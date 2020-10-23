The genius mashup of 56 melodies from 33 classical composers that ACTUALLY works

23 October 2020, 15:25 | Updated: 23 October 2020, 15:27

Ultimate classical mashup

An enterprising classical music fan has created a mashup of 56 different classical works by 33 composers. And it completely works.

Imagine if Mozart, Haydn, Beethoven, Tchaikovsky and 29 other legendary composers came together to create one work of ultimate genius?

They would probably never have been able to agree on anything. But thank goodness Grant Woolard has saved them the trouble.

Here’s his amazing compilation of famous melodies by 33 of the most famous composers. How many can you recognise…?

Read more: Ukulele virtuoso goes viral with mash-up of Carmen and Phantom of the Opera >

More From ClassicFM

Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra invites socially-distanced audiences to Poole with chief conductor Kirill Karabits

The return of live music: what venues have re-opened and are there any classical concerts near me?

Coronavirus

The best live-streamed and archive classical concerts available online

The best classical music and opera online streams available

The Viennese School of classical music

What even is the Viennese School, and why do classical music people say it?

Discover Music

A techno mash-up of Mozart's opera The Marriage of Figaro exists, and it's interesting.

Someone has made a very odd techno-pop remix of The Marriage of Figaro

Mozart

Marutaro hedgehog plays jazz piano

Hedgehog inadvertently plays freeform jazz by walking across piano keys

Discover Music

Amazing high school students sing ‘Down to the River to Pray’ from hotel balconies

Amazing high school choir sings spiritual ‘Down to the River to Pray’ from hotel balconies

Latest news

See more Latest news

VR headsets give musicians chance to play iconic concert halls

Music college makes VR headsets so struggling musicians can play iconic concert venues

10 hours ago

Dance Theatre of Harlem Company

This stunning video of a Harlem ballet company dancing to Bach will give you goosebumps

1 day ago

Discover Music

170,000 music jobs to be lost by Christmas

170,000 jobs in UK live music sector will be lost by Christmas, study finds

1 day ago

Coronavirus

What are the lyrics to Nessun Dorma

What are the lyrics to ‘Nessun Dorma’?

1 day ago

Discover Music

Violist Julie Park wins the Sir Karl Jenkins Classical Award 2020

Violist Julie Park wins the Sir Karl Jenkins Classical Music Award 2020

1 day ago

Jenkins

Latest videos

See more Latest videos

Toddler practising classical Indian singing with his father will melt your heart

Toddler singing Indian classical music with his father will melt your heart

3 days ago

Saxophonist plays into pipeline and creates catchy tune

Saxophonist plays into giant industrial pipe to play a duet with his own echo

7 days ago

Discover Music

Baby trumpeter becomes star of jazz show

Baby boy steals jazz show as he picks up mini trumpet and plays with buskers

8 days ago

Discover Music

Boy on pogo stick adds percussion to a jazz trio’s street performance

Boy hops on pogo stick, spontaneously adding percussion to busking jazz trio

8 days ago

Discover Music

Symbolic Armenian concert hall bombed in Azerbaijan attack

Cellist plays to mourn cathedral shelled in Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict

10 days ago

Latest pictures

See more Latest pictures

Music school in Pripyat

Photographer captures eerie shots from inside Chernobyl’s abandoned music school
The Magic Flute

15 stylish classical music and composer face masks

Coronavirus

Nicoletta Mantovani and Alberto Tinarelli married in Bologna

Pavarotti’s widow, Nicoletta Mantovani, marries again in beautiful Bologna wedding

Luciano Pavarotti

These pictures of Pavarotti with watermelons are a vibe

Turns out, Pavarotti sang with watermelons way before Harry Styles did. Just saying.

Luciano Pavarotti

Michelangelo's God

Artist brings famous historical portraits to life in hyperrealistic drawings

Discover Music