String quartet plays ‘The Lord is My Shepherd’ in heavenly stairwell acoustic

14 September 2022, 17:47

Kirsty Mangan (violin) and Lucy Morgan (viola) are part of a string quartet who performed ‘The Lord Is My Shepherd’ in a stairwell
Kirsty Mangan (violin) and Lucy Morgan (viola) are part of a string quartet who performed ‘The Lord Is My Shepherd’ in a stairwell. Picture: Classic FM

By Sophia Alexandra Hall

Howard Goodall’s soaring setting of Psalm 23 comes to life in the most unlikely of places...

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

A string quartet brought the beauty of choral music to a stairwell, in a moment of reflection for Queen Elizabeth II.

Performing Howard Goodall’s ‘The Lord Is My Shepherd’, Kirsty Mangan (Violin 1), Dan Oates (Violin 2), Lucy Morgan (Viola) and Rhian Porter (Cello) stood around the top of a resonant, empty staircase, creating a magical acoustic.

Goodall’s composition is synonymous with British sitcom The Vicar of Dibley, as it was written as the comedy TV show’s opening theme in the 1990s. In the original theme, the music was recorded by Christ Church Cathedral, Oxford, with boy chorister, George Humphreys, as the soloist.

The text for ‘The Lord Is My Shepherd’ comes from the Bible’s Book of Psalms, specially psalm 23, and the words have inspired multiple compositions across the ages.

Read more: What are the lyrics for ‘The Lord is my Shepherd’ and who wrote the music?

In 1871, Jessie Seymour Irvine, the daughter of a parish minister, wrote the music for the hymn, ‘The Lord Is My Shepherd’, which was a favourite of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

The hymn was performed at the wedding of the late Queen to Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh in 1947.

Then, Princess Elizabeth and The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh wave to a crowd shortly after their wedding at Westminster Abbey
Then, Princess Elizabeth and The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh wave to a crowd shortly after their wedding at Westminster Abbey. Picture: Getty

More recently, the hymn was performed at a thanksgiving service honouring the late Queen’s 70-year reign at St Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh.

Latest on Classic FM

'Beethoven's Funeral March' was played at Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral procession

The power of ‘Beethoven’s Funeral March’, the musical masterpiece played during the Queen’s procession

Beethoven

This week’s on-air highlights – including Album of the Week and Drive Discovery

This week’s radio highlights – including Album of the Week and Drive Discovery

Charles III was proclaimed King on Saturday 10 September

‘God Save the King’: how the national anthem has changed for a new monarch

Discover Music

Organist, Anna Lapwood, performs the Handel aria with soprano, and security guard, Marcella

Opera-singing security guard joins organist in moving Queen Elizabeth II tribute at London station
Queen Elizabeth II visits the Royal Albert Hall for a celebration show to mark the end of restoration work

A guide to Queen Elizabeth II’s contribution to classical music and the arts

Discover Music

The late Queen Elizabeth II championed classical music, held Patronages with high-profile Arts institutions, and regularly attended concerts.

Leading British orchestras and choirs pay tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II through music
Queen's Six sing God Save the Queen

What are the lyrics to Britain’s national anthem and who composed it?

Discover Music

The Prince of Wales: a former cellist with conducting ambitions?

King Charles III is a former cellist who once conducted the Philharmonia Orchestra

Discover Music

What are the lyrics to ‘Ave Verum Corpus’?

What are the lyrics to ‘Ave Verum Corpus’?

Discover Music

Her Majesty The Queen

Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II dies aged 96, Buckingham Palace confirms

Best classical music

See more Best classical music

10 pieces of classical music that will 100% change your life

10 pieces of classical music that will 100% change your life

Discover Music

4 eras of classical music

The 4 eras of classical music: a quick guide

Discover Music

The 15 most famous tunes in classical music

The 15 most famous tunes in classical music

Discover Music

Women composers gallery

21 of the greatest women composers in classical music

Discover Music

Best pianists of all time

The 25 best pianists of all time

Discover Music

Some of history's greatest composers were part of the LGBTQ+ community.

15 LGBTQ+ composers in classical music history that you probably already know

Discover Music

Latest news

See more Latest news

Put the musical instrument in its correct place in the orchestra

QUIZ: Can you put the musical instrument in its correct place in the orchestra?

7 days ago

Lifestyle

Classic FM’s limited edition mug, celebrating 30 years of the nation’s favourite classical music station.

Classic FM reveals limited edition 30th birthday mug

7 days ago

Charity

A British flag is raised as the British Royal Navy aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth sails out of a bay

What are the lyrics to ‘Rule Britannia’ – and who composed it?

8 days ago

Discover Music

Much-loved German pianist and conductor Lars Vogt has died, aged 51

Much-loved pianist and conductor Lars Vogt dies after cancer diagnosis, aged 51

8 days ago

Ashleigh Wilson-Clarke dances with her Cha Cha

Adorable footage shows ballerina mother in dance rehearsal with baby girl in her arms

8 days ago

Barcelona Guitar Trio & Dance (Luis Robisco, Xavier Coll & Alí Arango) and percussionist Paquito Escudero perform ‘Billie Jean’ on one guitar

Four musicians play a spellbinding rendition of ‘Billie Jean’ on one guitar

9 days ago

Discover Music

His Royal Highness, The Prince Charles, Duke of Rothesay, attends a concert celebrating 30 years of Classic FM

Classic FM celebrates 30 years with special birthday concert attended by HRH The Prince Charles

9 days ago

Freddie Mercury ‘We Are The Champions’ vocals

Freddie Mercury’s isolated vocals from ‘We Are The Champions’ prove he was one of the finest tenors in history

9 days ago

Discover Music

Andrea Bocelli and his wife Veronica Berti sing a tender duet of ‘Cheek to Cheek’

Andrea Bocelli and his wife Veronica Berti sing ‘Cheek to Cheek’ in tender duet moment

11 days ago

Andrea Bocelli

Bill Turnbull

Remembering Bill Turnbull, beloved broadcaster who ‘brought warmth and humour’ to the nation

12 days ago

Latest videos

See more Latest videos

96-year-old soprano with crystal clear voice sings a miraculous ‘Panis Angelicus’

96-year-old operatic soprano with crystal clear voice sings a miraculous ‘Panis Angelicus’

13 days ago

Scientists record the tiny, monkeylike tarsiers, who sing virtuosic duets together

Scientists record the tiny, monkeylike tarsiers that sing virtuosic duets together

22 days ago

Discover Music

Maura described her cat as a ‘legend’ in the caption of her now viral TikTok

Operatic cat steals owner’s limelight, meowing his own melody in viral TikTok

28 days ago

Pianist, Angela Todorova, was accompanying a violinist, when every musician’s worst nightmare happened

Piano eats accompanist’s sheet music in page turning nightmare

29 days ago

Discover Music

Young pianist plays Chopin at Milan Airport

Six-year-old prodigy plays beautiful Chopin waltz on airport piano

1 month ago

Chopin

Duke University’s offensive lineman, Chance Lytle, stunned his team mates with a rousing rendition of a beloved Italian song

American Football player stuns teammates by singing Andrea Bocelli anthem

1 month ago