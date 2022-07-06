Vivaldi meets Riverdance: Irish dancers create thrilling take on ‘The Four Seasons’

PRODIJIG Vivaldi dance. Picture: PRODIJIG / Facebook

By Kyle Macdonald

Italian-Irish dance? The Mediterranean and the Emerald Isle collide in an electrifying artistic mashup for the ages.

Vivaldi’s The Four Seasons is one of classical music’s most beloved and most interpreted works. From virtuosic orchestras and child prodigies to piano accordions, few works have been seen through such a prism.

But we’re not talking instruments here – more flying feet – as an exceptionally talented Irish dance group set their sights on the composer known as ‘The Red Priest’.

PRODIJIG is a Modern Irish Dance Company created by Alan Kenefick, and in a now-viral video, brings Irish dance to the music of Vivaldi’s Winter. We think it’s utterly thrilling.

The performance takes place in Swords Castle, an early medieval castle in Swords, Dublin. The footage was taken from the film ‘Dear Fingal’, created and directed by David Gilna.

“The tiles are fine, so don’t be worrying,” say the dancers, for anyone concerned about the castle’s elaborate Medieval flooring.

Baroque music, Irish dance, medieval surroundings, and a thrillingly modern performance. What’s not to love?