People are sharing their most profound live music experiences and it’s all too much

28 October 2020, 12:09

Live music experience
Live music experience. Picture: Unsplash

By Maddy Shaw Roberts

An unexpected moment of memory-sharing on social media is making us miss live music more than ever.

As the curtain hangs heavy at many of the world’s concert halls, it’s been months since many of us have experienced live music.

In the absence of the real magic, people have been taking to social media to share their most profoundly moving memories from the concert hall.

Have a read of some of their stories below, and share your own with us on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram, as we celebrate Classic FM's Live Music Month throughout October.

  1. My mother had just died and on hearing the solo cello, the tears poured down my cheeks.

  2. During the opening notes of Jurassic Park, the hairs on the back of my neck stood up

  3. When the ‘Ode to Joy’ started playing I just burst into tears

    A moment during Beethoven's Ninth
    A moment during Beethoven's Ninth. Picture: Facebook

  4. I died and was reborn that day

  5. I can still recall the power, chills and full range of emotion from that day in 11th grade

  6. Every chorister was holding hands, and the audience was following us

    I had to hold back tears on stage
    Picture: Instagram

  7. An unforgettable experience

  8. Nimrod always makes me emotional, but...

  9. It was such a surreal and calming moment

    Classic FM Live in 2011
    Classic FM Live in 2011. Picture: Facebook

  10. My father, utterly absorbed by Mozart

  11. There was absolute silence and the conductor had tears rolling down his face.

    There was absolute silence and the conductor had tears rolling down his face
    Picture: Instagram

  12. Having a silence of three minutes...

    Mahler's 9th
    Picture: Instagram

  13. The first time I performed Handel’s Messiah at the Royal Albert Hall

    The first time I performed Handel’s Messiah at the Royal Albert Hall
    Picture: Facebook

  14. As close to a religious experience as I’ve ever had

Listen to Classic FM’s Live Music Month throughout October. The Classic FM Concert features all-live programmes every night from 8pm to 10pm.

