducted by Roderick Cox at the Royal Festival Hall

New research reveals shocking barriers to young people accessing classical music

Latest news

See more Latest news

Royal Ballet choreographer Liam Scarlett took his own life after sexual misconduct claims

Royal Ballet choreographer Liam Scarlett took his own life after sexual misconduct claims

3 days ago

Royal Ballet

The keys on this piano have been flipped, and it sounds jarringly good

The keys on this piano have been reversed. How will it sound?

4 days ago

Discover Music

Mariah Carey sets the record straight

McDonald’s tweeted ‘All I Want for Christmas’ as music notes and got trolled by Mariah Carey

4 days ago

103-year-old Pearl Harbor survivor becomes world’s oldest conductor as he leads US Air Force Band

World’s oldest conductor, a 103-year-old Pearl Harbor survivor, leads the US Air Force Band

4 days ago

Videos

Party in German concert hall left musical instruments severely damaged by fire extinguisher

Party in German concert hall left musical instruments severely damaged by fire extinguisher

5 days ago

Latest videos

See more Latest videos

Sydney Symphony Orchestra performs a dystopian reimagining of Vivaldi’s Summer

1,000 musicians just played the sound of our future at COP26 – and it doesn’t sound good

7 days ago

Vivaldi

Ray Chen breaks a violin string during Tchaikovsky Violin Concerto, handles it like a boss

Violinist Ray Chen snapped a string mid-Tchaikovsky concerto, and handled it like a boss

7 days ago

Ray Chen

This mesmerising dance of bodies for the Paralympic Games is a visual masterpiece

This mesmerising dance of bodies for the Paralympic Games is a visual masterpiece

12 days ago

Videos

Oscar loves E major

Musicians are convinced this singing TikTok dog only enjoys music in E major tonality

13 days ago

Videos

93-year-old man with Alzheimer’s is enraptured by granddaughter’s piano playing, despite not remembering her

Emotional moment woman plays piano for 93-year-old grandfather who doesn’t remember her name

14 days ago

Discover Music

Latest pictures

See more Latest pictures

RCM Music Museum

The most spectacular musical instrument museums you can visit across the world

Discover Music

Claude Debussy flying a kite with Louis Laloy.

23 historic photographs of classical composers doing incredibly normal things

Discover Music

Debussy reincarnated in artist’s lifelike classical composer 3D portraits

Debussy reincarnated in artist’s lifelike classical composer 3D portraits

Debussy

Pianist Martha Argerich

Martha Argerich: 11 stunning photos of the great pianist

Martha Argerich

Mozart's former home, London

Take a peek inside Mozart’s actual (£8 million) London townhouse

Mozart