Russian maestro Vladimir Jurowski joins classical stars in high-profile ‘Stop the War’ open letter

22 March 2022, 16:07 | Updated: 22 March 2022, 16:18

Russian conductor Vladimir Jurowski
Russian conductor Vladimir Jurowski. Picture: Getty

By Sophia Alexandra Hall

Sir Simon Rattle and Nicola Benedetti are among the open letter’s high profile musical signatories, in solidarity with the people of Ukraine.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Leading conductors and musicians have signed an open letter calling to ‘Stop the war against Ukraine and stop the blanket boycott against Russian and Belarusian artists.’

The letter, initiated by the Russian conductor Vladimir Jurowski, also adds that no pressure should be put on these artists to publicly identify themselves, due to safety concerns.

The signatories include high profile conductors such as Sir Simon Rattle, Sir Mark Elder, and Sir Antonio Pappano, and leading musicians such as Nicola Benedetti, Barbara Hannigan, Ian Bostridge, and Boris Giltburg.

Jurowski, who is the general music director of the Bavarian State Opera in Munich and chief conductor of the Berlin Radio Symphony Orchestra, has previously spoken out against the war.

On 24 February 2022 when Russia invaded Ukraine, the 49-year-old conductor said, “I did not believe that the start of military aggression by the Russian Federation against Ukraine was possible. I am deeply indignant about this action but also extremely sad because I am connected to both countries through my family history.

“I hope that peace will be restored as soon as possible.”

Read the full open letter, first published on Faz.net, below:

Stop the war and counteract the blanket boycott of Russian and Belarusian cultural workers

There is absolutely no justification for the ruthless war that Putin's totalitarian regime has unleashed against sovereign Ukraine, with Russian tanks and missiles targeting innocent civilians. The bombing and attacking of civilian objects such as hospitals, schools, theaters, universities, libraries or churches are war crimes, crimes against humanity that must be condemned without exception and unequivocally. Many artists, musicians, composers and theater workers in Ukraine, our colleagues, are deprived of the opportunity to practice their art freely due to the war. The suffering of all those affected by this war of aggression is immeasurable and we understand

We unreservedly support the sanctions and diplomatic pressure used against the Putin regime and its cronies, against its supporters, propagandists and information manipulators, and against any person or entity whose ties to Putin and his government are clearly documented. But not all Russians and Belarusians, and certainly not all cultural figures from these two nations, support this terrible invasion. Thus, we consider it unfair to condemn Russians or Belarusians in a sweeping manner for the actions of the dictator and his supporters when there is no direct evidence of their involvement. Excluding a cultural worker from an event because of their nationality, while at the same time not wanting to harm the artist personally, as has now happened several times, is not possible. Nationality should not matter - no one would have to justify their origin or nationality.

Not everyone feels able to testify clearly, because such a testimony could potentially cause significant harm to the person himself or to his family, friends and work colleagues in Russia or Belarus. Many currently feel like hostages in their own country. Before invading Ukraine, Putin was already invading his own country, silencing all opposition and ideologically brainwashing the population. But we can defeat his hate-mongering disinformation campaigns by standing together. Therefore, all cultural workers who do not support this illegal war and the responsible regime, whether publicly or privately, should be allowed to continue their artistic activity.

We expressly raise our voices against the arbitrary exclusion of Russian and Belarusian persons solely on the basis of their nationality. Such measures are not only unworthy of a society striving to eliminate all forms of discrimination, but also serve to feed Putin's dangerous propaganda narratives.

We demand an immediate end to the war against Ukraine and urge fairness and justice towards Russian and Belarusian citizens who are not affiliated with Putin's regime.

Signatories:

