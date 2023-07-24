Vote in the Classic FM Movie Music Hall of Fame 2023 for the chance to win a Smart TV or Sony Soundbar

On Air Now
24 July 2023, 09:47
We want to know the nation’s Top 100 favourite movie themes. Cast your vote today.
What’s your No.1 film theme of all time?
Voting is now open in the Classic FM Movie Music Hall of Fame 2023, and it’s your turn to have your say!
Whether it’s John Williams’ symphonic music for Indiana Jones, Ennio Morricone’s unforgettable The Good, the Bad and the Ugly soundtrack or Hildur Guðnadóttir’s mesmerising Joker score that stands out as your all-time favourite – let us know by casting your vote now here via Global Player.
Then, join us on Monday 28 August on Classic FM, to hear us reveal the Top 100 of The Classic FM Movie Music Hall of Fame 2023.
