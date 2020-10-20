Toddler singing Indian classical music with his father will melt your heart

Toddler practising classical Indian singing with his father will melt your heart. Picture: Twitter/Sandhya @TheRestlessQuil/Tanhaji Jadhav

By Maddy Shaw Roberts

A father and son duo to make your cockles all toasty warm.

The Internet is positively melting over a video of an adorable toddler taking a classical Indian singing lesson with his father.

Hundreds of thousands of Twitter users have been watching as Tanaji Jadhav, a musician from Surat in the west Indian state of Gujarat, plays harmonium and sings with his three-year-old son, Shree.

As Jadhav sings a line, the toddler imitates his father’s virtuosic melismas with the utmost enthusiasm.

The video was first picked up by writer and journalist, Sandhya, who tweeted the video with the apt caption: “Little fella has no chill”.

❤️❤️❤️😀😀😀😀😍😍😍



Little fella has no chill pic.twitter.com/ytp2q5PvbT — Sandhya (@TheRestlessQuil) October 18, 2020

Indian actor Amitabh Bachchan then picked up on the full video, turning the pair into a viral sensation. “Child is the Father of Man!” he captioned the duet on Twitter.

Jadhav plays the harmonium, a kind of reed organ with keys like a piano and bellows like an accordion, often used as an accompanying instrument in Hindustani classical music.

Curiously, it was born in Europe and became popular in the 19th and early 20th centuries with composers like Mahler, Franck and even Elgar writing for it.

He is Tanaji Jadhav from surat, with his 3 year old son Shree !

Wonder kid ! — Sushil Gaikwad (@onlysushil) October 19, 2020

Shree ends the duet with a very sweet “thank you” to his father.

Proof that music practice doesn’t have to be painful...