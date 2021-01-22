This wonderful little and large tap-dancing duo is guaranteed to make you smile

22 January 2021, 13:54

Professional tap dancer and his pint-sized partner perform an energised routine
Professional tap dancer and his pint-sized partner perform an energised routine. Picture: YouTube / Rumble Viral

By Sian Moore

The charming moment a pint-sized tap dancer was joined on stage by a professional more than three times his age, but was undeterred...

For principle tap dancer Justin M Lewis, clickety-clacking under the spotlight was no new feat. He’d been doing it since he was five years old, after all.

But for his dance partner Luke Spring, it was a tad more nerve-racking – because, well, he was only six years old.

And though decades of age and experience stood between the two performers, it really didn’t show.

Joyously tap dancing in unison, the pair confidently owned the stage as they effortlessly mirrored each other’s moves (watch below).

Read more: Giant tap-dancing noses star in this surreal Shostakovich opera >

When the lively two-minute routine comes to an end, Justin scoops his young partner into his arms before gesturing for the boy to take a bow. N’aw.

Unsurprisingly, the energetic performance is met with rapturous applause from the audience throughout.

Filmed back in 2011, the duo delighted the audience at the world’s largest tap festival, the D.C. Tap Festival in Washington.

A few years after the now-viral performance, Luke placed third in the Mini Division at the New York City Dance Alliance’s National Outstanding Dancer competition.

Chloe Arnold, a co-founder of DC Tap Fest, told the Washington Post: “Luke’s future is beyond bright. I see dancers all over the world, and I’ve never seen a kid like Luke. He’s executing sounds with power, force, rhythmic clarity and speed. He’s just phenomenal. And the best part is that he’s just so much fun to be around. He’s just here to work hard, do what he loves and have a great time.”

A decade on, a now-teenage Luke is still pursuing the performing arts and hopes to soon find a way to help Alzheimer’s patients through the power of dance. What a star.

More From ClassicFM

Bernie Sanders classical music memes

Classical music has been meme-ing inauguration Bernie Sanders and it’s perfect

Discover Music

Mirga Gražinyte-Tyla to quit as music director of City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra

Mirga Gražinyte-Tyla to quit as music director of City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra
Basketball legend Kobe Bryant asked for leadership advice from film maestro John Williams

Kobe Bryant asked for leadership advice from John Williams, and this was the composer’s beautiful answer
Edexcel admits it was “wrong” to cut Courtney Pine’s work from syllabus

Leading music exam board to reinstate its only Black composer after public outcry
What are the lyrics to the traditional hymn ‘Amazing Grace’?

What are the lyrics to ‘Amazing Grace’, and what’s the story behind the traditional hymn?

Discover Music

Yo-Yo Ma plays poignant ‘Amazing Grace’ at Biden inauguration concert

Yo-Yo Ma brings world to tears with poignant ‘Amazing Grace’ at inauguration concert

Yo-Yo Ma

Latest news

See more Latest news

Lady Gaga’s national anthem inauguration performance has been transcribed by an A+ music geek

Lady Gaga’s national anthem inauguration performance has been transcribed by an A+ music geek

1 day ago

Biden inauguration music: watch Lady Gaga’s national anthem and all other performances

Biden inauguration music: watch Lady Gaga’s national anthem and all other performances

1 day ago

The best live-streamed and archive classical concerts available online 2021

The best classical music and opera online streams available in 2021

1 day ago

Lady Gaga sings at Joe Biden's Inauguration

We asked a professional soprano to appraise Lady Gaga’s national anthem at the Biden inauguration

1 day ago

Fire devastates beloved Brussels concert hall, organ suffers ‘significant damage’

Fire devastates beloved Brussels concert hall, organ suffers ‘significant damage’

1 day ago

Discover Music

Latest videos

See more Latest videos

Musical pig plays instruments, and it’s sow good

Musical pig plays instruments, and it’s sow good

2 days ago

‘Wolf choir’ echoes through forest

‘Wolf choir’ echoes in forest as pack joins together in breathtaking harmony

3 days ago

Annie Lennox plays Beethoven ‘Moonlight’ Sonata on her living room

Pop legend Annie Lennox plays enchanting ‘Moonlight’ Sonata on her living room piano

6 days ago

Beethoven

90 year old soprano

Incredible 90-year-old soprano, Lina Vasta, sings a majestic Puccini aria

6 days ago

Puccini

Dad’s appeals for ‘en pointe’ prosthetic for ballerina daughter goes viral on Twitter

Dad’s appeal for ‘en pointe’ prosthetic for ballerina daughter goes viral

8 days ago

Discover Music

Latest pictures

See more Latest pictures

Beethoven's 'real' face?

See Beethoven’s ‘real’ face in artist’s 3D colourised portraits

Beethoven

NETHERLANDS-ACCIDENT-METRO

Whale tail artwork saves train plunging into water in Holland
Nicola Benedetti Grammy Award and violin

Nicola Benedetti: we reveal the star violinist’s recordings, family and awards

Nicola Benedetti

Music school in Pripyat

Photographer captures eerie shots from inside Chernobyl’s abandoned music school
The Magic Flute

15 stylish classical music and composer face masks

Coronavirus