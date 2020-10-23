The genius mashup of 56 melodies from 33 classical composers that ACTUALLY works

On Air Now
The Classic FM Concert with John Suchet 8pm - 10pm
23 October 2020, 15:25 | Updated: 23 October 2020, 15:27
An enterprising classical music fan has created a mashup of 56 different classical works by 33 composers. And it completely works.
Imagine if Mozart, Haydn, Beethoven, Tchaikovsky and 29 other legendary composers came together to create one work of ultimate genius?
They would probably never have been able to agree on anything. But thank goodness Grant Woolard has saved them the trouble.
Here’s his amazing compilation of famous melodies by 33 of the most famous composers. How many can you recognise…?
Read more: Ukulele virtuoso goes viral with mash-up of Carmen and Phantom of the Opera >