A solo pianist plays for peace, as Ukrainians cross border into Poland amid Russia invasion

By Siena Linton

From Afghanistan to Ukraine, Davide Martello has played his piano for peace in zones of conflict across the world.

A pianist has been filmed on the Polish border, performing plaintive tunes as refugees stream across the border, fleeing from the Russian invasion.

Davide Martello is a German pianist, of Italian descent, who often performs under the name ‘Klavierkunst’, which translates to ‘Piano art’ in English.

Throughout the last decade, Martello has made a name for himself travelling to zones of conflict, to bring calm to people through music in times of need.

Read more: Poignant footage of Ukrainian people singing together in shelters during Russian raids

While travelling, he often tows his piano behind his bicycle on a powered trailer. Documenting his journey to Poland on his Instagram account, Martello says he is there to “play for peace”, having brought with him medical supplies.

With a peace sign painted in white on the piano lid, Martello plays a reflective melody as buses arrive from neighbouring Ukraine.

He has previously travelled to play for soldiers in Afghanistan, outside the Bataclan in Paris following the 2015 attacks, and held a 14-hour-long recital in Istanbul, Turkey, during the Gezi Park protests in 2013.

Read more: Pianist performs spontaneously outside the Bataclan in response to Paris attacks