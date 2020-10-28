People are sharing their most profound live music experiences and it’s all too much

An unexpected moment of memory-sharing on social media is making us miss live music more than ever.

As the curtain hangs heavy at many of the world’s concert halls, it’s been months since many of us have experienced live music.

In the absence of the real magic, people have been taking to social media to share their most profoundly moving memories from the concert hall.

My mother had just died and on hearing the solo cello, the tears poured down my cheeks. Watching Karl Jenkins conduct The Armed Man at the Glasgow Royal Concert Hall. My mother had just died and on hearing the solo cello in Benedictus, I felt she was right next to me listening too. I don’t think I have ever been more moved by music. The tears poured down my cheeks. — Rowan Wallace (@rowan_wallace) October 27, 2020 During the opening notes of Jurassic Park, the hairs on the back of my neck stood up During the @londonsymphony tribute to John Williams in 2018 who was absent due to illness. The entire performance was extraordinary. Most notable was during the opening notes of Jurassic Park the hairs on the back of my neck stood up. Incredible & unforgettable performance. — Colin Campbell (@Colduo) October 27, 2020 When the ‘Ode to Joy’ started playing I just burst into tears A moment during Beethoven's Ninth. Picture: Facebook I died and was reborn that day When I first heard Claude Debussy's Clair de Lune live, fully orchestrated.

I died and was reborn that day 😍 — SysG33k (@SysG33k) October 27, 2020 I can still recall the power, chills and full range of emotion from that day in 11th grade 11th grade. Our Festival repertoire had the finale for Sibelius’ 2nd Symphony and Stravinsky’s Firebird Suite. I can still recall the power, chills, and full range of emotion from that day. — Guillermo E. Barahona C. (@GuiBarahona) October 27, 2020 Every chorister was holding hands, and the audience was following us Picture: Instagram An unforgettable experience For me it has to be The Legend Of Zelda 25th Anniversary Symphony at the Hammersmith Apollo, which was 9 years ago this weekend. Hearing my favourite music from the series performed by the @rpoonline, and seeing composer Koji Kondo play a piece was an unforgettable experience. pic.twitter.com/CAsToALM95 — Richard (@RichStokesy) October 27, 2020 Nimrod always makes me emotional, but... Listening to Nimrod play, as spitfires flew over Leeds Castle, nearing the end of the classical concert. Nimrod always makes me emotional, but that was something else! 🖤 — Evelyn Lindley (@EPolkadot) October 27, 2020 It was such a surreal and calming moment Classic FM Live in 2011. Picture: Facebook My father, utterly absorbed by Mozart Creeping under my father’s arm as a 4 years old... him sitting head back, legs crossed in front of the fire, cigarette in hand, utterly absorbed by Mozart Concerto 21- andante..... might have been a tape but it couldn’t have been more live and profoundly moving for me — the airing cupboard Podcast (@airingcupboard_) October 27, 2020 There was absolute silence and the conductor had tears rolling down his face. Picture: Instagram Having a silence of three minutes... Picture: Instagram The first time I performed Handel’s Messiah at the Royal Albert Hall Picture: Facebook As close to a religious experience as I’ve ever had Singing Purcell’s Hear My Prayer in a near empty St Mark’s Venice (save for a few local worshippers) with @AdSolem conducted by my brother @gregbeardsell. As close to a religious experience as I’ve ever had. Almost cried. — Iain Beardsell (@docib) October 27, 2020

