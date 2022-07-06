Vivaldi meets Riverdance: Irish dancers create thrilling take on ‘The Four Seasons’

6 July 2022, 17:21

PRODIJIG Vivaldi dance
PRODIJIG Vivaldi dance. Picture: PRODIJIG / Facebook

By Kyle Macdonald

Italian-Irish dance? The Mediterranean and the Emerald Isle collide in an electrifying artistic mashup for the ages.

Vivaldi’s The Four Seasons is one of classical music’s most beloved and most interpreted works. From virtuosic orchestras and child prodigies to piano accordions, few works have been seen through such a prism.

But we’re not talking instruments here – more flying feet – as an exceptionally talented Irish dance group set their sights on the composer known as ‘The Red Priest’.

PRODIJIG is a Modern Irish Dance Company created by Alan Kenefick, and in a now-viral video, brings Irish dance to the music of Vivaldi’s Winter. We think it’s utterly thrilling.

Read more: Vivaldi’s ‘Summer Storm’ played on a mighty organ is a thunderous whirlwind of sound

The performance takes place in Swords Castle, an early medieval castle in Swords, Dublin. The footage was taken from the film ‘Dear Fingal’, created and directed by David Gilna.

“The tiles are fine, so don’t be worrying,” say the dancers, for anyone concerned about the castle’s elaborate Medieval flooring.

Baroque music, Irish dance, medieval surroundings, and a thrillingly modern performance. What’s not to love?

Trending on Classic FM

10 pieces of classical music for a perfect night’s relaxation

10 pieces of classical music for a perfect night’s relaxation

Discover Music

I am an opera singer

7-year-old asked to describe her opera singer dad’s job gives the cutest response

Discover Music

Have you ever tested your musical IQ?

Are you a musical prodigy? Take this scientific music IQ test

Lifestyle

Russian composer Rimsky-Korsakov’s estate was engulfed in flames over the weekend

Rimsky-Korsakov’s estate devastated by fire, destroying over 1,000 valuable artefacts

Rimsky-Korsakov

Is Austin Butler really singing and playing guitar in his role as rock 'n' roll legend, Elvis Presley?

Is Austin Butler really singing and playing guitar in ‘Elvis’ movie?

Discover Music

Hakuna matata

What does ‘Hakuna matata’ in The Lion King actually mean?

Discover Music

This week’s on-air highlights – including Album of the Week and Drive Discovery

This week’s on-air highlights – including Album of theThis week’s on-air highlights – including Album of the Week and Drive Discovery
Tone Deaf Comics theory sheet

This genius music theory cheat sheet is all you’ll ever need

Discover Music

What are the lyrics to ‘O Fortuna’ from Carmina Burana?

What are the lyrics to ‘O Fortuna’ from Carmina Burana?

Hardest piano pieces

These are the hardest pieces ever written for the piano

Discover Music

Best classical music

See more Best classical music

10 pieces of classical music that will 100% change your life

10 pieces of classical music that will 100% change your life

Discover Music

4 eras of classical music

The 4 eras of classical music: a quick guide

Discover Music

The 15 most famous tunes in classical music

The 15 most famous tunes in classical music

Discover Music

Women composers gallery

21 of the greatest women composers in classical music

Discover Music

Best pianists of all time

The 25 best pianists of all time

Discover Music

Some of history's greatest composers were part of the LGBTQ+ community.

15 LGBTQ+ composers in classical music history that you probably already know

Discover Music

Latest news

See more Latest news

Angela Rayner, Dominic Raab and a controversial Mozart opera

The Mozart Marriage of Figaro “mic drop” moment, as UK deputy leaders clash over opera and class

6 days ago

Mozart

Freddie De Tommaso is a leading tenor of his generation.

Who is Freddie De Tommaso? Everything you need to know about the young star tenor

6 days ago

Lizzo plays virtuosic flute solo for James Corden in Carpool Karaoke sketch.

Lizzo whips out a virtuosic 19th-century flute solo in Carpool Karaoke sketch with James Corden

7 days ago

Discover Music

Zeb Soanes to host Smooth Classics at Seven on Classic FM

Broadcaster Zeb Soanes to host Smooth Classics at Seven, weekdays on Classic FM

8 days ago

Remembering George Walker (1922 – 2018)

Remembering George Walker, the first Black composer to win the Pulitzer Prize for Music

8 days ago

Discover Music

A group trumpet lesson at a primary school

Schools should offer at least ‘one hour of music a week’ – new music education plan revealed

9 days ago

Lang Lang performs in front of Sleeping Beauty’s Castle at Disneyland, California.

Lang Lang performs nostalgic piano rendition of Mary Poppins song against Disney Castle backdrop

12 days ago

Composer John Williams

John Williams hints at retirement from film music, says new score might be his last

12 days ago

Williams

Tenor jumps in helicopter to save The Wreckers at Glyndebourne

Tenor jumps in helicopter to save Glyndebourne opera with ‘minutes to spare’ amid train havoc

13 days ago

Glyndebourne

Howling singing dog

Owner’s secret footage catches dog playing and singing at a piano

13 days ago

Discover Music

Latest videos

See more Latest videos

Yunchan Lim performs Rachmaninov to win the final of the Van Cliburn competition under Marin Alsop.

Youngest ever Van Cliburn winner moved Marin Alsop to tears with this rapturous Rachmaninov

16 days ago

Discover Music

Epic Kate Bush cover turns ‘Running Up That Hill’ into a virtuosic piano fantasia

Epic Kate Bush cover turns ‘Running Up That Hill’ into a virtuosic piano fantasia

16 days ago

Discover Music

Thomas Edison speaking through his perfected phonograph in the 1870s

The sound of a song in 1888 – listen to one of the earliest musical recordings known to exist

22 days ago

Sullivan

South African schoolchildren play exhilarating Vivaldi

South African schoolchildren play Vivaldi in exhilarating marimba performance

23 days ago

Vivaldi

Pianist Lang Lang aged 12

Unearthed footage of 12-year-old Lang Lang shows the pianist’s incredible raw talent

23 days ago

Lang Lang

Von Trapp child actors serenade Dame Julie Andrews with ‘Do-Re-Mi’

Heartwarming moment Julie Andrews is serenaded with ‘Do-Re-Mi’ by Von Trapp child actors

25 days ago