Violinist Stella Chen wins Young Artist of the Year at Gramophone Awards – watch the ceremony on Sunday!

5 October 2023, 12:02 | Updated: 5 October 2023, 12:11

Stella Chen accepted the Gramophone Young Artist of the Year Award
Stella Chen accepted the Gramophone Young Artist of the Year Award. Picture: Colin Miller
Classic FM

By Classic FM

Congratulations to brilliant young violinist Stella Chen – winner of the Gramophone Young Artist of the Year Award sponsored by Classic FM.

The winners of the Gramophone Classical Music Awards 2023, celebrating exceptional recordings, artists and labels of the past year, have been revealed at a starry event in London.

American violinist Stella Chen was named Young Artist of the Year, an Award sponsored by Classic FM that recognises outstanding young talent and promise for the future.

Chen won first prize at the 2019 Queen Elizabeth Competition, and recently released her debut album Stella x Schubert on Platoon, playing on a 1700 Stradivarius violin with Henry Kramer at the piano.

At the ceremony, she joined the London Mozart Players in a performance of Mozart’s thrilling Rondo in C (watch above).

Star violinist Stella Chen, winner of 'Young Artist of the Year' at Gramophone Awards 2023

Among the biggest cheers of the night was for Dame Felicity Lott, one of the UK’s best-loved sopranos who picked up the Lifetime Achievement Award, honouring her illustrious career on the opera stage, concert hall and in some hugely successful recordings. Reflecting on her career Dame Felicity said: “I’ve had such a wonderful time!”

The Recording of Year Award went to Fabio Luisi and the Danish National Symphony Orchestra’s recording of Nielsen’s Symphonies Nos 4 & 5.

French soprano Véronique Gens was awarded Artist of the Year, Deutsche Kammerphilharmonie Bremen won Orchestra of the Year – the only Award to be voted on by the public – and Label of the Year was awarded to BIS, recognising the Swedish label’s achievements in its 50th year.

BIS founder Robert von Bahr said: “I’m humbled – I’ve hoped for this for many, many years and it’s finally come true”.

Watch the Gramophone Classical Music Awards ceremony on Sunday 8 October, in a video stream to be provided below.

