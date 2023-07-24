Vote in the Classic FM Movie Music Hall of Fame 2023 for the chance to win a Smart TV or Sony Soundbar

24 July 2023, 09:47

Classic FM Movie Music Hall of Fame 2023
Classic FM Movie Music Hall of Fame 2023. Picture: Global
Classic FM

By Classic FM

We want to know the nation’s Top 100 favourite movie themes. Cast your vote today.

What’s your No.1 film theme of all time?

Voting is now open in the Classic FM Movie Music Hall of Fame 2023, and it’s your turn to have your say!

Whether it’s John Williams’ symphonic music for Indiana Jones, Ennio Morricone’s unforgettable The Good, the Bad and the Ugly soundtrack or Hildur Guðnadóttir’s mesmerising Joker score that stands out as your all-time favourite – let us know by casting your vote now here via Global Player.

Then, join us on Monday 28 August on Classic FM, to hear us reveal the Top 100 of The Classic FM Movie Music Hall of Fame 2023.

Vote now on Global Player >

Indiana Jones ‘Raiders March’ blasts through Royal Albert Hall | Classic FM Live

How to vote in Classic FM Movie Music Hall of Fame 2023

  1. Download the FREE Global Player app
  2. Find Classic FM on the ‘Live Radio’ tab
  3. Scroll down, and tap the ‘Classic FM Movie Music Hall of Fame’ tile that says VOTE NOW
  4. Pick your favourite piece of movie music from the suggestions – or suggest your own
  5. Enter your details and submit your vote!

Download Global Player from the Apple App Store
Download Global Player from Google Play (Android)

You could win a Samsung Smart TV or Sony Soundbar
You could win a Samsung Smart TV or Sony Soundbar. Picture: Alamy / Prizeshark

By voting in the Classic FM Movie Music Hall of Fame, you could win either a:

  • Samsung BU8000 UHD 43” smart TV: Airslim Design With Alexa & Smart TV Streaming Built In, Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, Object Tracking Sound, Contrast Enhancer, Boundless Screen and Adjustable Stand; or a
  • Sony HT-SF150 Soundbar: black 2channel Single Soundbar with Bluetooth and S-Force Front Surround

Full terms and conditions here. Entry closes at 23:59 on Sunday 20 August.

