Man in black tie plays piano concert for unsuspecting sheep

By Sian Hamer

We’ve since been informed that the flock’s favourite composer is actually Baa-ch...

In the ancient mountains of Central Otago, New Zealand, one flock of sheep had an unexpected musical guest.

Seated at a piano and dressed in full black tie, pianist Trevor McKinley gave an outdoor concert to his audience of four-legged listeners.

As he played a soft rendition of ‘Catch a Falling Star’, the curious farmyard animals flocked around the wooden upright, with a few cheeky ewes even sneaking a nibble on the keys.

This audience definitely wasn’t practising any social distancing...

Though we’re no agricultural experts, these friendly mammals seem to be partial to a bit of live music. We definitely heard an appreciative baa or two from the woolly onlookers during the show.

The “concert for sheep” was orchestrated by artist Odelle Morshuis, who has created a number of similar outdoor installations.

We look forward to seeing what Trevor plays for his next musical serenade. ‘Sheep May Safely Graze’, perhaps?