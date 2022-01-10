West Side Story scores at Golden Globes 2022 ceremony as Rachel Zegler wins for Maria

By Maddy Shaw Roberts

West Side Story won big at Sunday’s Golden Globes ceremony, with three awards for Steven Spielberg’s remake of the Bernstein musical.

West Side Story dominated the Comedy or Musical category at the 2022 Golden Globe Awards ceremony on Sunday (9 January).

The untelevised awards show, which saw all wins announced on the Golden Globes’ website and social media channels, recognised Steven Spielberg’s remake in three different categories.

Newcomer Rachel Zegler, who made her film debut as main character Maria Vasquez, won the best actress in a musical or comedy award.

Zegler, 20, reacted to her win on Twitter, saying: “I got cast as María in West Side Story on 1/9/19. And I just won a golden globe for that same performance, on 1/9/22. Life is very strange.”

There were no nominees or live audience present at the ceremony, after stars called out the lack of diversity on the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) panel. The boycott led to NBC pulling the event from its television schedules.

Zegler’s co-star Ariana DeBose, who appeared in the original Broadway cast of Hamilton in 2015, won best supporting actress for her role of Anita.

Referring to the boycott, DeBose said in a tweet: “There is still work to be done, but when you’ve worked so hard on a project – infused with blood, sweat, tears and love – having the work seen and acknowledged is always going to be special. Thank you.”

Sunday night also saw the Spielberg film, from 20th Century Studios and Disney, take home the award for best musical or comedy.

Elsewhere in the pared-down ceremony, Andrew Garfield won best actor in a musical or comedy for his main role in Tick, tick… Boom!, Lin-Manuel Miranda’s recent directorial debut which explores the life and music of Rent composer Jonathan Larson.

Best drama was awarded to The Power of the Dog, Nicole Kidman (Being the Ricardos) won best actress in a drama, and Will Smith (King Richard) took home the actor award.