  1. Vladimir Jurowski
  2. Sir Simon Rattle
  3. Sir Mark Elder
  4. Sir Antonio Pappano
  5. Franz Welser-Möst
  6. Edward Gardner
  7. Robin Ticciati
  8. Omer Meir Wellber
  9. Titus angel
  10. Cornelius Meister
  11. Brett Dean
  12. Serge Dorny
  13. Simon McBurney
  14. Andrew Homoki
  15. Barrie Kosky
  16. Tobias scratches
  17. Benedict Andrews
  18. Claus Guth
  19. Dmitry Tcherniakov
  20. Simon Halsey
  21. Gijs Leenaars
  22. Justin Doyle
  23. Ralph Sochaczewsky
  24. Barbara Hannigan
  25. Efim Bronfman
  26. Leonidas Kavakos
  27. Frank Peter Zimmerman
  28. Nicola Benedetti
  29. Patricia Kopatchinskaya
  30. David Geringas
  31. Lars Vogt
  32. Antje Weithaas
  33. Dmitry Sitkovetsky
  34. Boris Garlitsky
  35. Christian Tetzlaff
  36. Tanya Tetzlaff
  37. Alban Gerhardt
  38. Jan Vogler
  39. Ian Bostridge
  40. Julian Pregardien
  41. Clemens Schuldt
  42. Sabine Devieilhe
  43. Isabelle Faust
  44. Alexander Melnikov
  45. Boris Gilburg
  46. Elena Dubinets
  47. Sharon Kam
  48. Elisaveta Blumina
  49. Alexander Gordon
  50. Gabriella Teychenne
  51. Markus Becker
  52. Isabel Karajan
  53. Dagmar Manzel
  54. Thomas Sanderling
  55. Michael Sanderling
  56. Boris Filanovsky
  57. Anton Safronov
  58. Sergey Nevsky
  59. Alexander Meraviglia Crivelli
  60. Alice Sarah Ott
  61. Thomas Reif
  62. Renaud Capuçon
  63. Christian Gerhaer
  64. Alfonso Ajon
  65. Maurizio Baglini
  66. David Afkham
  67. Patrick Long
  68. Anne Schwanewilms
  69. Silvia Colasanti
  70. Peter Paul Kainrath
  71. James Gaffigan
  72. Philippe Quint
  73. Wynton Marsalis
  74. Matthew Rose
  75. Alison Balsom
  76. John Daszak
  77. Matthew Goerne
  78. Maria Dribinsky
  79. Marina Davydova
  80. Yan Dribinsky
  81. Jacob Reuven
  82. Sasha Waltz
  83. Jochen Sandy
  84. Leif Ove Andsnes
  85. Christina Fisher
  86. Alice Lackner
  87. Vitali Alekseenok
  88. Victor Copytsko
  89. Angelina Tkacheva
  90. Andrew's groom
  91. Georges Edelman
  92. Helen Collyer
  93. Arne Jansen
  94. Shi Yeon Sung
  95. Mauro Bucarelli
  96. Thomas Ostermeier
  97. Johannes Klumpp
  98. Karsten Witt
  99. Fabio Luisi
  100. Peter Phillips
  101. Matteo D'Amico
  102. Daniele Abbado
  103. Kristjan Jarvi
  104. Rinaldo Alessandrini
  105. Carlo Rizzi
  106. Alexander Gajiev
  107. Paolo Carignani
  108. Tony Florio
  109. Timothy Brock
  110. Antonino Fogliani
  111. Jacopo Spirei
  112. Paolo Pinamonti
  113. Roberto Scandiuzzi
  114. Alex Olle
  115. Tabea Zimmerman
  116. Valerio Tura
  117. Steven Sloane
  118. Philippe Manoury
  119. Winrich Hopp

More From ClassicFM

Emmett Till was a 14-year-old African American child who was murdered in 1955

“Black trauma for white entertainment” – white playwright's new opera about lynching, faces racial backlash

Discover Music

Which composer tops the Oscars chart for most wins?

Which film composers have won the most Academy Awards?

Discover Music

Dance for Ukraine charity gala at the London Coliseum

‘Dance for Ukraine’ – world's finest Ballet Principals come together in show of solidarity

Royal Ballet

This week’s on-air highlights – including Album of the Week and Drive Discovery

This week’s on-air highlights – including Album of theThis week’s on-air highlights – including Album of the Week and Drive Discovery
Concert for Ukraine to be broadcast on ITV on 29 March

Concert for Ukraine: get your tickets to the star-studded show, raising funds for humanitarian appeal
Ukrainian soldier plays violin solo to his military colleagues

Ukraine soldier brings military barracks to rapt silence with solo violin national anthem

Discover Music

Latest news

See more Latest news

Lord David Frost admits UK Brexit deal failed touring musicians

Brexit trade deal failed touring musicians, admits former chief negotiator

4 days ago

Classical Dreams is a Global Player exclusive podcast

Classical Dreams: Classic FM launches podcast of soothing stories on World Sleep Day

4 days ago

Lyrics and history of Britain and England's national anthem 'God Save the Queen'

‘God Save the Queen’: what are the lyrics to Britain’s national anthem and who composed it?

6 days ago

Discover Music

Sasha Grynyuk and Roman Kosyakov play Mozart

A Ukrainian and Russian pianist play a Mozart duet: ‘with music, you become connected’

7 days ago

Mozart

Classic FM broadcast ‘A Concert for Ukraine’ from New York’s Met Opera

Classic FM broadcasts ‘A Concert for Ukraine’ from New York’s Met Opera

7 days ago

New York Metropolitan Opera

Latest videos

See more Latest videos

Symphony orchestra and choir of the Odesa Opera House

Ukraine orchestra and chorus perform ‘Va, Pensiero’ outside opera house in powerful cry for peace

8 days ago

Verdi

Ukrainian violinist Illia Bondarenko is joined by violinists from 29 countries

94 violinists play alongside young Ukrainian soloist stuck inside a bomb shelter

8 days ago

LSO

Chihuahua dances Swan Lake routine at Crufts

Surprisingly graceful chihuahua performs ‘Swan Lake’ ballet routine at Crufts dog show

8 days ago

Tchaikovsky

Irina plays piano in her destroyed hometown of Bila Tserkva

Ukrainian pianist plays a final Chopin melody before fleeing ruined home near Kyiv

8 days ago

Chopin

Odesa’s opera house behind barricades of sandbags

Brave musicians of Odesa Opera House sing while packing sandbags on Ukraine’s frontline

12 days ago

Latest pictures

See more Latest pictures

Vienna New Year's Concert

The best classical music for New Year’s Eve

Discover Music

Eric Whitacre

Eric Whitacre: the composer’s most famous songs, awards, wife and more facts revealed
Is this the grandest Wetherspoons in the UK?

This former opera house is now pulling £2 pints after being restored into a pub
Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone was filmed in Gloucester Cathedral

Troll in the cloisters? The UK’s most beautiful cathedrals used in famous films

Discover Music

RCM Music Museum

The most spectacular musical instrument museums you can visit across the world

Discover Music