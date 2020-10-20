Toddler singing Indian classical music with his father will melt your heart

20 October 2020, 17:02

Toddler practising classical Indian singing with his father will melt your heart
Toddler practising classical Indian singing with his father will melt your heart. Picture: Twitter/Sandhya @TheRestlessQuil/Tanhaji Jadhav

By Maddy Shaw Roberts

A father and son duo to make your cockles all toasty warm.

The Internet is positively melting over a video of an adorable toddler taking a classical Indian singing lesson with his father.

Hundreds of thousands of Twitter users have been watching as Tanaji Jadhav, a musician from Surat in the west Indian state of Gujarat, plays harmonium and sings with his three-year-old son, Shree.

As Jadhav sings a line, the toddler imitates his father’s virtuosic melismas with the utmost enthusiasm.

The video was first picked up by writer and journalist, Sandhya, who tweeted the video with the apt caption: “Little fella has no chill”.

Read more: The incredible sound of a father and daughter’s Mongolian throat singing duet >

Indian actor Amitabh Bachchan then picked up on the full video, turning the pair into a viral sensation. “Child is the Father of Man!” he captioned the duet on Twitter.

Jadhav plays the harmonium, a kind of reed organ with keys like a piano and bellows like an accordion, often used as an accompanying instrument in Hindustani classical music.

Curiously, it was born in Europe and became popular in the 19th and early 20th centuries with composers like Mahler, Franck and even Elgar writing for it.

Shree ends the duet with a very sweet “thank you” to his father.

Proof that music practice doesn’t have to be painful...

More From ClassicFM

Concert dog at the Virtuosi Gravatá festival

Cheeky dog crashes a classical concert and steals audience’s hearts

Rachmaninov

Cello concert after the Baltimore Symphony

Five emotional moments to remind you of the raw power of live music

Discover Music

US orchestra study finds trumpet ‘riskiest’ instrument for spreading COVID-19

US orchestra study finds trumpet ‘riskiest’ instrument for spreading COVID-19

Coronavirus

One third of Met Opera musicians have left New York

Met Opera’s musicians haven’t been paid since April. Now, a third have left New York.

New York Metropolitan Opera

“No one can really do this!” Lizzo teaches David Letterman the flute.

Lizzo taught David Letterman the flute, and now I want Lizzo as my music teacher

Discover Music

Edward Chilvers is using dice to compose music

Meet the man using dice – yes, dice – to compose his music

Discover Music

Latest news

See more Latest news

Unreleased music from Ennio Morricone will feature on posthumous album

Ennio Morricone posthumous album with 7 unheard songs set for release

1 day ago

Morricone

What’s happening this week on Classic FM

This week’s on-air highlights – including Album of theThis week’s on-air highlights – including Album of the Week and Discovery

1 day ago

The best live-streamed and archive classical concerts available online

The best classical music and opera online streams available

4 days ago

Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra invites socially-distanced audiences to Poole with chief conductor Kirill Karabits

The return of live music: what venues have re-opened and are there any classical concerts near me?

4 days ago

Coronavirus

Um, Google now lets you search for music just by singing or whistling it.

Um, Google now lets you search for music just by singing or whistling it.

4 days ago

Latest videos

See more Latest videos

Saxophonist plays into pipeline and creates catchy tune

Saxophonist plays into giant industrial pipe to play a duet with his own echo

4 days ago

Discover Music

Baby trumpeter becomes star of jazz show

Baby boy steals jazz show as he picks up mini trumpet and plays with buskers

5 days ago

Discover Music

Boy on pogo stick adds percussion to a jazz trio’s street performance

Boy hops on pogo stick, spontaneously adding percussion to busking jazz trio

5 days ago

Discover Music

Symbolic Armenian concert hall bombed in Azerbaijan attack

Cellist plays to mourn cathedral shelled in Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict

7 days ago

‘William Tell’ Overture played by a train set and bottles is a magnificent percussion achievement

‘William Tell’ Overture played by a train set and bottles is a magnificent percussion achievement

11 days ago

Latest pictures

See more Latest pictures

Music school in Pripyat

Photographer captures eerie shots from inside Chernobyl’s abandoned music school
The Magic Flute

15 stylish classical music and composer face masks

Coronavirus

Nicoletta Mantovani and Alberto Tinarelli married in Bologna

Pavarotti’s widow, Nicoletta Mantovani, marries again in beautiful Bologna wedding

Luciano Pavarotti

These pictures of Pavarotti with watermelons are a vibe

Turns out, Pavarotti sang with watermelons way before Harry Styles did. Just saying.

Luciano Pavarotti

Michelangelo's God

Artist brings famous historical portraits to life in hyperrealistic drawings

Discover Music