Man in black tie plays piano concert for unsuspecting sheep

29 September 2020, 17:06

Pianist plays piano to sheep in New Zealand
Pianist plays piano to sheep in New Zealand. Picture: YouTube / omorshuis

By Sian Hamer

We’ve since been informed that the flock’s favourite composer is actually Baa-ch...

In the ancient mountains of Central Otago, New Zealand, one flock of sheep had an unexpected musical guest.

Seated at a piano and dressed in full black tie, pianist Trevor McKinley gave an outdoor concert to his audience of four-legged listeners.

As he played a soft rendition of ‘Catch a Falling Star’, the curious farmyard animals flocked around the wooden upright, with a few cheeky ewes even sneaking a nibble on the keys.

This audience definitely wasn’t practising any social distancing...

Read more: Farmer serenades cows with his trombone >

Though we’re no agricultural experts, these friendly mammals seem to be partial to a bit of live music. We definitely heard an appreciative baa or two from the woolly onlookers during the show.

The “concert for sheep” was orchestrated by artist Odelle Morshuis, who has created a number of similar outdoor installations.

Watch more: ‘Old MacDonald Had a Farm’ reworked in the style of Beethoven >

We look forward to seeing what Trevor plays for his next musical serenade. ‘Sheep May Safely Graze’, perhaps?

More From ClassicFM

The best live-streamed and archive classical concerts available online

The best classical music and opera online streams available

Sir David Attenborough presents 'A Life On Our Planet'

A Life On Our Planet soundtrack: who wrote the music for David Attenborough’s Netflix film?

Price

The Nutcracker at the Royal Opera House

Royal Ballet’s ‘The Nutcracker’ will be performed at the Royal Opera House this Christmas

Royal Ballet

A video of a cat enjoying the piano

Cat piano videos are good for your health. A scientific study says so.
Anger as music and arts jobs not 'viable'

Musicians express fury as arts jobs not ‘viable’ in COVID-19 economy

Coronavirus

Chineke! Junior Orchestra audition on Britain’s Got Talent

Britain’s Got Talent: Who are the Chineke! Junior Orchestra on the TV show?

Discover Music

Latest news

See more Latest news

Chineke! Junior Orchestra combines Beethoven with Bruno Mars

Chineke! Junior Orchestra combines Beethoven with Bruno Mars in electrifying BGT mash-up

1 day ago

Netflix marks film on history’s overshadowed women with statue of Mozart’s sister

Netflix places a statue of Mozart’s sister to celebrate history’s overshadowed women

1 day ago

Mozart

Classic FM’s official charity will receive £1.5m in match funding of its Emergency Appeal, through the Community Match Challenge scheme.

Global’s Make Some Noise to benefit from major coronavirus charity match-funding scheme

1 day ago

Charity

What’s happening this week on Classic FM

This week’s on-air highlights – including Album of theThis week’s on-air highlights – including Album of the Week and Discovery

1 day ago

Chi-chi Nwanoku OBE to present new weekend series on Classic FM

Chi-chi Nwanoku OBE to present new weekend series on Classic FM

1 day ago

Latest videos

See more Latest videos

Orchestra Strauss fail

This orchestra switched instruments and tried to play Strauss, and it was a train-wreck

4 days ago

Discover Music

Russian Internal Police choir singing ‘Sex Bomb’ will bring you joy in dark times

Russian Internal Police choir singing ‘Sex Bomb’ will bring you joy in dark times

4 days ago

Discover Music

Orchestra thanks concert hall construction workers with live performance of Mozart

These builders worked tirelessly on a new concert hall. So, the orchestra treated them.

4 days ago

Mozart

Family sings together to Les Mis

Talented family sings epic rendition of ‘One Day More’ in Les Misérables living room karaoke

5 days ago

This beautiful video shows the reality of socially-distanced orchestras

This striking video shows the reality of socially-distanced orchestras

5 days ago

Latest pictures

See more Latest pictures

Nicoletta Mantovani and Alberto Tinarelli married in Bologna

Pavarotti’s widow, Nicoletta Mantovani, marries again in beautiful Bologna wedding

Luciano Pavarotti

These pictures of Pavarotti with watermelons are a vibe

Turns out, Pavarotti sang with watermelons way before Harry Styles did. Just saying.

Luciano Pavarotti

Michelangelo's God

Artist brings famous historical portraits to life in hyperrealistic drawings

Discover Music

Hong Kong Sinfonietta

Around the world, we’re getting a glimpse of what live music looks like post-lockdown

Discover Music

Lang Lang

Lang Lang: net worth, injury, wife and more facts about the star pianist

Lang Lang