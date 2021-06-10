A genius has created a classical music mashup of 70 pieces by famous composers

10 June 2021, 16:31

A genius has created a classical music mashup of 70 pieces by famous composers
A genius has created a classical music mashup of 70 pieces by famous composers. Picture: Getty / YouTube

By Rosie Pentreath

The ultimate potpourri of classical hits is here – and it actually works.

The Internet is a beautiful thing.

Mostly because it has just introduced us to an ingenious mashup that brings together no fewer than 70 pieces of classical music, by many different composers, in one glorious new piece of music.

The classical ‘mashup’, the brainchild of a guy called Grant Woolard, features a staggering number of recognisable classical melodies by composers that include Mozart, Mendelssohn, Beethoven, Bach, Elgar, Bernstein, Joplin, and many more.

They’re all combined into a seamless, logical, and actually really rather enjoyable piece for the (computerised) piano.

Read more: The 15 most famous tunes in classical music

It is a painstakingly meticulous piece of work. Every line of music is accompanied by a visualisation of its composer’s face, placed to match the melodies’ pitches across a stave.

It’s very addictive to watch, and listen to, as you wait to hear if your favourite piece of music’s melody has made the cut.

The fun bit is grabbing a pen and pad, and noting down as many of the 70 tunes you can identify.

This isn’t the first mashup Woolard has created – head to their YouTube Channel here, and enjoy the other works in this marvellous series.

More From ClassicFM

The San Francisco Gay Men's Chorus, May 1993 Demonstrating the impact of AIDS to the members of the chorus

Sobering ‘black and white’ image of a gay men’s choir reminds of loss of life during AIDS epidemic

Discover Music

11 of the best LGBTQ+ community classical music ensembles around the world

11 of the best LGBTQ+ classical music ensembles around the world

Discover Music

Andrea Bocelli to perform 'Nessun dorma' at Euros Opening Ceremony 2020

Star classical tenor Andrea Bocelli to perform poignant ‘Nessun dorma’ at Euro 2020 ceremony

Andrea Bocelli

Choir greet G7 Summit leaders in Cornwall with sea shanties by the sea

Choral singers greet G7 leaders in Cornwall with sea shanties by the sea
The return of live classical music: concerts, festivals and venues that are opening this summer

The return of live classical music: best concerts, festivals and venues returning this summer

Coronavirus

The story of the orchestra that was meant to play on the Titanic

How a leading symphony orchestra narrowly avoided playing on the Titanic the night it sank

LSO

Latest news

See more Latest news

Jonathan and Charlotte first audition

When the world first heard unforgettable operatic Britain’s Got Talent duo ‘Jonathan and Charlotte’

1 day ago

Jonathan & Charlotte

13-year-old sings spine-tingling rendition of Bocelli’s ‘Time To Say Goodbye’

13-year-old brings The Voice Kids judges to tears with spine-tingling operatic ‘Time To Say Goodbye’

1 day ago

Andrea Bocelli

Music of Kings & Queens, featuring music by Debbie Wiseman, and narration by Helen Mirren and Damien Lewis

Debbie Wiseman’s new album, The Music of Kings & Queens now available to pre-order

1 day ago

Wiseman

Trumpet plastic bottle mute

These trumpeters used plastic bottles as mutes, because… conductor said so

1 day ago

Discover Music

Andrew Lloyd Webber ‘will risk being arrested’ to fully reopen theatres on 21 June

Andrew Lloyd Webber ‘will risk being arrested’ to fully reopen theatres on 21 June

1 day ago

Lloyd Webber

Latest videos

See more Latest videos

Aeolian harp sculpture in Burnley, Lancashire

Listen to this eerie aeolian harp sculpture that sounds like a futuristic nightmare

1 day ago

Discover Music

Star tenor Andrea Bocelli sings a lullaby to Elmo

When Andrea Bocelli sang a tender ‘Time to Say Goodnight’ to Elmo on Sesame Street

2 days ago

Andrea Bocelli

Pianist seamlessly plays rag as sections of his keyboard are removed one-by-one

Pianist seamlessly plays rag as sections of his keyboard are removed one by one

2 days ago

Discover Music

Watch these 95 Lego Star Wars droids perform the actual ‘Star Wars’ theme

Watch these 95 Lego Star Wars droids perform the actual ‘Star Wars’ theme

3 days ago

Williams

Latest pictures

See more Latest pictures

Pianist Martha Argerich

Martha Argerich: 11 stunning photos of the great pianist

Martha Argerich

Mozart's former home, London

Take a peek inside Mozart’s actual (£8 million) London townhouse

Mozart

Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II: a life in pictures

Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II: an incredible life in pictures
Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh

Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh: a life in pictures

Mother's Day music

14 beautiful pieces of classical music for Mother’s Day

Discover Music